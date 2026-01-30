Paul Dano Finally Spoke Up After Quentin Tarantino Dunked On His Acting Skills—And His Response Is Everything

Quentin Tarantino's comments late last year about the skill of some actors were rude and unnecessary, but his comments may have done all of us a favor.

In 2025, Tarantino issued a barrage of insults toward Paul Dano, Matthew Lillard, and Owen Wilson, calling them weak actors, as well as people he didn't care for.

Regarding Paul Dano, Tarantino criticized him for his dual performance in There Will Be Blood, claiming:

"Obviously, it's supposed to be a two-hander, but it's also drastically obvious that it's not a two-hander."

"He is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister. He's just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy."

"The weakest f**king actor in SAG."

Dano's fanbase was not going to take that sitting down, though, and not just for his role in There Will Be Blood.





















In addition to fans, many celebrities have since come forward in defense of these three actors, including household names such as George Clooney, Ben Stiller, and Ethan Hawke.

These men served as supportive voices against Tarantino's remarks, but Ethan Hawke astutely pointed out that there was a silver lining to all of this, especially for Dano.

Hawke pointed out:

"There's a great lesson. You know what, I don't think Paul Dano ever knew that so many people loved him."

Paul Dano finally came forward to respond to the criticism while attending the 20th anniversary screening of Little Miss Sunshine at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

When initially asked about Tarantino's comments, Dano's costar, Toni Collette, stepped in:

"Are we really going there? F**k that guy! He must've been high. It was just confusing. Who does that?"

After Collette took a moment, Dano offered a thoughtful response, aimed at his supporters.

"That was really nice."

"I was also incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me, so I didn't have to."

Some fans applauded Dano for his classy response.





















But given some of his roles, some couldn't help but jokingly read his comment as a little ominous.









Everyone's entitled to their own opinion, especially when it comes to something as subjective as the entertainment industry. But there are ways of constructively commenting on a film's qualities and even an actor's participation in it without undercutting them as a human being.

Quentin Tarantino might be incredibly accomplished, but Paul Dano clearly learned along the way that kindness can carry you much further.