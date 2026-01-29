Skip to content

'New York Post' Dragged After Bizarrely Criticizing Zohran Mamdani's 'Poor Snow Shoveling Form'

Woman's Story About Plane Passenger Refusing To Lower Window Shade Sparks Heated Flight Etiquette Debate

Screenshots from @kellymengg's TikTok video
@kellymengg/TikTok

TikToker Kelly Meng weighed in on a debate about whether or not it should be normalized to have window shades open on flights by telling an awkward story about a selfish woman on her flight from Chicago to Tokyo.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJan 29, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
Though arriving at a destination can be fun and exciting, traveling itself is often exhausting and annoying, especially when we're made to feel uncomfortable along the way.

TikToker Kelly Meng launched a heated debate on TikTok after she shared a story about taking a 15-hour flight next to a woman who refused to do anything but what she wanted with the window shade next to her.

Flying from Chicago to Tokyo, an anonymous woman sat in the window seat, Meng was in the middle seat, and Meng's boyfriend was on the aisle. A man who is also important to this encounter was in the aisle seat directly across from Meng's boyfriend in the middle row of the two-aisle plane.

The flight took place during the day, so the woman having the shade open at first made sense, so that she could enjoy the view. However, as the flight wore on and food was distributed, many passengers became tired and bored, so the most reasonable thing for many of them to do in preparation for the time change was to take a little nap.

Looking up and down the plane, Meng pointed out that every single passenger fully closed their window shade, making the cabin dark and a little bit cooler.

That was, except for Meng's neighbor.

Though Meng and her boyfriend said nothing, the man in the middle row politely asked if the shade could be darkened. The woman adjusted the shade setting so that it was turned down slightly, but the sun was still blaring in.

Since it was the middle of the day and the sun was high and bright, the man in the middle row had a face full of uncomfortable sunlight. He attempted to cover his face and eventually resorted to holding up a napkin to block out what he could.

Even the flight attendant came over and explained to the woman that there had been complaints from the other side of the plane from passengers in the row across the aisle and working their way back several rows, because of the trajectory of the sunlight.

Meng was still shocked by what the woman said to the flight attendant.

"I sh*t you not, this girl deada** looks at this authority figure, this flight attendant, and says, 'I'm not turning it down even lower. It's already, like, 75 percent down.'"

You can watch the video here:

@kellymengg

“Can we normalize keeping the windows up during day time flights” no please 😔 #flight #etiquette #greenscreen

Some were quick to argue that the passenger in the window seat gets to control the window shade, and that's that.

@kellymengg/TikTok

@kellymengg/TikTok

@kellymengg/TikTok

@kellymengg/TikTok

Others agreed and said passengers need to come prepared with eyemasks and other equipment.

@kellymengg/TikTok

@kellymengg/TikTok

@kellymengg/TikTok

@kellymengg/TikTok

@kellymengg/TikTok

But a few pointed out that kindness goes a long way.

@kellymengg/TikTok

@kellymengg/TikTok

@kellymengg/TikTok

@kellymengg/TikTok

@kellymengg/TikTok

@kellymengg/TikTok

The window seat might be a desirable spot for some to control their view and lighting on the plane, but at the end of the day, sometimes we have to be thoughtful and consider other people's needs in addition to our own.

Dialing down the shade a little more wouldn't have cut off the view for this woman, but it would have made the man in the middle row and the folks on the other side of the plane a little more comfortable—and human to human, especially on such a long flight, maybe that's the more important thing in this case.

Screenshots from @katrinabadowski's TikTok video
Couple Sparks Debate After Forcing Passengers To Endure Surprise Wedding On Southwest Flight

JD Vance; Tammy Duckworth
Political News

Tammy Duckworth Claps Back Hard After JD Vance Tries To Insult Her With 'Forrest Gump' Comparison

Donald Trump; Ilhan Omar
Political News

Trump Slammed After Suggesting Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar Staged Her Syringe Attack

Serena Williams; Coco Gauff
Celebrities

Serena Williams Offers Cheeky Advice To Coco Gauff After She Smashed Her Racket Following Australian Open Loss

TikToker Romeo Bingham; Dr. Pepper
@romeosshow/TikTok; Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty Images

People Are Floored After Dr. Pepper Actually Uses TikToker's Catchy Jingle In Commercial

Let's be real: You'll never get what you want if you don't shoot your shot.

That was what TikToker Romeo Bingham decided when she was bored and suddenly came up with the idea for a new jingle for Dr. Pepper.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jennifer Grey Shares Poignant Thoughts After 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Is Set To Start Filming—And Fans Are Thrilled
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Getty Images

Jennifer Grey Shares Poignant Thoughts After 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Is Set To Start Filming—And Fans Are Thrilled

In 1987, audiences had the time of their lives when Dirty Dancing hit theaters. Nearly 40 years later, that story is officially stepping back onto the dance floor.

Lionsgate announced Tuesday, January 27, that Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Frances “Baby” Houseman in an upcoming Dirty Dancing sequel. The project will be produced by The Hunger Games and Crazy Rich Asians producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, with filming expected to begin later this year.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok logo
illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images

TikTok Now Claims A 'Power Outage' Is To Blame For The App's Massive Glitches—But The Internet Isn't So Sure

The new owners of U.S. TikTok—American investors to satisfy safety concerns about the app created by the Chinese technology company ByteDance—have an explanation for ongoing problems experienced by users beginning Sunday morning.

For context, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump infamously ranted about the app and vowed to permanently ban it from the United States during his first term in office.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Megyn Kelly; Picture of Alex Pretti from memorial
The Megyn Kelly Show; Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Megyn Kelly Slammed After Boasting About Why She Doesn't 'Feel Sorry' For ICE Shooting Victim Alex Pretti

Right-wing talk show host Megyn Kelly was slammed after she shared her reasons for not feeling "sorry" for ICU nurse Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by ICE agents over the weekend.

Calls for an investigation have intensified from across the political spectrum after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Pretti—a weapon that authorities said Pretti was permitted to carry but was not handling at the time—before fatally shooting him.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shot of a middle-aged man looking into the camera a bit confused and disgusted.
Photo by Emanuel Turbuc on Unsplash

Guys Explain Which Girl Habits They Only Discovered After Moving In With A Significant Other

You don't really know a person until you cohabitate with them.

When you learn someone's little idiosyncrasies... it can change your whole view of them as a person.

Keep ReadingShow less