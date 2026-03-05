Skip to content

Podcaster Jake Shane Gets Bleeped On Live TV After Making Hilariously NSFW Comment About Hugh Jackman

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Olympian Chloe Kim Just Gushed To P!nk About Loving One Of Her Songs—Except It's Not A P!nk Song

Chloe Kim; P!nk
NBC

Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, which is currently being guest-hosted by P!nk, and she took the opportunity to say how much she loves one of P!nk's songs—except it isn't a P!nk song at all.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyMar 05, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Most of us have gotten our pop queens mixed up a time or two, but few of us have done so on national television—while talking to the pop queen in question.

But Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim sure has!

Kim, who appeared as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, had to take a moment to tell guest host P!nk how much she loves one of her most iconic songs, as most of us would.

The only problem: The song she gushed over was “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)." Which isn't P!nk's. It's Kelly Clarkson's. That sound you hear is every viewer dying of secondhand embarrassment!

P!nk was on hand to take over hosting duties for Clarkson in honor of Women's History Month, and the 25-year-old gold medalist was the guest on Tuesday.

As the pair chatted, Kim told P!nk:

“Can I make a confession? Growing up, when I was, like, 12, 13, I loved listening to your music when I was snowboarding.”

Touched, P!nk said "Aww" as Kim began singing a few bars of "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," at which point P!nk simply could not help herself:

“That’s Kelly Clarkson."

P!nk, ever the good sport, then burst into laughter.

Kim's face fell and she said:

“Wait I'm so embarrassed, I’m sorry, oh my god."

But P!nk assured her it was fine because, technically, "I’m Kelly Clarkson today!" The audience joined in with her howling with laughter as Kim giggled along in utter embarrassment.

But P!nk soon scooped her up in a big hug and all was forgiven. On the internet, however?

People on social media found the moment hilarious too, but many could not bear the secondhand embarrassment.









Perhaps Kim was just trying to celebrate BOTH iconic women during Women's History Month! Right? Yes, let's go with that. Well done, Chloe!

P!nk will be the guest host of Clarkson's show this entire week, so perhaps we'll get more hilarious antics before Clarkson returns.

Latest News

Karoline Leavitt
Political News

Karoline Leavitt Slammed After Suggesting Reports Of Deadly Strike On Iranian Girls' School Are Just 'Propaganda'

Screenshots from @madswellness's TikTok video
Trending

Woman Sparks Debate With Her Viral Hot Take That We Should 'Normalize Not Liking Dogs'

Screenshots from @vanellimelli030's TikTok video
Trending

Model Accuses Fashion Brand Of Using AI To Recreate Her Looks For Ad Instead Of Hiring Her

Screenshots from @anissahm15's TikTok video
Trending

TikToker Secretly Records Unhinged Spectrum Employee Screaming At Her For Trying To Cancel Her Service

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots from @hustleb***h's TikTok video
@hustleb***h/TikTok

Travel Influencer Posts Viral 'Hack' Using Hotel Coffee Maker To Wash Her Underwear—And We're Horrified

We've all worried about packing enough clothes when we go on a trip, especially when it's the really important stuff, like underwear and socks.

But travel influencer @tarawoodcox11 thoroughly grossed out the internet when she shared a hack for maintaining clean, or at least cleaner underwear, while on the go. The video was later shared by the TikTok platform @hustleb*tch where it went viral.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

Trump Bluntly Fact-Checked About His Own Family After Falsely Claiming His Father Was Born In Germany

President Donald Trump was swiftly fact-checked after claiming during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday at the White House that his father Fred Trump was born in Germany.

Fred Trump was born in the Bronx, New York City, on October 11, 1905. It was his parents—Frederick Trump and Elizabeth Christ Trump—who immigrated to the United States from Germany, settling in New York shortly before Fred Trump was born.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sophia Bush at the 57th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Actor Sophia Bush Goes Viral For Her Powerful Reminder To White People About What It Means To Be An Ally

The month of February was a rough one for celebrating Black history. That made the energy at the recent NAACP Image Awards feel especially welcome—particularly when it came from an outspoken ally like Sophia Bush.

At the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Image Awards, which celebrate and champion the achievements of people of color across the arts, Bush attended alongside her close friend and business partner Nia Batts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; Screenshot of Pete Hegseth
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images; MS Now

Gavin Newsom Rips Pete Hegseth For Suggesting Press Is Only Reporting On U.S. Casualties To Make Trump Look Bad

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was criticized by California Governor Gavin Newsom after Hegseth accused the press of only reporting on the negative effects of President Donald Trump's attacks on Iran.

Trump has said that the U.S. military was "knocking the crap out of Iran" but the "big wave" of attacks is still yet to come, and has not ruled out putting boots on the ground, saying the war is progressing "way ahead of schedule." Trump has urged Iranians to revolt, even as the regime reshuffles leadership following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and some of his associates.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @harryl1223's TikTok video
@harryl1223/TikTok

Cynthia Erivo Praised For Calmly De-Escalating Tense Confrontation With Agitated Man Outside London Theater

Cynthia Erivo continues to show just how talented she is as she recently debuted her one-woman production of Dracula in London's West End.

Earlier this week, Erivo appeared in the backstage lot to speak to fans after one of her shows. But before she stepped out, an altercation had occurred, and a man was making a scene.

Keep ReadingShow less