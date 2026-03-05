Olympian Chloe Kim Just Gushed To P!nk About Loving One Of Her Songs—Except It's Not A P!nk Song

Most of us have gotten our pop queens mixed up a time or two, but few of us have done so on national television—while talking to the pop queen in question.
But Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim sure has!
Kim, who appeared as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, had to take a moment to tell guest host P!nk how much she loves one of her most iconic songs, as most of us would.
The only problem: The song she gushed over was “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)." Which isn't P!nk's. It's Kelly Clarkson's. That sound you hear is every viewer dying of secondhand embarrassment!
P!nk was on hand to take over hosting duties for Clarkson in honor of Women's History Month, and the 25-year-old gold medalist was the guest on Tuesday.
As the pair chatted, Kim told P!nk:
“Can I make a confession? Growing up, when I was, like, 12, 13, I loved listening to your music when I was snowboarding.”
Touched, P!nk said "Aww" as Kim began singing a few bars of "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," at which point P!nk simply could not help herself:
“That’s Kelly Clarkson."
P!nk, ever the good sport, then burst into laughter.
Kim's face fell and she said:
“Wait I'm so embarrassed, I’m sorry, oh my god."
But P!nk assured her it was fine because, technically, "I’m Kelly Clarkson today!" The audience joined in with her howling with laughter as Kim giggled along in utter embarrassment.
But P!nk soon scooped her up in a big hug and all was forgiven. On the internet, however?
People on social media found the moment hilarious too, but many could not bear the secondhand embarrassment.
Perhaps Kim was just trying to celebrate BOTH iconic women during Women's History Month! Right? Yes, let's go with that. Well done, Chloe!
P!nk will be the guest host of Clarkson's show this entire week, so perhaps we'll get more hilarious antics before Clarkson returns.