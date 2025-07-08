Skip to content

Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Calls X Platform A 'Poison' And 'Theatre' After Social Media Hiatus

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Tearful Alex Jones Says He's Gonna 'Throw Up' After Pam Bondi Now Claims There's No 'Epstein List'

Screenshot of Alex Jones; Pam Bondi
Infowars; Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

After Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that the alleged list of Jeffrey Epstein's clients doesn't exist, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones reacted to the news in a bizarre video.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 08, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was openly tearful after Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that the so-called Epstein files—documents related to the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein rumored to contain the names of Epstein's most high-profile enablers—do not exist.

The claim that Epstein had no list of clients to whom underage girls were trafficked marks a public reversal of a theory previously amplified by the Trump administration. Earlier this year, Bondi had suggested in a Fox News interview that such a document existed and was “sitting on my desk” awaiting release.

For weeks, Bondi had fueled expectations that additional material would soon surface, promising, “It’s a new administration and everything is going to come out to the public.” But after a highly anticipated initial document release failed to produce bombshell revelations, it sparked frustration among President Donald Trump’s base.

However, after months of reviewing the evidence in its possession, the Justice Department concluded that no “further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted,” according to a memo. The department emphasized that much of the material remains under court seal to protect victims, adding that “only a fraction” of it “would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial.”

A visibly upset Jones soon after said the following on video:

"I'm going to throw up actually. This only happens every few years when something really, really bad happens or something. I'm physically going to puke right now. My mouth is watering right now... because I have integrity."
"I just really need this administration to succeed and save this country and they're doing so much good. For them to do something like this, it tears my guts out."

At one point, he said:

“All those videos are saying, ‘Yeah, she’s seen the videos, it’s all coming out.’ And then now it doesn’t exist? I mean, what?”
“So this is the swamp winning. The question is, is Trump’s DOJ actually using this to control the deep state, or are they just so overwhelmed by it they are tapping out?”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

 

Jones' remarks were criticized—and many pointed out that the administration had played him for a fool.

 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Separately, billionaire Elon Musk responded to the news with an "angry" emoji and a meme mocking the administration for walking back the release of the files they've long held up like a carrot on a stick for the MAGA base.

 


 

 Elon Musk's Epstein files meme @elonmusk/X

 

Musk himself had drawn attention to the Epstein files in recent weeks after alleging that Trump's own name appears on the list of Epstein's clients.

His claim came as he voiced his anger at the Trump administration for backing the One Big Beautiful Bill, which he has described as "the biggest debt increase in history." Musk, whose advisory Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led the effort to gut federal spending, has seen his work invalidated now that the legislation has added roughly $3.3 trillion to the national debt.

Musk has vowed to unseat any Republicans who've backed the bill. Trump later responded that his administration might "take a look" at deporting Musk—who has been a U.S. citizen since 2002—and suggested he would suspend Musk's government contracts. Musk in response issued a veiled threat that he might "escalate" the matter, suggesting he has significant dirt on the president.

Latest News

Australian conservationist Robert Irwin accidentally dined and dashed at The Jetty Pavilion, as shown on the right.
Celebrities

Robert Irwin's Sweet Dine and Dash Apology

Screenshots from Department of Homeland Security's video
Political News

Pastor Gives Homeland Security An Epic Bible Lesson After Video Misuses Well-Known Bible Verse

Jenna Bush Hager
Celebrities

Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional Speaking About Camp Mystic, Where Mom Laura Was A Counselor

School Principal Goes Viral After Cameras Catch His Sweet Interactions With Students
Trending

School Principal Goes Viral After Cameras Catch His Sweet Interactions With Students

More from News/political-news

Sarah Jessica Parker
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At Conservative Critics Who Want Her To 'Shut Up' About Politics And 'Act'

Nothing seems to get conservatives' goats quite like celebrities having political opinions—well, liberal and leftist celebrities, anyway.

They seem to love it when weird right-wing celebs like Kevin Sorbo get on the internet and say bizarre, usually counterfactual nonsense, or when JK Rowling does her darnedest to make her legacy not about Harry Potter but about her weird obsession with trans people.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ann Coulter
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Ann Coulter Faces Fierce Backlash After Saying 'We Didn't Kill Enough Indians' In Deleted Post

Far-right provocateur Ann Coulter is facing fierce criticism after she made a genocidal remark in a now-deleted post on X in response to University of Minnesota professor and Navajo Nation member Melanie Yazzie's speech about colonization.

Yazzie, in a speech at last year's annual Socialism Conference, said "decolonization is the only thing that is going to save us as a species" during a panel hosted by Red Nation, a Native American nonprofit that advocates for Palestinian and Native American rights. She also said that the United States is the "greatest predator empire that has ever existed" and said it should be dismantled.

Keep ReadingShow less
James Gunn
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

James Gunn Bluntly Fires Back At 'Jerks' Who Criticize Superman's Pro-Immigrant Themes

Superman director James Gunn issued a response to the "jerks" who criticize the political themes inherent to the superhero's story, expressing his hope that seeing the movie will "make people a little nicer."

Speaking with The Times of London, Gunn stressed that the story of Superman is more relevant than ever considering the ongoing political turmoil in the United States largely centered around the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman cringing and covering her face with a scarf
Photo by Cory Bouthillette on Unsplash

Things People Do In Relationships That Seem Sweet But Are Actually Toxic

Content Warning: Controlling and Toxic Relationship Behaviors

We've all either been involved in or witnessed a relationship where we saw something that we thought was cute or sweet at first, but we eventually found the behavior to be troubling or "too much."

Keep ReadingShow less
A piggy bank surrounded by loose change.
coin bank
Photo by Diane Helentjaris on Unsplash

'Poor Person Habits' People Won't Give Up No Matter How Rich They Get

When money is tight, we look for every possible way to avoid spending it.

As much as we might find ourselves missing out on some of the nicer things life has to offer, we find ourselves contented by the fact that we will always have enough money in our bank accounts to pay our bills on time.

Keep ReadingShow less