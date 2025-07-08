Tearful Alex Jones Says He's Gonna 'Throw Up' After Pam Bondi Now Claims There's No 'Epstein List'

InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was openly tearful after Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that the so-called Epstein files—documents related to the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein rumored to contain the names of Epstein's most high-profile enablers—do not exist.
The claim that Epstein had no list of clients to whom underage girls were trafficked marks a public reversal of a theory previously amplified by the Trump administration. Earlier this year, Bondi had suggested in a Fox News interview that such a document existed and was “sitting on my desk” awaiting release.
For weeks, Bondi had fueled expectations that additional material would soon surface, promising, “It’s a new administration and everything is going to come out to the public.” But after a highly anticipated initial document release failed to produce bombshell revelations, it sparked frustration among President Donald Trump’s base.
However, after months of reviewing the evidence in its possession, the Justice Department concluded that no “further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted,” according to a memo. The department emphasized that much of the material remains under court seal to protect victims, adding that “only a fraction” of it “would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial.”
A visibly upset Jones soon after said the following on video:
"I'm going to throw up actually. This only happens every few years when something really, really bad happens or something. I'm physically going to puke right now. My mouth is watering right now... because I have integrity."
"I just really need this administration to succeed and save this country and they're doing so much good. For them to do something like this, it tears my guts out."
At one point, he said:
“All those videos are saying, ‘Yeah, she’s seen the videos, it’s all coming out.’ And then now it doesn’t exist? I mean, what?”
“So this is the swamp winning. The question is, is Trump’s DOJ actually using this to control the deep state, or are they just so overwhelmed by it they are tapping out?”
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Jones' remarks were criticized—and many pointed out that the administration had played him for a fool.
Separately, billionaire Elon Musk responded to the news with an "angry" emoji and a meme mocking the administration for walking back the release of the files they've long held up like a carrot on a stick for the MAGA base.
@elonmusk/X
Musk himself had drawn attention to the Epstein files in recent weeks after alleging that Trump's own name appears on the list of Epstein's clients.
His claim came as he voiced his anger at the Trump administration for backing the One Big Beautiful Bill, which he has described as "the biggest debt increase in history." Musk, whose advisory Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led the effort to gut federal spending, has seen his work invalidated now that the legislation has added roughly $3.3 trillion to the national debt.
Musk has vowed to unseat any Republicans who've backed the bill. Trump later responded that his administration might "take a look" at deporting Musk—who has been a U.S. citizen since 2002—and suggested he would suspend Musk's government contracts. Musk in response issued a veiled threat that he might "escalate" the matter, suggesting he has significant dirt on the president.