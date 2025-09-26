Alex Jones Debuts New 'Hitler Mustache'—And Makes Bonkers Claim About Its Effect On Women

InfoWars host and noted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones had people facepalming after he sported a "Hitler mustache" on his program on Thursday and dubiously claimed that it's had a "wild" effect on women.

Jones said he decided to conduct a “social experiment” to see how the world has changed since Hitler killed himself eight decades ago because "Democrats and the colleges and the think tanks and the [Anti-Defamation League]" claim that "white men are Hitler." He also complained about the word "Nazi," saying “a lot of people are sick of” it being used as a pejorative.

Then he claimed that his new mustache has actually done wonders for his sexual magnetism:

“I went to a gas station, I went in a grocery store this morning, and it was spectacular, being a white guy that has German features — classical German features — and with a Hitler mustache, and it was very interesting."

“I could tell you it had a wild effect on women. I thought they were about to start throwing their panties at me. And they didn’t know why... Lex-Luthor-meets-Adolf-Hitler looks with blue eyes, and they just didn’t know what to do. They’re like, melting.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

In a separate social media post, Jones shared a photo of himself, mustache and all, and joked that he's joining the Democratic Party, adding that to celebrate "their wonderful work I have now adopted a hairstyle that matches their policies."

You can see his post and the photo below.





@RealAlexJones/X

It didn't go so well.





This isn't the first time Jones has made bold claims about his own attractiveness.

Jones previously claimed women are "throwing themselves" at him where he can't help but be recognized, though he insisted he's "not bragging about it."

He has said that when he doesn't book private rooms, "my food gets bought almost every time and I get mobbed all around the table and I'm signing autographs for the waiters and the owner comes out and I get followed in the parking lot and women are throwing themselves at me."

Riiiiiight.