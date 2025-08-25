Skip to content

Trump Threatens To Take Back Funding To Fix Baltimore Bridge After Maryland Governor Considers Redistricting

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Fires Director Of Digital Content After New TikTok Account Is Met With Thousands Of Trolling Comments

Donald Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Billy McLaughlin announced his exit as Trump's director of digital content shortly after launching a White House TikTok page, only to be met with outraged comments demanding they release the Epstein Files.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 25, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump fired Billy McLaughlin, his director of digital content, shortly after the White House's official TikTok account was inundated with social media users demanding the administration release the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

Trump himself is widely believed to be in the Epstein files and has rejected calls by his followers to release them, admonishing critics of Attorney General Pam Bondi, who recently concluded no such list exists, despite claiming the exact opposite just months ago.

The White House launched its official TikTok account Tuesday with three videos and Trump’s tagline, “Welcome to the Golden Age of America,” featured in the profile. The debut post shows a montage of Trump at rallies and public appearances, with Trump's voiceover declaring himself the “voice” of the American people.

A second video spotlights the White House grounds, while a third highlights some of Trump’s more controversial moments, including tense exchanges with foreign leaders. It also includes one clip of Trump bragging that he "was the hunted, and now I'm the hunter."

But the rollout has been disastrous. Most comments on the videos have mocked Trump or criticized his administration, with many users renewing calls for the president to release the Epstein files.

Screenshot of comments on White House TikTok account @whitehouse/TikTok

Screenshot of comments on White House TikTok account @whitehouse/TikTok

Just days after the botched rollout, McLaughlin confirmed he'd been dismissed, saying in X post that serving as Trump's digital content director "was the most meaningful and intense chapter of my professional life."

He also linked to an op-ed he wrote for Fox News in which he defended the Trump administration's digital content strategy for "echoing the humor, passion and identity" of the MAGA movement. He claimed Trump's "decisiveness gave us the freedom to move fast and take risks."

You can see his post below.

No one is surprised by Trump's decision to dismiss McLaughlin—and they are only drawing more attention to why Trump is so desperate to shut down any mention of the Epstein files in the first place.


Meanwhile, the Epstein saga continues to do the White House no favors.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate and procurer, told Justice Department officials in a July prison interview that she never witnessed inappropriate conduct by Trump and denied the existence of a client list, according to a newly released transcript.

The interview was conducted by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as Trump’s personal attorney. Shortly afterward, Maxwell was transferred from a Florida prison to a minimum-security facility in Texas.

Maxwell is seeking a pardon from Trump and has been accused of lying to federal officials. The White House has insisted that “no leniency is being given or discussed” in her case.

Latest News

Brandon Johnson; Donald Trump
Political News

Mayor Offers Fiery Warning Over Trump's Plan To Deploy National Guard To Chicago

Screenshots of Dave Collum and Tucker Carlson
Political News

Tucker Carlson Slammed After Agreeing With Guest Who Said We 'Should Have Sided With Hitler' In WWII

Close-up of a woman's hands fanning out hundred dollar bills. She's wearing denim jeans.
Trending

Jobs That Make Way More Money Than People Even Realize

Joe Jonas
Celebrities

Joe Jonas Reveals Super Cringey Interaction On Flight After He Joined The Mile High Club

More from News/political-news

Seth Meyers; Frisbee; Andy Samberg
Noam Galai/Getty Images; @sethmeyers/Instagram; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+

Seth Meyers Hilariously Reacts To Headlines About His Dog's Death Noting How Much Andy Samberg Hated Her

Comedian and host of Late Night Seth Meyers recently lost his beloved Italian Greyhound Frisbee, which has prompted tons of loving reminiscences—including about the dog's biggest hater.

Meyers had Frisbee for 14 long years and she was well known to Meyers fans as his beloved sidekick.

Keep ReadingShow less
woman examines store receipt
Hispanolistic/Getty Images

An Ad From 1996 Is Going Viral For Eerily Predicting Inflation Prices Today—And It's Truly Depressing

Who could have ever predicted what consumer prices in the United States would be like today?

Apparently an advertising agency could do a pretty darn good job of it back in 1996 and, frankly, it's freaking some folks out.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hillary Clinton
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton Urges Same-Sex Couples To Get Married Now In Chilling Warning About Marriage Equality

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urged same-sex couples to get married as soon as possible in anticipation of a potential Supreme Court ruling to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationally.

In a petition for writ of certiorari filed last month, Kim Davis, who spent six days in jail in 2015 for refusing to issue marriage licenses to a gay couple on religious grounds, contends that the First Amendment’s free exercise protections shield her from personal liability for denying the licenses.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jack White; Donald Trump
JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Jack White Responds To White House Calling Him A 'Has-Been Loser' With Fiery Rant Condemning Trump

Musician Jack White, best known as the lead singer and guitarist of the duo The White Stripes, ripped into President Donald Trump for "dismantling democracy" after White House Communications Director Steven Cheung called him a "has-been loser" for criticizing Trump's "vulgar" Oval Office decor.

White had previously criticized the Oval Office’s new gold decor, which was on display during Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; Screenshot of Ted Cruz
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Fox News

Newsom Hilariously Mocks Ted Cruz For Getting Played Off By Fox Theme Music During Hannity Interview

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz after Cruz appeared on network personality Sean Hannity's show only for Fox News to play him off with oddly loud theme music.

Cruz criticized Newsom’s leadership in California before the music began, citing high taxes, crime and regulation as reasons people were “fleeing to Texas.” He also faulted Newsom for opposing President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C.

Keep ReadingShow less