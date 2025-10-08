Trump Official Dragged For Praising Trump With Ridiculous Description Of His 'Leadership' On Fox News

U.S. Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley was widely mocked for the fawning praise she heaped on President Donald Trump during a Fox News interview this week, telling network personality Jesse Watters that Trump's "muscular leadership" is a welcome change from the previous "stupid era of toxic masculinity."
Watters contrasted Trump’s partisan speech to the Navy this week with former Vice President Kamala Harris’ ongoing book tour.
He asked:
“You have Trump here talking to ten thousand Navy guys and then you have Kamala whining that she didn’t get blown out. What kind of contrast was that this weekend?”
Crowley gushed:
“What a difference a presidency makes, Jesse, right? I mean, we are now totally over that destructive, stupid era of toxic masculinity and now we’re in an era of real masculinity thanks to the bold, muscular leadership of President Trump and our Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.”
“What an incredible day. I was there. I was so privileged to speak before the president. We had over 20,000 people there."
"Sailors, admirals, Gold Star families, veterans. We had some Marines there as well. They went wild! They love this commander in chief, they love the first lady, they love this administration.”
“Why? Because of respect for them. For the American people, for our Constitution, and for real American strength."
"Jesse, this is what all of these military anniversaries and big birthday parties are about. It’s about celebrating 250 years of American strength and military might. We are so back, Jesse.”
You can hear what she said in the video below.
Crowley's claims were so ridiculous that people couldn't help but mock how she sounded.
The speech Trump gave before the Navy that Crowley gushed over has raised controversy because the military is supposed to be nonpartisan.
In the days before Trump’s arrival, one Navy official said some sailors were reminded by their superiors that their oath was to the Constitution and not to any political party, leader, or ideology. The military, they were told, serves the nation, not a faction.
The event was meant to be a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Navy but Trump, true to form, called it "a rally" the second he took the stage.