It's the Reform UK Party that is most closely associated with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, but some members of the Conservative Party—a.k.a. the Tories—have embraced Trump as well, or spouted similar rhetoric.
Now the Tories are borrowing something else from Trump: his spelling prowess.
At the Conservative Party's annual conference which took place in Manchester, England, from Sunday, October 5, until Wednesday, October 8, the party handed out chocolate bars with a label mocking their rivals, the liberal Labour Party.
The blue wrapper on the bars, signed by Tory leader leader Kemi Badenoch, was printed with the slogan:
"When Labour negotiates, Britain loses."
Or, that's what people think it was supposed to say, because...
Instead of "Britain loses," it says "Britian loses."
LBC News correspondent Natasha Clark shared the party favor and the Tory typo in a video filmed at the conference. The footage was shared to the LBC X account with the caption:
"They want to run the country. They can't even spell it right."
"[Natasha Clark] hsa notecid a bti fo a blendur ni teh Troy Praty goodei bga..."
The Tories now find themselves, not the Labour Party, the butt of their barb online.
Brit Ian?
[image or embed]
— wrongtom (@wrongtom.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 2:00 PM
Hey guys, I've found "Britian"
[image or embed]
— Otto English (@ottoenglish.bsky.social) October 7, 2025 at 8:46 AM
“…And finally in conclusoin,Let us knot forget:When Labour negotiates Britian loses.”✍️
[image or embed]
— Sir Michael Take CBE (@sirmichaeltake.bsky.social) October 8, 2025 at 3:10 AM
You Boy! Is this Britian?
[image or embed]
— UK Politics (@politicsintheuk.bsky.social) October 7, 2025 at 3:29 PM
Global Britian doesn't need people with an English degree!
[image or embed]
— Phil Jones' body double (@philsbodydouble.bsky.social) October 8, 2025 at 4:37 AM
The Tories putting the Grate back in Britian ! #GoKemi #torypartyconference
[image or embed]
— JohnNicolson (@johnnicolson.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 12:09 PM
A 'ripoff' English Degree would have helped Kemi Badenoch's slogan writers tell Britain and Britian apart.
[image or embed]
— BladeoftheSun (@bladeofthes.bsky.social) October 8, 2025 at 12:52 PM
Me ban English? That's unpossible
[image or embed]
— HappyToast (@happytoast.co.uk) October 8, 2025 at 7:09 AM
Make Britian Grate Agane!
[image or embed]
— Sir Basil (@sirbasil.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 3:04 PM
"MaKe Britian Grate Again!" 🤦- Kemi Bad Enoch
[image or embed]
— Russell England (@russellengland.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM
The Party for Britain?They can't even spell it?
[image or embed]
— Max B 💙 🔶 🇺🇦 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@maxbrockbank.com) October 6, 2025 at 2:46 PM
"Britian loses"One of the side-effects of the implosion of the Conservative party is how beyond amateurish their entire operation is now. Even at a senior level the quality and experience of the people working for them is just incredibly low
[image or embed]
— Adam Bienkov (@adambienkov.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 11:34 AM
Wife suggests the new Conservative slogan should be "BRITIAN DOESN'T NEED ENGLISH DEGREES."
[image or embed]
— Aieee-Iain Clark (@iainjclarkart.com) October 8, 2025 at 12:33 PM
They are truly some of the greatest brians in Britian
— Steve (@oneeyedwayne.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 11:16 AM
Another astonishing sign of incredible incompetence from the UK Conservatives. They can’t even get right the name of the country they want to represent.(Image via LBC political editor Natasha Clark)
[image or embed]
— Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 10:15 AM
The Tory goodie bags were handed out to journalists and attendees during the conference.
Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch previously told LBC News:
"I never have gaffes. Or apologising for something that I said. Or that’s not what I meant. I never have to clarify because I think very carefully about what I have to say."
Badenoch might want to rethink that claim.