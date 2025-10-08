It's the Reform UK Party that is most closely associated with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, but some members of the Conservative Party—a.k.a. the Tories—have embraced Trump as well, or spouted similar rhetoric.

Now the Tories are borrowing something else from Trump: his spelling prowess.

At the Conservative Party's annual conference which took place in Manchester, England, from Sunday, October 5, until Wednesday, October 8, the party handed out chocolate bars with a label mocking their rivals, the liberal Labour Party.

The blue wrapper on the bars, signed by Tory leader leader Kemi Badenoch, was printed with the slogan:

"When Labour negotiates, Britain loses."

Or, that's what people think it was supposed to say, because...

Instead of "Britain loses," it says "Britian loses."

LBC News correspondent Natasha Clark shared the party favor and the Tory typo in a video filmed at the conference. The footage was shared to the LBC X account with the caption:

"They want to run the country. They can't even spell it right."

"[Natasha Clark] hsa notecid a bti fo a blendur ni teh Troy Praty goodei bga..."

"Britian loses"One of the side-effects of the implosion of the Conservative party is how beyond amateurish their entire operation is now. Even at a senior level the quality and experience of the people working for them is just incredibly low



— Adam Bienkov (@adambienkov.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 11:34 AM













They are truly some of the greatest brians in Britian

— Steve (@oneeyedwayne.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 11:16 AM





Another astonishing sign of incredible incompetence from the UK Conservatives. They can’t even get right the name of the country they want to represent.(Image via LBC political editor Natasha Clark)



— Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 10:15 AM

The Tory goodie bags were handed out to journalists and attendees during the conference.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch previously told LBC News:

"I never have gaffes. Or apologising for something that I said. Or that’s not what I meant. I never have to clarify because I think very carefully about what I have to say."

Badenoch might want to rethink that claim.