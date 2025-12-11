Skip to content

Ron Perlman Leaves Fans Stunned With Story About Peeing On His Hand Before Shaking Harvey Weinstein's

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Single Woman Explains Why Married Women Are 'Self-Centered' In Their Friendships—And People Have Thoughts

Screenshots from ​@unpunishablewoman's TikTok video
@unpunishablewoman/TikTok

TikToker @unpunishablewoman shared how single women are rarely prioritized by their married female friends despite being expected to bend over backwards for them—and her observations are ringing true for a lot of people.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 11, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

There's nothing quite like the feeling of investing so much of yourself into your friendships and realizing that these people you love are unwilling to reciprocate your love and care.

In recent years, it's become an increasingly common and devastating problem for single women to feel taken advantage of by their married friends. They often feel pressured to support their married friends in their milestones, especially when it comes to their kids, while their milestones as a single person are ignored.

Many also face their friendships changing dramatically before their eyes, if not disappearing entirely, when married women constantly bring their spouses or their children to what were once intimate, one-on-one girls' nights.

Tiktoker @unpunishablewoman brought this up on TikTok, where she argued that married women are "very self-centered" in prioritizing their needs over the needs of their single friends, and expecting their social lives to revolve around their responsibilities as a wife and mother, rather than making time for their friends like they did when they were single.

You can watch the video here:

@unpunishablewoman

Do married women invest in their single female friends?

Fellow TikTokers felt seen by this video, pointing out the many ways their married friends had let them down.

@unpunishablewoman/TikTok

@unpunishablewoman/TikTok

@unpunishablewoman/TikTok

@unpunishablewoman/TikTok

@unpunishablewoman/TikTok

They also let off some steam, pointing out ways their married friends had expected them to step up.

@unpunishablewoman/TikTok

@unpunishablewoman/TikTok

@unpunishablewoman/TikTok

@unpunishablewoman/TikTok

@unpunishablewoman/TikTok

This problem can, of course, go both ways, and there are definitely married women out there who have felt abandoned by their friends when they got married and started to have families, as their friends were not interested in being around couples or did not like the idea of being around kids.

However, the most important point in this video is that women who get married are choosing to change their lifestyle and priorities, and they have to commit to maintaining those friendships from their "old" life if they truly matter to them.

When married women expect their single friends to revolve around their new needs instead of looking for ways to bring their two worlds together, they become self-centered and entitled, making it so much harder for single people to be their friends.

Latest News

progressive Pride flag, closeup of TSA agent
Political News

MAGA Is Epically Melting Down Over A Viral Photo Showing A Pride Flag At A Texas TSA Checkpoint

Screenshots from @behind_da_pine's TikTok video
Trending

Little Girl Hilariously Figures Out How To Get Around Mom's 'No Bad Words' Rule—And We Gotta Respect It

AI-generated Christmas mural in Kingston
Trending

Giant AI-Generated Christmas Mural Removed After People Notice Some Truly Unhinged Details

Paramount logo on water tower; Donald Trump
Political News

Someone Hacked Paramount's X Account And Brutally Changed Their Bio Over Chummy Relationship With Trump

More from Trending

Mike and Will share a quiet moment in Stranger Things, the very PG-13 show Jeff Younger somehow insists “turns into gay porn.”
Stranger Things / Netflix

MAGA Bro Dragged After Canceling His Netflix Because Every Show 'Turns Into Gay P*rn'

Netflix streams a lot of things—superheroes, serial killers, The Great British Bake Off meltdowns—but covert gay porn is not one of them. Still, Jeff Younger insists otherwise, proudly announcing that he rage-canceled his subscription because every show “turns into gay porn.”

Bless his heart… and his search bar confusion.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jenna Bush Hager and Brooke Shields
TODAY with Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Brooke Shields Has Hilarious Reaction After She's Given Awkwardly Short Chair On 'Today' Show

People who have not performed in front of a live audience might assume that adequate rehearsal time and production planning ensure things will go smoothly.

But seasoned performers will tell you that mistakes happen, no matter how well-rehearsed or fine-tuned the project is. When the mistake is obvious enough that the audience becomes aware of it, the best thing to do is laugh it off or incorporate the mistake into the program as much as possible to keep the show going.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Pete Hegseth
@SecWar/X

Pete Hegseth Gets Blunt Reminder After Claiming That AI Is The 'Future Of American Warfare'

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was criticized after he announced in a new video that the U.S. military is going to be integrating artificial intelligence to make soldiers "more lethal than ever before," a move that has been described as "one of the first mass deployments of a commercially-created generative AI tool across the entire Pentagon."

The Defense Department announced Tuesday that it will roll out Gemini for Government via its new GenAI.mil platform, allowing employees to access the tool directly from their work computers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump speaking at a Pennsylvania MAGA rally

Trump Ripped After Telling MAGA Fans Why Higher Prices Are Actually A Good Thing This Christmas

On Tuesday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump held a rally at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania.

Facing pressure over the average MAGA voters' cost-of-living concerns that knocked Trump's approval ratings down to the lowest numbers of his second term, the POTUS returned to his MAGA rallies to try to bolster support.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two girls watching television
girl in white and black polka dot shirt watching tv
Photo by Christi Marcheschi on Unsplash

People Break Down Which Television Dads Were Actually The Best At Parenting

Who hasn't watched some of their favorite TV shows and wished they could trade places with the characters on the screen.

Wishing we had their apartments, their jobs, their partners, or even their family.

Keep ReadingShow less