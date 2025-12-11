Single Woman Explains Why Married Women Are 'Self-Centered' In Their Friendships—And People Have Thoughts

There's nothing quite like the feeling of investing so much of yourself into your friendships and realizing that these people you love are unwilling to reciprocate your love and care.
In recent years, it's become an increasingly common and devastating problem for single women to feel taken advantage of by their married friends. They often feel pressured to support their married friends in their milestones, especially when it comes to their kids, while their milestones as a single person are ignored.
Many also face their friendships changing dramatically before their eyes, if not disappearing entirely, when married women constantly bring their spouses or their children to what were once intimate, one-on-one girls' nights.
Tiktoker @unpunishablewoman brought this up on TikTok, where she argued that married women are "very self-centered" in prioritizing their needs over the needs of their single friends, and expecting their social lives to revolve around their responsibilities as a wife and mother, rather than making time for their friends like they did when they were single.
Fellow TikTokers felt seen by this video, pointing out the many ways their married friends had let them down.
They also let off some steam, pointing out ways their married friends had expected them to step up.
This problem can, of course, go both ways, and there are definitely married women out there who have felt abandoned by their friends when they got married and started to have families, as their friends were not interested in being around couples or did not like the idea of being around kids.
However, the most important point in this video is that women who get married are choosing to change their lifestyle and priorities, and they have to commit to maintaining those friendships from their "old" life if they truly matter to them.
When married women expect their single friends to revolve around their new needs instead of looking for ways to bring their two worlds together, they become self-centered and entitled, making it so much harder for single people to be their friends.