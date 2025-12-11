Store's 2025 Christmas Ornaments Featuring The Year's Trendy Phrases Have The Internet Saying 'No Thank You'

There have been other tough years, sure, but there's no denying that 2025 may have not been the best for a lot of people.
With just weeks left in the year and the holiday season upon us, we were likely all holding out hope that a little holiday spirit would help the year redeem itself, at least a little bit.
But that hope might just be slipping away after an X user shared two questionable finds at their local craft store.
X user @ms_horrible tweeted:
"Just went to the worst store ever."
They did not disclose the name of the store, saying in the comments that it's a local, independent craft store in a small town. What they did share, however, were two images that encapsulated a lot of the weirdness of 2025, with some random 2022 thrown in.
The first image the X user shared was of a wooden sign on twine, cut to the shape of "6-7." On the large numbers, the ornament reads, "The Year of 2025," but with the direction the eyes more naturally travel, the ornament reads, "The Year of 6-7."
@ms_horrible_/Twitter (X)
The second photo featured another wood cutout ornament in red and white, with candy-cane-like twine. This one is cut in the shape of 2025, and printed on the numbers are a series of words that were popular in 2025, though a few were popular a few years ago.
The words include "bussin'," "vibe," "GOAT," "Chat GPT," "bruh," "It's giving...," "dope," "extra," "mid," "slap," "sus," "no cap," "rizz," "6-7," "sigma," "bet," "drip," and "skibidi."
@ms_horrible_/Twitter (X)
Annual ornaments have been around for a long time to highlight popular moments and personal memories, though a collection of slang terms seems to be a slightly newer concept.
Viewers agreed that the store seemed pretty terrible, and these ornaments were nothing short of cursed.
2025 seems like one of those years where things keep going wrong with little hope of them turning around, so the last thing most of us want is a reminder of it!
There will probably be a lot of these on clearance in the days after Christmas.