Lindsey Graham Dragged After Epic Freudian Slip About How The World Views Trump

In an appearance on Fox News on Monday, South Carolina MAGA Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tried to defend the ongoing United States-Israeli joint military operations against the sovereign nation of Iran, which people have compared to MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's previous attack against Venezuela.

Neither operation was sanctioned by Congress. Both resulted in a sovereign nation losing their country's leader.

Attacks against Iran began Saturday. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was assassinated, several American aircraft were destroyed, and six U.S. service members were killed.

European allies have been critical of Trump's decision to join Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an offensive against Iran. The excuses for the military action have come under fire.

Attempting to defend what many call just another attempt to distract voters from Trump's longstanding friendships and documented ties with registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, Graham tried to discount any criticism from the United States' European allies.

Graham stated:

"If you polled Europe, 'Who is worse for the world: Trump, Bibi [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] or the [Iranian] Ayatollah [Ali Khamenei]?'"

"The Ayatollah would finish third."

Graham's attempted defense of Trump's attack on Iran flew in the face of the POTUS's constant claims that he's the most respected and beloved President in the history of the United States, both domestically and internationally.

Benjamin Netanyahu played Dufus Trump like a well worn guitar! But then Trump is a jackass anyway. We are now fighting Israel’s war against Arabs.



— peterg19.bsky.social (@peterg19.bsky.social) March 3, 2026 at 9:21 AM









Graham posed a rhetorical question:“If you polled Europe, who is worse for the world? Trump, Bibi [Israeli PM Benjamin Netenyahu] or the Ayatollah? The Ayatollah would finish third.”He’s not wrong and what does that tell you.



— Kevin the Librarian 🇪🇺🇺🇦🇨🇦🏳️🌈 (@the-librarian.bsky.social) March 3, 2026 at 3:35 AM









Lady Lindsay Graham:"If you polled Europe, who is worse for the world? Trump, Bibi or the Ayatollah? The Ayatollah would finish third" 😐Yea! twuump💀 is #1. LMFAO what a moron!



— philo-07.bsky.social (@philo-07.bsky.social) March 3, 2026 at 6:58 AM









The United States gave Netanyahu over $24 billion in taxpayer dollars to fund his horrific war in Gaza. That wasn't enough. Netanyahu wanted war with Iran. Trump gave him one. The American people — not Netanyahu’s right-wing government — should determine U.S. foreign policy.



— Senator Bernie Sanders (@sanders.senate.gov) March 3, 2026 at 4:59 PM





















People agreed with Graham's assessment of how unpopular both Trump and Netanyahu are in Europe and expanded Graham's projection globally—and to include the United States and Israel where neither leader garner even 50% support.

People frequently claim half of the U.S. chose Trump in 2024, but of the ~241 million eligible U.S. voters in 2024, 163.8 million voted for a different candidate or didn't vote at all.

Trump's support from 77.3 million voters is less than one third, not close to one half.

Of those who did vote, Trump still didn't get half or more—he garnered only 49.8% of the vote to Harris' 48.3% with the balance going to 3rd party candidates.

Netanyahu has faced his own issues in Israel where he has been Prime Minister off and on since 1996.

In 2017, Israeli police confirmed Netanyahu was suspected of crimes involving fraud, breach of trust, and bribes and recommended he be charged with corruption in 2018. The case and trial are ongoing.

In November 2025, Netanyahu formally asked for a pardon for his crimes from Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Only about 40% of Israelis support Netanyahu as of 2026 polling.