Skip to content

Video Of Kuwaiti Locals Rushing To Help American Pilot Shot Down In Friendly Fire Incident Goes Viral

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Christian Bale Explains Why Fans Are Always Disappointed When They Meet Him—And His Candor Is Refreshing

Christian Bale
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The Oscar winner explained to Entertainment Tonight why fans should never meet their heroes, joking that he can always see the "terrible disappointment" in their eyes when they meet him.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMar 03, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

We've all heard the old saying, "You should never meet your heroes," and Christian Bale most certainly agrees.

The Dark Knight actor offered very candid advice to his fans during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, explaining that the last thing any of them should do is try to meet him in real life, because he'll only disappoint them in return.

Bale came to this conclusion through his own interests in his fellow actors, saying that he didn't want to try to force people to live up to the expectations he'd inevitably created in his mind for those he's seen on screen.

Bale claimed:

"I don't want to meet people I see in films. I don't want to meet my heroes."
"I like seeing them just as they are."
"I don't like it when people think that they're gonna live up to these expectations."

Understandably, Bale fans likely have some very high expectations. Not only has he been Batman for multiple films, which is a highly lauded and "tough guy" role, but he's also shown incredible commitment, wit, and prowess in roles like The Machinist and The Prestige, which some fans find more impressive.

Meanwhile, in real life, Bale has been referenced frequently as kind, polite, and subtly funny, all of which is a far cry from his roles as a villain or anti-hero.

Bale continued, saying of himself:

"I see it in people's eyes when they've watched my movies and loved them, and then they meet me, and I see in their eyes that terrible disappointment about who I really am."
"And it's true. What a disappointment!"
"That's me at my best in the movie. Never meet me."
"I never want to meet my heroes, either, because they're heroic in what they do. But give them a break. Nobody an be a hero all the time."

You can watch the video here:

Fans understood what Bale was saying, but some did not agree, choosing to hype him up instead.









It's easy for us to think less of ourselves and to believe that people overestimate us. This can be especially true for creative people, like actors, artists, and authors, who often have fans trying to figure out who they are through their art.

But when a stereotypically "tough guy" on screen turns out to be kind, it's actually refreshing and says more about their talent than it does about their qualities as a human being.

Latest News

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Gets Distracted By His New Ballroom In The Middle Of Speech About Iran War In Surreal Video

Jayme Lawson; Wunmi Mosaku
Celebrities

'Sinners' Stars Applauded For Their Incredibly Nuanced Takes On N-Word Controversy At BAFTAs

Seth Rogen; Catherine O'Hara
Celebrities

Seth Rogen's Poignant Acceptance Speech After Catherine O'Hara Won Posthumous Award Has Fans Sobbing

Lauren Holly; Dennis Quaid; Rafael Cruz
Political News

'Dumb & Dumber' Star Lauren Holly Epically Drags Dennis Quaid After His Photo-Op With Ted Cruz

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots of military wife
@CassandraRules/X

Wife Of Active Duty U.S. Military Member Goes Viral For Her Furious Reaction To Trump's Attacks On Iran

@kendallybrown, a TikTok user and military wife, went viral after she published a TikTok video in which she let President Donald Trump's supporters know how much she "hates" them after Trump ordered an attack on various sites in Iran on Saturday morning.

Trump said that the U.S. military was "knocking the crap out of Iran" but the "big wave" of attacks is still yet to come, and has not ruled out putting boots on the ground, saying the war is progressing "way ahead of schedule."

Keep ReadingShow less
Ilhan Omar; Nancy Mace
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Ilhan Omar Claps Back Hard After Nancy Mace Tries To Insult Her With Bizarre Post Following Iran Attack

Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar clapped back at South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace after Mace attempted to insult her and Michigan Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib after President Donald Trump ordered an attack on various sites in Iran on Saturday morning that killed Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials.

Omar and Tlaib were the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. Both have faced repeated attacks from members of the Republican Party tied to their religion, including being labeled part of the so-called “Jihad Squad,” a term suggesting they are sympathetic to extremism or seek to impose Islamist rule in the United States.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Pete Hegseth
MS Now

Pete Hegseth Ripped After Trying To Claim That The U.S. 'Didn't Start This War' With Iran

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was criticized after he claimed that the U.S. "didn't start this war" with Iran—just days after the Trump administration authorized an attack on various sites in Iran with the joint efforts of Israel over the weekend.

The war against Iran is already spreading beyond its initial battlefield. Iranian reprisals have struck Gulf states hosting U.S. bases—including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia—while Hezbollah has entered the fight, firing rockets into Israel and ending a month-long ceasefire.

Keep ReadingShow less
Connor Storrie stands center stage on Saturday Night Live alongside U.S. Olympic gold medalists Quinn Hughes (far left), Hilary Knight (left), Megan Keller (right), and Jack Hughes (far right) during his opening monologue in Studio 8H.
Saturday Night Live/YouTube

'SNL' Turns Trump Diss About U.S. Women's Olympic Hockey Team On Its Head With Sweet Monologue Moment

Connor Storrie’s debut Saturday Night Live monologue had just about everything: jokes, a childhood throwback, a few perfectly placed Heated Rivalry innuendos, and—because this is apparently the most athletic season in Studio 8H history—both the gold-winning players from the U.S. men’s and women’s Olympic hockey teams.

The appearance came just days after controversy over invitations to the White House and President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, giving the night an edge that felt bigger than a typical celebrity-cameo parade.

Keep ReadingShow less
Charlie Kirk
Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union

U.S. Dept. Of Education Building Hangs Banner Of Charlie Kirk—And Gets Instantly Called Out

July 4, 2026 will be the 250th birthday of the United States of America.

While the government for the country wouldn't be outlined until the drafting and ratification of the U.S. Constitution by nine of 13 states in 1788, the birth of the nation has long been recognized as the date on the Declaration of Independence—July 4, 1776—when 13 colonies under the rule of Great Britain declared themselves to be independent and united states.

Keep ReadingShow less