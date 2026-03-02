Skip to content

'SNL' Turns Trump Diss About U.S. Women's Olympic Hockey Team On Its Head With Sweet Monologue Moment

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Movie Fans Are In A Heated Debate After 'KPop Demon Hunters' Is Added To The Criterion Collection

The Stars of Huntr/x from KPop Demon Hunters pose from their hit Netflix film.
Courtesy of Netflix

After the Criterion Collection announced that it's adding the Netflix movies Frankenstein and KPop Demon Hunters, fans got into a heated debate about what the collection should and should not include.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMar 02, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters is looking a little more golden this week after earning a spot in the Criterion Collection. As Variety reported, the hit animated film will join the home-video label alongside another major Netflix release, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

Since 1984, the Criterion Collection has licensed, restored, and distributed what it calls “important classic and contemporary films.” Known for high-quality transfers and special features, Criterion releases are widely seen as a mark of prestige.

Both Frankenstein and KPop Demon Hunters fall into the contemporary category. The two Netflix titles are among the most talked-about films of 2025, and both are in the Oscar race.

For those living under a rock: KPop Demon Hunters was the viral hit of the summer, eventually becoming Netflix’s most-streamed film ever. Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the movie quickly became more than a streaming success.

Its breakout song, “Golden,” became the first K-pop track to win a Grammy, and the film is nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

According to Luminate, the soundtrack was “single-handedly responsible for around 43 percent of U.S. K-pop streaming volume” by early August—an eye-catching number for a film that didn’t exist in the public conversation at the start of the year.

A high-ranking K-pop executive told Rolling Stone:

“Nothing’s ever gone this big off of a Netflix property. It’s pure K-pop. There are no fan wars. There are no label wars. There’s no artist drama. There’s none of the issues that groups face amongst each other.”

Beyond the prestige factor, Criterion inclusion also guarantees a physical release, something Netflix rarely does on its own. For collectors, that alone is reason to celebrate.

Meanwhile, del Toro’s Frankenstein, inspired by Mary Shelley’s classic novel, stars Jacob Elordi alongside Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz, and Mia Goth. The director spent decades developing the project, which has earned nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Motion Picture.

Still, not everyone is thrilled about KPop Demon Hunters joining the Criterion ranks.

X user @KaiserBeamz reacted to the announcement:

“KPop Demon Hunters getting into the Criterion Collection before any film from Satoshi Kon, Ralph Bakshi, Mamoru Oshii, Don Bluth or Sylvain Chomet might actually kill me.”

That reaction wasn’t unique. Some self-described film purists questioned whether the pop-forward Netflix hit belongs next to titles like The Seven Samurai and Wild Strawberries. Others pushed back, arguing that Criterion has always embraced a wide range of films—including genre entries like The Blob (spine #91) and Michael Bay’s Armageddon (spine #40).

The debate quickly spread across social media, with timelines split between outrage and celebration.

u/Petite-Belette/Reddit

u/FliteCast/Reddit

u/philonous355/Reddit

u/AmericanAsian1125/Reddit

u/AnniversaryRoad/Reddit

u/mindthegoat_redux/Reddit

u/Emperor-Octavian/Reddit





The film’s impact, however, is hard to ignore. The soundtrack helped propel fictional group Huntr/x to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the first time an all-women group topped the chart since Destiny’s Child did it with “Bootylicious” in August 2001.

The cast has performed “Golden” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, further bringing the track into the mainstream.

Worldwide, fans from New York to Singapore to Buenos Aires have posted videos singing along. The song topped both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200 and has remained on the charts for 35 weeks and counting.

Next up is the Academy Awards on March 15, where “Golden” is nominated for Best Original Song and the film is up for Best Animated Feature.

EJAE reflected on why the song connected globally:

“Yes, there aren’t as many Korean lyrics. The songs are part of the storyline, so the lyrics have to be understandable. It was all very strategic with where to put Korean so that [it] doesn’t interfere with the storyline, and that’s why there was more English. So it is a K-pop song, and it’s also a pop song.”

The approach has paid off. Along with its Grammy win, the song has earned major awards recognition and is one of only two Original Song nominees set to be performed live at this year’s ceremony.

EJAE shared the mindset behind the success:

“This is my motto with anything: Do your frickin’ best. Give it your 110%. Never half-ass anything.”

With record streaming numbers, chart success, awards attention, and now a place in the Criterion Collection, KPop Demon Hunters has crossed from streaming hit to cultural moment. Whether every film traditionalist agrees is a debate that doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon.

Latest News

Marjorie Taylor Greene; Donald Trump
Political News

MTG Brands Trump Administration As 'Sick F—king Liars' In Blistering Tweet After Iran Attacks

Stephen Miller; Donald Trump
Political News

One Of Stephen Miller's Old Tweets Has Resurfaced After Trump's Attacks On Iran—And It's Aged Like Milk

The exterior of a burger king.
Science

Burger King Called Out Over Dystopian New AI Program That Tracks If Workers Sound 'Friendly' Enough

Matthew Lillard; Jacob Elordi
Celebrities

Matthew Lillard Explains Why He's 'Obsessed' With 'Freaking Delicious' Jacob Elordi—And We Totally Get It

More from Trending

Kat Abughazaleh
Kat Abughazaleh/YouTube

Illinois Democrat Running For U.S. Congress Goes Viral With Genius Attack Ad—On Herself

Katherine Abughazaleh—pronounced /ah-buu-gə-ZAH-lay/—is a progressive Democratic candidate for Illinois' 9th congressional district, located to the northwest of Chicago. The seat had been held by retiring Democratic Representative Jan Schakowsky since 1999.

Abughazaleh, known as Kat Abu online, is turning a familiar campaign tactic on its head by launching an attack ad against herself.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sean Duffy
Al Drago/Getty Images

Sean Duffy Gets Blunt History Lesson After Bragging About Trump Having 'Best Cabinet' Since Founding Fathers

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was given a swift fact-check after he boasted on X that President Donald Trump has the "Best Cabinet since 1776"... seemingly unaware that the first Cabinet wasn't even appointed until years later.

Duffy shared a photo of himself grinning front-and-center while flanked by other Trump administration members, all of whom beamed at the camera. All of them gave the cameraman the thumbs up.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pete Hegseth
AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Trump Administration Dragged After U.S. Military Shoots Down One Of Our Own Drones Over Texas

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has long emphasized the "warrior ethos" he expects from the U.S. military but now his leadership (to say nothing of the Trump administration as a whole) is facing criticism after military personnel shot down a drone operated by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) on Thursday in Texas in yet another display of incompetence.

Lawmakers said that the military used a laser to down a CBP drone at Fort Hancock, leading the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to expand flight restrictions near El Paso, Texas. The reason for the laser use remains unclear, but it was the second such deployment in the area in two weeks, despite rules requiring coordination with aviation regulators.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brady Tkachuk
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami

U.S. Hockey Star Slams White House For Sharing AI-Doctored Video Of Him Insulting Canadians

There's a saying about laying down with dogs. Or, you're known by the company you keep. NHL player and Team USA member Brady Tkachuk is learning that lesson.

The Tkachuk brothers, Brady—who plays professional hockey for the Ottawa Senators based in the capital city in the province of Ontario, Canada—and Matthew—who plays for the Florida Panthers based in the metro Miami area—had already drawn ire online for being proud supporters of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics even before the disastrous locker room celebration with FBI Director Kash Patel after their gold medal win.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (left) appears alongside a still from his toy-themed ad (right) featuring an action figure likeness.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images; @SecKennedy/Twitter

RFK Jr. Dragged After Sharing Ultra-Cringey HHS Ad Starring His Fake 'Action Figure'

The head of Health and Human Services just rebranded himself as a plastic superhero, and the internet has one question: Who exactly is this for?

Well, apparently, it’s on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Christmas list.

Keep ReadingShow less