Skip to content

RFK Jr. Dragged After Sharing Ultra-Cringey HHS Ad Starring His Fake 'Action Figure'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

U.S. Hockey Star Slams White House For Sharing AI-Doctored Video Of Him Insulting Canadians

Brady Tkachuk
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami

U.S. Olympic men's hockey team member Brady Tkachuk spoke out after the White House shared a video of him that was doctored by A.I. to make it look like he disparaged Canadian fans.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotFeb 27, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

There's a saying about laying down with dogs. Or, you're known by the company you keep. NHL player and Team USA member Brady Tkachuk is learning that lesson.

The Tkachuk brothers, Brady—who plays professional hockey for the Ottawa Senators based in the capital city in the province of Ontario, Canada—and Matthew—who plays for the Florida Panthers based in the metro Miami area—had already drawn ire online for being proud supporters of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics even before the disastrous locker room celebration with FBI Director Kash Patel after their gold medal win.

It's unsurprising that two men of their background would lean right.

Their father is former NHL record-holding forward Keith Tkachuk, who played 18 years in the league and won an Olympic silver medal in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City out of four Winter Olympics appearances he made for Team USA. As U.S. hockey legacies, their path to the NHL was one of privilege.

But now Brady Tkachuk might be regretting that unwavering support after the Trump administration used his likeness, reportedly without his permission, in one of Trump’s favorite tools—an AI video.

Tkachuk was featured in a video posted to the White House TikTok account that was captioned:

"Silver does not shine just as bright"

In it, the Ottawa Senators captain's manipulated likeness says:

"They booed our national anthem, so I had to come out and teach those maple syrup-eating f***s a lesson."
" Canada, we own you little bro."

The expletive is censored in the audio, so people are left to speculate if the White House intended it to be interpreted as f**ks or the plural form of a three letter homophobic slur.

The latter seems more likely given the toxic bro culture the video and Trump's call to the team tapped into.

The video comes after Trump and members of his administration have repeatedly referred to Canada as the 51st state and talked of buying or taking over portions of the country.

You can see the White House video featuring Brady Tkachuk here:

@whitehouse

Silver does NOT shine just as bright 🥇🦅


Tkachuk was already drawing backlash from Canadian fans after he opted to go to a Team USA party at the E11EVEN Miami strip club in Florida on Monday before flying to Washington, D.C., to meet Trump at the White House and attend his State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

Tkachuk's Team USA teammate, Winnipeg Jets star Kyle Connor, had skipped the partying with Trump to return to his Canadian-based team to prepare for a last push before the Stanley Cup playoffs begin in April. Four others players returned to their United States-based teams after the Olympics as well.

Tkachuk spoke to reporters on Thursday after his first game back with Ottawa where the video the White House posted, featuring him prominently insulting Canada, was brought up.

As reported by TSN, Tkachuk said:

"It’s clearly fake, ‘cause it’s not my voice and not my lips moving, I’m not in control of any of those accounts, and I know that those words would never come out of my mouth, so I can’t do anything about it."

When asked if he liked the video, Tkachuk replied:

"Did I like it? I mean it’s not my voice, not what I was saying..."
"I would never say that, that’s not who I am, so I guess I don’t like that video ’cause that would just never come out of my mouth, never a thought, and I’ll leave it at that."

Tkachuk's father Keith began his NHL career in Winnipeg, Manitoba. It's also where he met his wife, Brady and Matthew's Canadian mother, Chantal Oster Tkachuk. The couple, married for 29 years, also have a daughter, Taryn.

Brady Tkachuk was also asked about a comment heard from a Team USA player during the call with Trump.

While Trump was speaking, someone yelled:

"Close the Northern border!"

The comment drew cheers and laughter.

No one has admitted to saying it, leaving people to guess who it was. Two names at the top of people's lists were goalie Connor Hellebuyck and Brady Tkachuk. Both Team USA members play on NHL teams based in Canada.

When reporters asked Tkachuk if he had said it, he responded:

"I mean, I’ve been seeing stuff that people think it’s me, but if you watch the video, that’s not my voice and something that I never say."
"I don’t really know how that kind of took a storm on its own when, you know, I play here... that’s something that never a thought would happen in my head and especially would never say it."

The TikTok video was met with plenty of MAGA minion pride and rhetoric of the "America, f**k yeah!" variety. Many thanked Tkachuk for saying the things he never actually said.

But some found it juvenile and pathetic.

@WhiteHouse/TikTok


@WhiteHouse/TikTok

And let the MAGA minions know they'd missed the AI flag on the video.

@WhiteHouse/TikTok

Many people outside of TikTok were shocked that the White House was so childish.




@kevdsmith/X




When asked about playing against Canada, a place he lives and works and where his maternal family resides, before the gold medal game, Tkachuk told ESPN:

"There’s hatred there."
"I mean, they’ve been the top dog. They’ve been the best for the last bunch of years, and for us, we want to be in that position, be the best. So it’s going to be a game where I think a lot of guys could say, this is the biggest game that they’ve ever played in."

Canada doesn't seem to be feeling a lot of love from or for Brady Tkachuk right now either.

Latest News

Radko Gudas
Trending

Olympic Hockey Star Claims He Didn't Know 'Full Meaning' Of Gay Slur He Shouted During Game

Screenshot of Riley Gaines
Political News

Riley Gaines Roasted After Claiming U.S. Olympians Who Criticized Trump 'Hate America' In Mind-Numbing Rant

Hillary Knight; Donald Trump
Political News

U.S. Women's Olympic Hockey Team Captain Breaks Her Silence To Slam Trump After His Sexist Joke

Lauren Boebert; Hillary Clinton
Political News

Lauren Boebert Dragged For Leaking Photo Of Hillary Clinton's Closed Door Epstein Deposition To MAGA YouTuber

More from News/political-news

Kathy Hochul; Kash Patel
John Lamparski/Getty Images for Concordia Annual Summit; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Trolls Kash Patel With Epic Zing Over 'Heated Rivalry' Airbnb Listing

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's FBI Director, Kash Patel, is facing backlash over his taxpayer-funded locker room booze fest at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy.

Patel flew to Italy on a taxpayer-funded FBI plane despite having repeatedly criticized his predecessors for such excursions throughout 2023 and 2024. But an FBI spokesperson claimed it was not a personal trip because Patel met with Italian law enforcement and the U.S. ambassador to Italy during his visit.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots from @theunobsolete's TikTok video
@theunobsolete/TikTok

Woman Speaks Out In Viral TikTok After Company Expects Her To Train 25-Year-Old They Promoted Over Her

No workplace is perfect, but there are certain, inexcusable things that a workplace simply cannot do, like withholding opportunities from an employee because of their age or sex.

TikToker @theunobsolete felt that she was passed over for a promotion due to her age and salary requirements, despite being qualified, while a fresh-out-of-grad-school candidate with no experience was given the role instead.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots from @laysuperstar's TikTok video
@laysuperstar/TikTok

Guy Waiting For Luggage At Baggage Claim Mortified After His Undergarments Start Coming Out One At A Time

We've all heard the advice to "travel light," but packing only one sock for a flight might be taking it a bit far.

But in all actuality, TikToker @laysuperstar's brother, Hugh, did not only pack a singular sock for his trip, even if that's what the airport baggage claim would like you to believe.

Keep Reading Show less
Gani Catan (in red) performs CPR on a seagull during an Istanbul First Amateur League playoff match after the bird was struck by a ball mid-game.
@straitstimes/TikTok

Turkish Soccer Player Performs CPR On Seagull Mid-Match After It's Struck By A Ball—And It Survived

In a playoff match full of high stakes, one player ended up fighting for a very different kind of win—one that came with feathers.

Let’s start at the beginning. As reported by The Guardian, in the 22nd minute of the Istanbul First Amateur League playoff final between Istanbul Yurdum Spor and Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar in Zeytinburnu, goalkeeper Muhammed Uyanik scooped up the ball with the league title hanging in the balance.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots from @maddy.aubry's TikTok video
@maddy.aubry/TikTok

Woman Furious After Discovering Her OB-GYN Accidentally Disclosed Her Pregnancy To Her Husband's Ex-Wife

Anyone in need of personal assistance with sensitive information, whether that's medical care, higher education, taxes, or something else of high importance, needs to understand the importance of HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act).

Employees at these offices are required, under all circumstances, to verify a person's identity and to verify that the verified person has access to the file in question before sharing any information inside that file.

Keep Reading Show less