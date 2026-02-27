Skip to content

RFK Jr. Dragged After Sharing Ultra-Cringey HHS Ad Starring His Fake 'Action Figure'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (left) appears alongside a still from his toy-themed ad (right) featuring an action figure likeness.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images; @SecKennedy/Twitter

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared an ad campaign made to look like a toy commercial in which an action figure bearing his likeness battles food dye and chugs whole milk—and it's a big yikes.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossFeb 27, 2026
The head of Health and Human Services just rebranded himself as a plastic superhero, and the internet has one question: Who exactly is this for?

Well, apparently, it’s on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Christmas list.

The 53-second faux toy commercial Kennedy posted yesterday to X plays like an '80s fever dream—complete with dramatic narration, a gravelly President Donald Trump impression, and an action figure version of Kennedy battling food dye like it’s a Marvel villain.

The video opens with a booming narrator sharing the premise:

“Introducing the Secretary Kennedy action figure! With Chronic Disease running rampant, President Trump is sending one man…”

And then—because subtlety is not on the menu—a bargain-bin SNL-style Trump impression dramatically announces: “Robert F. Kennedy Jr!”

From there, the plastic yassified likeness of Kennedy goes to war with a literal “Red 40 Monster.”

As Health and Human Services Secretary, Kennedy has pushed to phase out synthetic food dyes—including Red No. 40—by the end of 2026. The effort targets petroleum-based dyes that some studies have linked to hyperactivity and behavioral issues, with the Food and Drug Administration working to reduce or eliminate additional dyes such as Yellow 5 and Blue 1.

Back at the toy aisle, the narrator warns parents everywhere:

“Watch out! Red 40 is in your kid’s lunch! Quick! Increase your strength with real whole milk.”

And just like that, the commercial pivots into dairy evangelism, flashing “Protein!” and “Healthy Fats!” across the screen as if lactose itself just unlocked a superhero origin story.

For those who don’t know: Kennedy has long promoted whole milk and full-fat dairy as part of his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, reversing decades of federal guidance favoring low-fat options. Under his leadership, dietary messaging has transitioned toward what he calls “whole, nutrient-dense foods.” He has even supported legislation allowing schools to once again serve whole and 2% milk and criticized prior low-fat recommendations as rooted in “antiquated” science.

He has also publicly embraced raw milk—despite documented health risks—framing it within a broader “health freedom” philosophy.

But the ad isn’t finished. Next, we’re transported to a forest scene where a plastic peregrine falcon is stranded in a river.

Naturally, the solution involves denim as the narrator urgently instructs the Health Secretary:

“A Peregrine Falcon is stuck in the river. Quick, swap into your denim jeans and jump in.”

The action figure is dunked into a water tank, and the voiceover marvels, “Wow, waterproof jeans!”

The gag references Kennedy’s real-life habit of working out, swimming, and even cold plunging in jeans—a quirk that has fueled both fascination and internet mockery. Kennedy has said he wears them for convenience, often heading straight from hikes to the gym.

Then comes the food pyramid reveal.

In a desert-like setting, a giant yellow pyramid looms while cereal floats ominously at the top. The narrator gasps: “Oh no. The food pyramid puts Froot Loops at the top!”

Under Kennedy’s revamped framework, that pyramid flips. Proteins—including red meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and full-fat dairy—move to the top tier alongside fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats, while seeds and whole grains form the base.

The ad closes like a classic toy commercial fever dream:

“Flip the pyramid to put the real food we need on top. Bring home the full MAHA playset today, with limited edition Iron Mike Tyson. Accessories sold separately. Batteries not included. Get active and eat real food.”

Yes. That would be a Mike Tyson action figure—complete with branding as “Iron Mike”—appearing in a federal health campaign. Because nothing says public health messaging quite like a limited-edition boxer accessory.

Not to mention, the video was shared from Kennedy’s official platform as Health and Human Services Secretary, underscoring that this was government messaging—not campaign satire.

You can watch the controversial ad here:

Folks, it may look like camp, but the policies behind it are very real.

One year into his tenure, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has aggressively advanced his “Make America Healthy Again” platform—restructuring health agencies, targeting ultra-processed foods, and repeatedly questioning vaccine safety.

Despite assurances during his confirmation process that he would not interfere with vaccine infrastructure, Kennedy later dismissed all 17 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and replaced them with new members more skeptical of existing vaccine schedules. His department also cut billions in vaccination grants, prompting court challenges and bipartisan concern.

Public opinion remains sharply divided. An October 2025 poll from the health policy group KFF found that 59% of Americans disapproved of Kennedy’s performance as Health and Human Services Secretary, with subsequent surveys showing declining trust in federal health agencies across party lines.

Some public health experts have raised alarms.

Dr. Jason Schwartz, associate professor at the Yale School of Public Health, warned:

“Today, the federal government’s public health agencies and leaders represent the greatest threat to efforts to prevent measles, whooping cough, and other vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Kennedy has defended his approach, maintaining that his reforms are intended to rebuild public trust in federal health institutions while overhauling vaccine oversight and federal nutrition standards. His supporters argue that unconventional messaging is precisely the point—that shaking up institutions requires breaking from traditional, bureaucratic communication from past administrations.

And while Washington debates vaccine and food safety policies, social media zeroed in on the 53 seconds of superhero branding:












The toy-themed rollout follows another unconventional promotional moment just one week earlier, when Kennedy and musician Kid Rock appeared shirtless in a sauna video encouraging Americans to “GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD.” In that clip, Kennedy again submerged himself in an ice bath—while wearing jeans.

Last month, the Health Secretary also shared a clip from a 2014 episode of South Park that mocked the food pyramid, highlighting a joke that flipping it would elevate butter, meat, and dairy to the top tiers.

You can view the post below:

So, is the Health Secretary's alleged brain worm running his marketing strategy these days, or a poor unpaid intern who is way over their head? Whatever strategy it is—equal parts internet meme, culture-war signaling, and public health policy—has become a defining feature of Kennedy’s tenure.

President Donald Trump has continued to publicly back Kennedy, as the White House leans into messaging around lower drug prices and healthier eating initiatives ahead of the midterms. For supporters, the theatrics signal long-overdue disruption. For critics, they blur the line between governance and performance.

Either way, the Secretary Kennedy action figure makes one thing clear: in this administration, even federal health policy can be reduced to an unserious toy commercial—hardly the formula for making America healthier.

