CNN Host Calls Out RFK Jr. For Copying His 'MAHA' Workout Plan From Michelle Obama

CNN host Abby Phillip called out conservatives' hypocrisy after Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared his new "Rock Out Work Out" video promoting the Make America Healthy Again (MAGA) movement that features him and far-right singer Kid Rock working out shirtless and hanging out together.

Republicans were profoundly critical, even dismissive, of Obama's Let's Move! campaign, a public health initiative created to reduce childhood obesity and encourage a healthy lifestyle in children. She was even accused of being a "communist" supporting a "nanny state."

Obama also worked largely behind the scenes to support the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, a landmark law aimed at improving school nutrition. The legislation required more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in school meals while reducing sodium, sugar, and fat. It marked the first major update to school lunch standards in decades, representing a significant step toward healthier meals for millions of students.

But conservatives were by and large supportive after Kennedy announced that he'd "teamed up with Kid Rock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD." At one point during the video, the two men are shown drinking whole milk in a pool, a decision that follows the release of new federal dietary guidelines under the Trump administration that encourage consumption of full-fat dairy.

Phillip, the host of CNN's NewsNight, played a clip of Kennedy's video and noted that "if that [Kennedy's message] sounds familiar to you, that's because it is," drawing attention to the "Let's Move!" campaign:

"The former First Lady similarly telling children to 'get active' and 'eat healthy,' something Republicans, at least back then, took issue with."

She then rolled old clips of top conservatives from about 2010 scoffing at Obama for what amounts to the very initiative Kennedy is now advancing through his MAHA agenda.

On Fox News, Tucker Carlson said:

“Why would you want to raise your own kids when Michelle Obama will do it for you? In fact, she’ll do it at gunpoint.”

Conservative pundit Glenn Beck is then shown saying:

“When I heard this, I thought, get your damn hands off my fries, lady. If I want to be a fat, fat, fatty and shovel French fries all day long, that is my choice.”

In another segment, former Iowa Rep. Steve King blasted what he called the “nanny state,” objecting even to health guidance that encouraged Americans to pay closer attention to their bodies.

Phillip then remarked:

“Look, they’re both right, but will conservatives and Republicans ever admit that they were wrong to lampoon Michelle Obama for basically common sense?”

You can hear what she said in the video below.

People quickly noted the hypocrisy.





Kennedy has not responded to criticisms. He's probably somewhere doing push-ups while wearing jeans again.