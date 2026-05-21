Guy Goes Viral After Bombing Job Interview With Hilarious Answer To 'What's Your Weakness?'—And Oof

Let's face it: every single one of us has flopped at least one job interview. Whether we knew in the moment that it wasn't going well, or it only hit us later how spectacularly we'd missed the mark, we've all been there.
But at least most of us can say that we didn't freeze up and start spouting facts about our favorite snack.
TikToker @dadgummit10, unfortunately, can never make that claim again.
In a hilarious video, the guy settles into his car in a nice button-down shirt and looks thoroughly perturbed, as it turns out, toward himself.
The TikToker recounts:
"Just bombed a job interview."
"I knew the question was coming. They always ask it. 'What's your biggest weakness?'"
"I blacked out. Brain went numb."
"I didn't say, 'Oh, delegation. I have a problem delegating, because I want to make sure it gets done right.'"
"No. You know what I said?"
"Oreos."
"I said OREOS were my biggest weakness."
"I was like, 'I'll eat them until the milk's gone. However much milk is in my cup, I'll eat Oreos. It could be two. It could be 12.'"
The TikToker stared pointedly at the camera and then chuckled.
"Ya boy is still looking for a job."
You can watch the video here:
@dadgummit10
Just absolute absurdity from myself today. I continue to surprise myself with new levels of stupidity. #job #interview #fyp #foryoupage #oops
As much as the TikToker was left beating himself up over it, the video was shared and went viral on X, where X users were sympathetic, supportive, and, of course, cackling over the story.
Some sympathized, saying they'd had their own failures when put on the spot.
Others pointed out how endearing the answer actually was and how much they felt like this would make the guy stand out if they were the ones conducting the interview.
Of course, some just took the situation at face value and could not stop laughing.
Though this TikToker felt like he thoroughly messed up the interview, the rest of the internet was quick to say the opposite. His mind may have frozen up in that moment, but what came out instead was honest, hilarious, and relatable.
Being funny cannot be trained into a person, and often, neither can relatability or sympathy. By having this moment, as random as it may have been in context with the rest of the interview, it could have illuminated what the team wouldn't be able to train him to do, if they just took a moment to really listen.
The right company would only need to ask his favorite kind of Oreo, and then if those cookies are really his weakness, they'd only need to worry about keeping up the supply.