Kacey Musgraves Sparks Backlash With Dismissive Response To Criticism That Her New Clothing Line Isn't Size-Inclusive

Kacey Musgraves' new Walmart collaboration was designed to bring her signature style to shoppers nationwide, but not everyone is feeling included. Shortly after the collection launched, critics questioned its size range—and Musgraves' response has since become a controversy of its own.

Reflecting on the partnership, Musgraves explained:

“The idea of this capsule excited me, not only because my middle name is Lee, but because it feels very nostalgic. I grew up wearing Lee, and I wear a lot of denim, vintage tees, and workwear, so this partnership felt like a natural fit.”

The 100-piece collection includes apparel, sleepwear, swimwear, accessories, and matching pet items inspired by Musgraves' dog, Pepper. Several pieces also reference the singer's Texas roots and her album Middle of Nowhere.

Not long after Kacey Lee launched on May 19, influencer Megan Ixim, who posts as @msgiggles on Instagram, shared a video questioning the collection's inclusivity.

Offering her take on the rollout, Ixim wrote:

"Guess who's being excluded again? That's right, fat people. But don't worry, they are selling extended sizes, but online.”

Ixim, a body-acceptance advocate and fashion creator who frequently discusses size inclusivity online, also pointed to Musgraves' September 2024 collaboration with Reformation as another example of what she viewed as limited extended-size availability.

Explaining why the issue frustrated her, Ixim said:

"I personally find this really upsetting because plus sizes and not selling them at Walmart seems really silly to me. I feel like that's somewhere, historically, we've always found plus sizes."

She added, "I'm disappointed. Kacey, what's going on?"

You can watch her review here:

Neither Walmart nor Lee has publicly commented on the criticism. Musgraves, however, responded in the video's comment section.

She wrote in the comment section of the video:

“Hiii not in my control at all. Sorry you’re disappointed. Hope this helps! 🩷”

Rather than settling the debate, the comment sparked another round of criticism, with some users arguing that the response felt dismissive.

Pushing back on the comment, Ixim replied:

"As the person who is the entire reason and face of this launch it feels like this would be something you could push back on to @walmart or to @leejeans your plus-size fans love you, and we want to have our moment in the sun supporting you, in store, just like everyone else."

The exchange quickly divided commenters . Some thanked Ixim for raising the issue and drawing attention to the shopping experience available to plus-size customers. Others defended Musgraves, arguing that decisions about size availability were likely made by Lee or Walmart, not by the singer herself.

You can view the mixed reactions below:

u/Unovahoho2/Reddit

u/Zealousideal_Suit269/Reddit

u/SnooSongs1160/Reddit

u/offwithyourthread/Reddit

u/fivefootfreak/Reddit

u/Daydream_machine/Reddit

u/cupofmoonshine/Reddit

@hey_manderss/Instagram

@consignyourcurves/Instagram

@janellelizz/Instagram

@lamefacemeg/Instagram

@starry.zoe/Instagram

Despite the criticism, the launch has also attracted plenty of enthusiastic shoppers who praise the collection's vintage-inspired aesthetic and accessible price point.

You can view Musgraves' post about the collection here:

While Kacey Lee spans more than 100 pieces, the conversation surrounding the launch has increasingly focused on who gets to participate in the experience equally. For Ixim and others raising concerns, the issue isn't simply whether extended sizes exist online—it's whether all shoppers have the same opportunity to find the collection in stores.