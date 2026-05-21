Skip to content

Dad Brutally Reviews Perfumes During Daughter's Birthday Party At Ulta In Hilarious Viral TikTok

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jack Osbourne Responds To Trolls Who Claim He Looks 'Grossly Underweight' With Fiery Clapback Video

Jack Osbourne
@jackosbourne/Instagram

Jack Osbourne spoke out in a video on Instagram to address concerns that he's "sick" and "grossly underweight"—and fans are applauding.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMay 21, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Content Warning: body-shaming, weight-shaming

Some people really wouldn't be able to recognize Bruce Wayne and Batman, or Clark Kent and Superman, as the same person, and that fact has never been more evident than with the internet trolls who are thrown off by a haircut.

Throughout most of 2026, Jack Osbourne has been criticized in the media for his appearance, with some going so far as to call him "grossly underweight" and sharing overly concerned, if not degrading, comments on his videos and posts.

Osbourne finally had enough of fielding the commentary and posted a video on Instagram, clapping back at all of the internet trolls who clearly needed to work on their observational skills.

Osbourne, clearly furious, stated:

"I cannot believe I'm having to actually make this f**king video."
"If I see one more article written about me, saying how I'm sick, grossly underweight, what's going on, health crisis..."
"It's f**king insane."

Osbourne then gave everyone a much-needed reality check.

"I have lost no weight since I got out of the jungle, doing 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'"
"So, since six months ago, I've been the same f**king weight."
"The only difference is I shaved my beard and opted for a creepy mustache."
"Now, if we wanna back up and get real f**king personal, I've been consistently but slowly losing weight for the last three and a half years."
"I shot up to about 220 pounds three and a half years ago, and I decided I wanted to make some changes, so I did."
"What's the big f**king deal?"
"I'm five-foot, eight-and-a-half feet tall, and I'm 155 pounds. That is perfectly healthy!"

Osbourne was totally fed up.

"The fact that I even have to say this is f**king insane."
"My entire life, I was just brutalized by the media about being overweight."
"And now that I get down to a healthy weight, now I'm criticized even more?"

About midway through the video, Osbourne focused his frustrations on one specific female reporter who'd written repeatedly about his appearance. In his video, Osbourne criticized her in return, alluding to her eating habits and her gym habits based on her appearance.

You can watch the video here:

Fans applauded Osbourne and reassured him that his health wasn't anyone else's business.

@jackosbourne/Instagram

@jackosbourne/Instagram

@jackosbourne/Instagram

@jackosbourne/Instagram

@jackosbourne/Instagram

@jackosbourne/Instagram

@jackosbourne/Instagram

@jackosbourne/Instagram

@jackosbourne/Instagram

@jackosbourne/Instagram

Even if the comments came from a place of genuine concern for Osbourne's well-being, there may have been a kinder and more open-minded way to address those concerns. But at the end of the day, it was no one's business but Osbourne's, and if he's comfortable in his body and his doctors are happy with his health, that's really all that mattered.

Latest News

Redditor imfrom_mars_'s photo of a textbook that includes a ChatGPT prompt
Trending

ChatGPT Response Appears To Make It Into School Textbook—And We're Doomed

Kacey Musgraves attends the 2026 ACM Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Celebrities

Kacey Musgraves Sparks Backlash With Dismissive Response To Criticism That Her New Clothing Line Isn't Size-Inclusive

Zohran Mamdani; Jeff Bezos
Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani Expertly Claps Back After Jeff Bezos Claims That Raising His Taxes Won't Help 'That Teacher In Queens'

Donald Trump; Screenshot of Jeff Bezos
Donald Trump

Jeff Bezos Just Claimed That Trump Is 'More Mature' In His Second Term—And Critics Can't Even

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Tiffany Hernandez speaks during Glendale Community College's commencement ceremony.
@FearedBuck/X

College Graduation Ceremony Erupts In Boos After 'New AI System' Allegedly Misses 'Hundreds' Of Graduates' Names

Nothing says innovation quite like replacing a person reading names with a machine that allegedly forgets to read the names.

That's what happened during Glendale Community College's commencement ceremony on Friday at Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona, where a "new AI system" reportedly skipped hundreds of students and displayed incorrect names as diplomas were handed out. In one instance, the name Michael D. Gonzales was announced while two women received their diplomas.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mandy Moore; Ashley Tisdale
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images; Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Mandy Moore Finally Spoke Out About That 'Toxic Mom Group' Drama—And She Didn't Hold Back

People might hope that when they make a new friend, they'll be friends for life. But the truth is, most friends will only be there for a reason or a season, like going to school or working together.

For former High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale, that season was new motherhood, a time when she was eager to meet women who understood the questions she had about babies and raising them, but also preferably women who understood what it was like trying to juggle being a successful businesswoman with being a mom, too.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of JD Vance; Pope Leo
@atrupar/X; Alessia Giuliani via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

JD Vance Just Tried To Give His Historical Hot Take On Pope Leo's Name—And He Missed The Point Entirely

Vice President JD Vance made a point that seemed pretty obvious to everyone except him when he, mentioning Pope Leo XIV, gave his take on the historical context around the tenure of Pope Leo XIII, who led the Catholic Church from 1878 until 1903.

Speaking at a White House briefing focused on the possible impact of the pope’s upcoming encyclical on artificial intelligence, Vance highlighted the symbolism behind Robert Francis Prevost, the first U.S.-born leader of the Roman Catholic Church, choosing the name Leo XIV.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robot dancing and falling
@ErenChenAI/X

Viral Video Of Robot Dancing Like Michael Jackson Before Crashing Hard On Some Stairs As Crowd Looks On Has The Internet Cackling

Videos of robots absolutely losing their minds in hiliarious ways are starting to become a genre all their own, and the latest entry is one heck of a specimen.

The internet is howling at a video of a robot dancing for a crowd to Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" before losing its little robot mind when it ran into some stairs.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

The White House Just Praised Trump As 'The President Who Does It All'—And Critics Instantly Turned It Around On Them

On Tuesday, May 19, the White House's social media team decided MAGA Republican President Donald Trump needed an ego boost. So the account posted a photo of the POTUS in front of construction taking place at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for his planned vanity project, an oversized golden ballroom that will dwarf the rest of the White House.

The White House post came just days after Trump shared his own weekend flurry of social media posts praising himself and attacking his perceived enemies.

Keep ReadingShow less