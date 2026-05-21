Jack Osbourne Responds To Trolls Who Claim He Looks 'Grossly Underweight' With Fiery Clapback Video

Content Warning: body-shaming, weight-shaming
Some people really wouldn't be able to recognize Bruce Wayne and Batman, or Clark Kent and Superman, as the same person, and that fact has never been more evident than with the internet trolls who are thrown off by a haircut.
Throughout most of 2026, Jack Osbourne has been criticized in the media for his appearance, with some going so far as to call him "grossly underweight" and sharing overly concerned, if not degrading, comments on his videos and posts.
Osbourne finally had enough of fielding the commentary and posted a video on Instagram, clapping back at all of the internet trolls who clearly needed to work on their observational skills.
Osbourne, clearly furious, stated:
"I cannot believe I'm having to actually make this f**king video."
"If I see one more article written about me, saying how I'm sick, grossly underweight, what's going on, health crisis..."
"It's f**king insane."
Osbourne then gave everyone a much-needed reality check.
"I have lost no weight since I got out of the jungle, doing 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'"
"So, since six months ago, I've been the same f**king weight."
"The only difference is I shaved my beard and opted for a creepy mustache."
"Now, if we wanna back up and get real f**king personal, I've been consistently but slowly losing weight for the last three and a half years."
"I shot up to about 220 pounds three and a half years ago, and I decided I wanted to make some changes, so I did."
"What's the big f**king deal?"
"I'm five-foot, eight-and-a-half feet tall, and I'm 155 pounds. That is perfectly healthy!"
Osbourne was totally fed up.
"The fact that I even have to say this is f**king insane."
"My entire life, I was just brutalized by the media about being overweight."
"And now that I get down to a healthy weight, now I'm criticized even more?"
About midway through the video, Osbourne focused his frustrations on one specific female reporter who'd written repeatedly about his appearance. In his video, Osbourne criticized her in return, alluding to her eating habits and her gym habits based on her appearance.
You can watch the video here:
Fans applauded Osbourne and reassured him that his health wasn't anyone else's business.
@jackosbourne/Instagram
@jackosbourne/Instagram
@jackosbourne/Instagram
@jackosbourne/Instagram
@jackosbourne/Instagram
@jackosbourne/Instagram
@jackosbourne/Instagram
@jackosbourne/Instagram
@jackosbourne/Instagram
@jackosbourne/Instagram
Even if the comments came from a place of genuine concern for Osbourne's well-being, there may have been a kinder and more open-minded way to address those concerns. But at the end of the day, it was no one's business but Osbourne's, and if he's comfortable in his body and his doctors are happy with his health, that's really all that mattered.