Sharon Osbourne Responds To Heartfelt Tribute For Ozzy Osbourne After His Death At 76

As fans and celebrities reacted to the news of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne's death, his wife Sharon publicly responded to a tribute from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 24, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

It's the end of an era: Black Sabbath rockstar Ozzy Osbourne has passed at the age of 76.

John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne was known for his work as a singer, songwriter, and entertainer, after rising to fame in the 1970s and never coming back down. He began as the lead singer for Black Sabbath, where he became known as the "Prince of Darkness," and he went on to cut solo records and make countless media appearances, from stage to film.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease five years ago and just weeks ago performed his farewell tour, "Back to the Beginning."

The news was shared on Instagram, featuring a nostalgic photo of Ozzy Osbourne performing, waving his arms in the air and smiling to the audience who likely mirrored him from behind the camera.

The caption of the post read:

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."
"We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time."

The post was signed by Ozzy's wife, Sharon, and four of his children, including Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis.

You can see the post here:

Tributes from around the globe from fans, fellow celebrities, and industry professionals poured in.

  @ozzyosbourne/Instagram

It was more than likely white noise in the early moments of grief for Osbourne's wife, Sharon.

But there was one post that caught her eye and led to a response.

Gavin Rossdale, the lead singer of Bush, posted a photo on Instagram, featuring him and Osbourne hugging.

Rossdale wrote in the caption:

"RIP, OZZY. A great man. A true legend."
"I met Ozzy through Jack just a few times, but he was so warm and kind and funny, and I love that memory."
"Sending much love to his family at this difficult time. Rest in power."

You can see the post here:

Sharon Osbourne offered a sweet but simple two-word response:

"Bless you."

Fans chimed in, responding to Osbourne's comment to encourage her during this difficult time.

The Osbourne family is surely still processing the loss of Ozzy, but it's heartening to see how the community has come together, not only to pay tribute to him but to assure his family that they have the Osbourne family's back during this tragic time.

