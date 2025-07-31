Skip to content

Harrison Ford Offers Hilariously Candid Reason Why He'll Never Retire From Acting

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fans In Tears As Osbournes Lay Flowers At Fan Memorial For Ozzy During Funeral Procession

Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, and Kelly Osbourne
Leon Neal/Getty Images

The funeral for Ozzy Osbourne stopped at Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham, England, to allow Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne to lay flowers at a makeshift memorial—and the emotional moment hit fans right in the feels.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 31, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Music fans everywhere are still grieving the loss of their Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, originally the lead singer of Black Sabbath before becoming much, much more to his community.

Ozzy Osbourne ended his singing career in 2023, three years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. This year, knowing he was nearing the end of his life, Osbourne appeared and performed at his farewell show, Back to the Beginning, singing for the first time in two years.

Just two weeks after his farewell concert, Osbourne passed away at the age of 76, surrounded by family and friends.

Black Sabbath was formed in Birmingham, England, in 1968, and in 2019, the band was honored with a bridge named after them, the Black Sabbath Bridge, and a bench positioned below it with wooden, life-sized cutouts of the four bandmates staged around it.

Since Osbourne's death, fans have been visiting the bridge and building a memorial for him. From flowers to banners to artwork and more, the area quickly filled with tokens of love for the late Prince of Darkness.

To commemorate his death, a funeral processional moved through the city of Birmingham this week, with the Black Sabbath Bridge and fan-created memorial operating as the center stage.

The morning of the procession, fans went early to pay their respects to Osbourne, waiting behind boundary tape for the Osbourne family to later walk the procession path themselves.

Fans were deeply moved when Ozzy's wife, Sharon, and their three adult children, Jack, Aimee, and Kelly, walked through the procession and placed flowers at the memorial site among the fan contributions.

Fans from around the globe were touched by the memorial and the grieving Osbourne family.

 
 


 


 


 


 
 


 
 
 

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal, also paid respects to Osbourne, visiting the memorial and saying:

"Ozzy was more than a music legend; he was a son of Birmingham."
"We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We're proud to host [the memorial] here with his loving family in the place where it all began."

Osbourne, as the lead singer of Black Sabbath, solo singer, music enthusiast and advocate, and public figure, touched millions around the world throughout his lengthy career.

It's wonderful to see there's a dedicated place for fans to pay their respects, and also for the Osbourne family to be able to see how much Ozzy Osbourne meant to his community.

Latest News

Ebon Moss-Bachrach; The Thing
Celebrities

Fantastic Four star's iconic answer!

WNBA Announcer Has Classic Reaction After Fan Throws NSFW Adult Toy Onto Court During Game
Trending

WNBA Announcer Has Classic Reaction After Fan Throws NSFW Adult Toy Onto Court During Game

Dropkick Murphys; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Dropkick Murphys Epically Troll Trump With Video During Live Performance Of 'First Class Loser'

White House Slammed After Using Popular TikTok Meme To Mock Deported Immigrants
Donald Trump

White House Slammed After Using Popular TikTok Meme To Mock Deported Immigrants

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Jesse Watters; Donald Trump
Fox News; Mehmet Eser/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Jesse Watters Dragged After Rambling Rant About How 'Jacked' Trump Has 'Dad Strength'

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has famously poached some of his personnel from Fox News, whether it's former Fox & Friends weekend anchor Pete Hegseth running the Pentagon, former co-host of The Bottom Line on Fox Business Sean Duffy tapped for Transportation or former Justice With Judge Jeanine host Jeanine Pirro, whom Trump has chosen as D.C.'s top prosecutor.

As of May, 17 people in Trump's administration were former Fox employees.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pompeii
brown village arch during daytime
Photo by Andy Holmes on Unsplash

People Dish On Which Popular Tourist Attractions Actually Deserve The Hype

When it comes to travel, there are some destinations that find themselves on just about every major "must-visit" or "must-see" list.

Of course, many of these destinations are a matter of personal taste, and not everyone would agree that certain places, monuments, or known attractions absolutely necessitate a visit.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nancy Mace
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Nancy Mace Reveals One Of Her 'Favorite' Things To Watch Online—And The Cruelty Is Almost Comical

South Carolina MAGA Republican Representative and perpetual "pick me!" girl Nancy Mace told Fox News she watches videos of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) abductions to relax.

Apparently harassing trans people and Olympic athletes can't eclipse the attention MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is getting for his tap dance around his close relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the files he promised his MAGA minions he'd release if elected.

Keep ReadingShow less
Princess Peach and Mario
Nintendo

Nintendo Just Clarified Mario And Princess Peach's Relationship Status—And Fans Are Shook

Anyone who has played one of the many Super Mario games, or at least seen the Super Mario Bros. Movie, knows that Princess Peach and her kingdom go through a lot.

Really, a lot: from different villainous figures trying to take over her kingdom, to the big turtle villain, Bowser, trying to win her land and her heart, to being kidnapped, Princess Peach has kind of seen it all.

Keep ReadingShow less
A blue clay man sits slumped in a chair at a desk. A block of letters sits on his desk spelling... "FIRED?"!
Photo by Igor Omilaev on Unsplash

People Describe The Most NSFW Reason They've Seen Someone Get Fired

Being fired from a job happens.

But sometimes people are fired for reasons that are far beyond their control.

Keep ReadingShow less