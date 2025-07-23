Skip to content

PBS Kids Shares Poignant Tribute To 'Magic School Bus' Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner After His Death

Chris Hughes Just Gave A Super NSFW Glimpse Into His Relationship With JoJo Siwa—And Fans Are Horrified

The British reality TV star opened up to E! News to reveal that Siwa has given his private parts nicknames—and fans are crying TMI.

By Peter KarlebyJul 23, 2025
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
It's a common internet joke these days to say "everything I've learned about JoJo Siwa has been against my will," but the recent insights into her life take the cake.

Siwa, the former child star and Dance Moms prodigy who's pivoted to pop music in recent years, is known for her boundary-free personality.

And after a stint in a lesbian relationship, Siwa is now dating her former Big Brother UK housemate Chris Hughes—and she apparently has a nickname for his testicles that has left the internet blanching.

In an interview with E! News, Hughes revealed that Siwa calls his jewels by cutesy boys' names.

Hughes said:

“She calls my balls Jimmy and Timmy! She must love the rhyming lingo within her life!”

Uh, okay?

This would be weird enough from a regular Average Joe and Joanna couple, but coming from Siwa it takes on all kinds of other contours.

This is a person who was a child star until very, very recently, and whose images as a pint-sized tyke on Dance Moms are still everywhere on the internet in the form of GIFs and the like.

Plus, Siwa made such a big deal about coming out and her new lesbian relationship with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs, who is nonbinary, that it's felt a bit like we've been privy to every aspect of her private life for a while now already.

Her realization that she's not, in fact, a lesbian but instead queer after her and Hughes' relationship went beyond just friendship has struck many as whiplash-inducing.

Now to layer on her nicknames for Hughes' balls? Well, suffice to say the internet is practically shrieking "TMI!"


 


 
 


 


 
 


 
 

Anyway, we hope JoJo, Chris, Timmy and Jimmy are all very happy together.

