Olympian Gabby Thomas Shares Hilarious Viral TikTok After Surprise Visit From Drug Tester

Sometimes when truly absurd things happen to you, the best thing you can do is laugh!

And that's exactly what Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas did when she received a surprise visit from a drug tester, of all people.

Sports-related drug tests are serious business, especially when it comes to the Olympics. While some athletes might take offense to being approached with a test, the Olympic sprinter took a moment to turn the greeting into TikTok comedy gold.

Using the trending sound, "Me, You, and Steve," which is often paired with a video about rocking a third wheel, Thomas panned the video back and forth between herself, the friends she had plans with, and the tester, who was a great sport and smiled for the video.

With everyone smiling and clearly having a good time, the song could be heard in the background:

"I can't believe that it's finally me and you, and you and me, just us! ...And your friend, Steve."

The gold medalist quipped in the text overlay of the video:

"When antidoping surprises you but you had plans."

You can watch the video here:

@itsgabbythomas My friends know them on first name basis atp #fypシ #coffeeandchill #atx #track #running

Some were left laughing right along with Thomas because of the video.

Others shared similar funny moments.

The video actually brought up a lot more questions than one might have expected.

Many people wanted to know how Thomas handled traveling and still needing to be randomly tested, which involved her keeping in touch with the athletic boards for the different countries she might visit, so they'd be able to get in touch with her if they needed to.

Also, yes, not only did the drug tester have to meet with Thomas, but she also had to be present while she collected her sample.

The athlete was happy to answer people's questions in the comments, but the whole point was to share a laugh.

It would have been so easy for Thomas to be frustrated, either for slowing down her plans or for the insinuation of "needing" a random drug test, but these are just part of the landscape of professional sports.

Creating this video was a great way of lightening the mood and putting a funny spin on something that athletes everywhere can understand.