Skip to content

Kim Kardashian Just Showed Off An Impossibly Tight Outfit—And Fans Wonder How She Can Even Breathe

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

The Phillies Mascot Just Recreated The Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal—And It's Comedy Gold

Phillie Phanatic; Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images; instaagraace/TikTok

The Philadelphia Phillies' mascot, Phillie Phanatic, was caught red-handed having an affair on the Phillies' kiss cam—and fans can't get enough.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 24, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

To anyone out there with a bonus relationship, let this be a reminder: not only might you get caught cheating, but you might also go viral and get your situation turned into a meme.

At least that's what happened to now-former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, with whom he was having a relationship, despite having a wife and kids.

The pair attended a Coldplay concert in July, and during the "Jumbotron Song," a Coldplay "kiss cam" circled around and landed on the pair, who quickly tried to separate and hide themselves. Cabot covered her face and turned her back to the camera, while Byron ducked down and tried to sneak away.

But the damage was done, as Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, quipped that they were either shy or having an affair, and curious internet sleuths quickly exposed their true identities, which led to the end of Byron's job and marriage.

The carnage didn't stop there, though. As the video quickly went viral, memes began to circulate and people began to recreate the moment at major stadiums.

Just days ago at a Philadelphia Phillies game between the Phillies and the Angels, Coldplay's "Jumbotron Song" began to play, and as the cam went around, couples looked cute and kissed, as usual.

But then the camera landed on the team's mascot, Phillie Phanatic, and his friend, and they quickly separated, with his friend covering her face, and Phillie Phanatic ducking from view and trying to run away.

Another couple also immediately got in on the act, with the guy kissing his companion while holding up a sign that read:

"This IS my wife!"

Each of these moments garnered huge laughs and applause from the crowd before they went on with the game.

Here's another view of the reenactment:

Viewers were tickled by the satirical recreation of the meme-worthy moment.


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

An affair is nothing to laugh about, and it was surely a roller coaster for those involved, but the levity targeted at the offending parties just might be cathartic.

After all, if they didn't want to get caught, maybe this wasn't the right course of action to begin with.

Latest News

Screenshot from "South Park" of Satan and Donald Trump in bed together
Political News

'South Park' Epically Skewered Trump And Paramount In Their Season Premiere—And We're Grabbing The Popcorn

Red 'For Hire' sign
Trending

The Most Unprofessional Things People's Coworkers Did That Got Them Instantly Fired

Elon Musk
Celebrities

Elon Musk Just Revealed Who He Based One Of His New AI Anime 'Companions' On—And It's Pure Cringe

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
Trending

Sharon Osbourne Responds To Heartfelt Tribute For Ozzy Osbourne After His Death At 76

More from Trending

Bernice King Has Iconic Reaction After Trump Administration Releases MLK Files
Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Bernice King Has Iconic Reaction After Trump Administration Releases MLK Files

Bernice King, the daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had some choice words for the president after his attempt to make headlines off her father's legacy.

The Trump Administration recently released documents surrounding the 1968 assassination of Dr. King that are purported to demystify the circumstances surrounding his death.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Jeffrey Epstein
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Trump Has Telling Reaction After CNN Unearths Photos Of Jeffrey Epstein At His Wedding

On Tuesday, CNN shared new photos showing how close MAGA Republican President Donald Trump was to known sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein ran a sex trafficking ring for decades that included flights to a private island and exploited young women and underage girls.

In a phone interview, CNN asked Trump about the newly surfaced photos of Epstein's attendance at Trump's 1993 wedding to model and actress Marla Maples and footage from six years later at a 1999 Victoria’s Secret fashion event in New York.

Keep ReadingShow less
A line of busts along bookshelves of ancient books
book lot on black wooden shelf
Photo by Giammarco Boscaro on Unsplash

Bizarre Bits Of History That Sound Made Up But Are 100% Real

We all have our favorite "legends" in history that we sometimes wish were true.

The Loch Ness Monster, Anastasia Romanoff's supposed escape and survival, that Paul McCartney isn't who he appears to be.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sesame Street Muppets
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

'Sesame Street' Shares Heartbreaking Post After Trump Cuts PBS Funding—And We're Sobbing

Last week, the House of Representatives approved a Trump administration-proposed effort to rescind $1.1 billion in previously allocated funds for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), cutting all federal support for National Public Radio (NPR), Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), and all of their member stations.

Previously allocated means the funds were approved in a prior budget proposal, effectively emptying the CPB's coffers. The House vote was 216-213, with all Democrats voting against the cuts and all but two Republicans voting for them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mehdi Hasan; Daniella
Surrounded/YouTube

Mehdi Hasan Epically Schools Far-Right Conservative Who Claims Immigrants Aren't Americans—Except Her Parents

As part of Jubilee Media’s online series Surrounded, Mehdi Hasan sat at a table in the center of a circle of chairs to debate 20 "far-right" young people as the only progressive in the bunch.

For those unfamiliar with the Surrounded format, the central figure presents claims related to the topic of discussion. In Hasan's debate, the topic was supposed to be focused on democracy and the Constitution.

Keep ReadingShow less