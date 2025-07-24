The Phillies Mascot Just Recreated The Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal—And It's Comedy Gold

To anyone out there with a bonus relationship, let this be a reminder: not only might you get caught cheating, but you might also go viral and get your situation turned into a meme.
At least that's what happened to now-former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, with whom he was having a relationship, despite having a wife and kids.
The pair attended a Coldplay concert in July, and during the "Jumbotron Song," a Coldplay "kiss cam" circled around and landed on the pair, who quickly tried to separate and hide themselves. Cabot covered her face and turned her back to the camera, while Byron ducked down and tried to sneak away.
But the damage was done, as Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, quipped that they were either shy or having an affair, and curious internet sleuths quickly exposed their true identities, which led to the end of Byron's job and marriage.
The carnage didn't stop there, though. As the video quickly went viral, memes began to circulate and people began to recreate the moment at major stadiums.
Just days ago at a Philadelphia Phillies game between the Phillies and the Angels, Coldplay's "Jumbotron Song" began to play, and as the cam went around, couples looked cute and kissed, as usual.
But then the camera landed on the team's mascot, Phillie Phanatic, and his friend, and they quickly separated, with his friend covering her face, and Phillie Phanatic ducking from view and trying to run away.
Another couple also immediately got in on the act, with the guy kissing his companion while holding up a sign that read:
"This IS my wife!"
Each of these moments garnered huge laughs and applause from the crowd before they went on with the game.
Here's another view of the reenactment:
Viewers were tickled by the satirical recreation of the meme-worthy moment.
An affair is nothing to laugh about, and it was surely a roller coaster for those involved, but the levity targeted at the offending parties just might be cathartic.
After all, if they didn't want to get caught, maybe this wasn't the right course of action to begin with.