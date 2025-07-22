Nancy Mace Dragged After Completely Missing The Mark With Trump-Themed Coldplay Kiss Cam Meme

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace was widely mocked after she tried to boast about President Donald Trump's economy by posting a meme of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot—the viral cheating couple on Coldplay's kiss cam—and weirded people out in the process.

Coldplay concert footage showed Byron, the CEO of Astronomer, hugging his company’s chief people officer, Cabot, from behind at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. When the two noticed they were being filmed, they quickly separated and ducked out of view.

In a now iconic moment, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked that "either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy." It turns out they were indeed having an affair and the fallout forced Byron to resign from the $1.3 billion AI company he helped found.

Oddly, Mace decided to capitalize on the moment by posting a meme of the cheating couple—with Byron representing "Trump's economy" and Cabot representing "American-born workers"—along with the following caption:

"Employment among American-born workers is up nearly 2M jobs since January. Thank you, [President Trump]."

You can see her post and the meme below.





@RepNancyMace/X

People were not impressed.





Neither Byron, Cabot, nor their spouses have issued a public statement on the incident, let alone responded to Mace's meme.

In a statement, Astronomer noted that Byron had "tendered his resignation" and that "while awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not." Meanwhile, Cabot is currently on administrative leave pending a formal investigation.

Experts have noted that Cabot would likely not be fired because, as one attorney told The New York Post, "you can’t just fire someone because the headlines are ugly." The source said Cabot might also be working out an "exit deal."

Cabot has refused to speak to the press and has since deactivated her LinkedIn profile.