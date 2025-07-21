MAGA Rep. Suggests Ketanji Brown Jackson Could Lose Supreme Court Seat Due To Biden Autopen Usage

Kentucky MAGA Republican Representative James Comer now wants to go after judicial appointments made by former Democratic President Joe Biden as part of the investigation MAGA Republican President Donald Trump ordered.
The unwarranted, unsupported investigation is another part of the distraction campaign being run by the Trump administration—to avoid accountability on the failing economy, Trump's nosediving popularity, and now backlash from even his MAGA minions over the Epstein files. It also appeases Trump's need for petty vengeance against his "enemies."
Trump ordered all presidential actions by Biden be investigated based on unsubstantiated claims about Biden’s cognitive health during the latter part of his presidency—which could backfire given Trump's own obvious cognitive decline.
Comer—chair of the House Oversight Committee—answered his master's call and decided to investigate the Biden administration’s use of an autopen. Trump also uses the autopen technology.
Modern autopens have been in regular use by United States presidents since Harry S. Truman. The Department of Justice said in a 2005 memo that autopen was a legally valid way for the president to even sign legislation, the most important, far-reaching document a president signs.
It's used most often for repetitive signatures like proclamations or commemorative documents, but has been used for every type of presidential action.
Now Comer has vowed to probe Biden’s judicial appointments for autopen usage. The former Democratic president appointed a record 187 district court judges and 45 appeals court judges to fill vacancies in the federal courts.
Among those appeals court appointments was Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
During a Sunday appearance on Fox News, Comer vowed to "look at everything that was signed with the autopen." He was asked if his probe would include Biden’s judicial appointments.
The MAGA Representative replied:
"Absolutely. Everything that was signed with the autopen, especially in the last year of the Biden presidency... This raises an issue whether these pardons, whether these judicial appointments and whether these executive orders are legal."
"I believe if this investigation goes in the way that it is going, it will raise serious concerns about whether or not Joe Biden even knew what was going on around him, much less whether he authorized the use of his signature."
"I think all of these are in jeopardy of being declared null and void in a court of law and that's a biggie for the Trump Administration."
You can watch the moment here:
Comer didn’t reveal which—if any appointments—were done via autopen nor provide any evidence the autopen’s use was improper.
When Comer posted the Fox interview on his Facebook page, he got hammered in the comments.
Congressman James Comer/Facebook
Trump's obsession with the autopen began in March while trying to find a way to bypass the preemptive pardons Biden issued for members of Congress who investigated Trump’s role in the violent coup attempt he incited on January 6, 2021. But Trump's use of autopen and the Department of Justice ruling stymied his efforts to declare the pardons void.
So Trump and his acolytes shifted to claiming Biden was too senile to make his own decisions and his aides ran the White House via autopen.
Biden and those who worked with him, both in and out of the White House, called Trump and his team "liars" and called them out for trying to distract from the Trump administration's many issues and failings.
Biden said to The New York Times:
"I made every decision. Everybody knows how vindictive [Trump] is, so we knew that they’d do what they’re doing now."
"I consciously made all those decisions."
Most of Biden’s former aides have refused to participate in the Trump administration's latest distraction from the Epstein files and Trump's own obvious physical and cognitive decline.