MAGA Rep. Gets Brutally Ripped After Claiming Biden Defenders Are 'In A Cult'

Representative James Comer, Republican of Kentucky and chair of the House Oversight Committee, made headlines this week by accusing President Joe Biden’s longtime aides of being part of a “cult” for allegedly covering up Biden’s health and cognitive decline while in office.
Of course, as a card-carrying member of the MAGA fan club—a movement with more red hats and blind loyalty than Swifties when a new Taylor Swift album drops—Comer might be doing a little projecting.
Speaking with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Comer repeated the accusation:
“A lot of these Biden lackeys, they're still trying to claim that Joe Biden was in top physical condition when everyone in America saw it in the debate."
"Everyone in America saw the rapid decline over the last year of his presidency, especially the last four months of his presidency. It’s almost like they’re a cult.”
Comer’s comments followed a closed-door meeting between longtime Biden adviser Michael Donilon and House investigators last week. The Oversight Committee—under Comer’s leadership—is investigating Biden’s use of an autopen to sign clemency orders during his final months in office.
The conspiracy? That Biden's aides were using the device to conceal a decline in his cognitive state. Trump, with support from the Justice Department, demanded the investigation.
Donilon, who has worked with Biden since 1981 and is one of his most trusted advisers, has become a key figure in this unfolding investigation. A Georgetown-educated strategist and lawyer, Donilon was nicknamed “Politburo” by Axios reporter Alex Thompson and referenced in Jake Tapper’s Original Sin for allegedly being paid $4 million to work on Biden’s reelection effort.
At a Harvard event, Donilon attempted to defend Biden’s now-infamous 2024 debate performance—you know, the one that effectively ended his campaign:
“Now, lots of people have terrible debates. Lots of people have terrible debates. Usually, the party doesn't lose its mind, but that's what happened here. It melted down.”
His defense, though earnest, did little to de-escalate the bipartisan backlash. Biden dropped out of the race in July 2024.
And Comer wasn’t convinced by Donilon’s testimony:
At the end of the day, [Donilon’s] testimony wasn’t consistent with others who have actually testified. About half the Biden people have pled the fifth, the other half have testified, and all their testimonies are inconsistent.”
You can watch Comer’s interview below:
Comer: It's almost like they are in a cult. pic.twitter.com/poiwl0QgM9
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 30, 2025
While Comer pontificates on Biden’s alleged health concealment, he’s shown far less concern for the current president’s own visible health issues.
On July 17, the White House revealed that Trump, now 79, has chronic venous insufficiency—a condition that hampers blood flow in the legs and can cause swelling. The diagnosis followed public speculation sparked by photos showing Trump’s swollen ankles at the World Cup match in New Jersey.
The condition is reportedly “benign and common,” according to the official statement released by the White House:
“The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”
Also raising more eyebrows? Reports of heavy makeup allegedly used to conceal bruising and swelling on Trump's hands—originally blamed on excessive and apparently super-aggressive handshaking. So, if Comer is truly committed to transparency, maybe it’s time to subpoena the White House makeup artist, too?
Meanwhile, the internet wasted no time calling out Comer’s hypocrisy, noting the irony of calling Biden staffers a "cult" while showing unwavering fealty and allegiance to Trump.
And Comer’s investigations might extend beyond Donilon. He is reportedly thinking about subpoenaing former Vice President Kamala Harris, who recently announced her campaign memoir, 107 Days, about her historic 2024 run and loss. Published by Simon & Schuster, the book is scheduled for release on September 23.
Whether Comer’s investigation produces anything concrete or simply generates more cable news scapegoat material remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: in this political circus, nobody’s taking off the clown makeup anytime soon.