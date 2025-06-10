Trump And Rubio Both Stumbled While Climbing Up Stairs Of Air Force One—And The Hypocrisy Is Rich

On Sunday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Marco Rubio did a brief press gaggle before boarding Air Force One.
The pair were en route to Camp David from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster—the New Jersey Trump property that was recently cited, again, for multiple violations by a health inspector.
However, as Trump ascended the steps to the plane, he almost fell to his knees in the middle of the staircase.
Moments later, Rubio took the same stairs and performed an identical stumble near the top of the stairs, within earshot of the plane's doorway.
You can watch the incidents here:
- YouTubeyoutu.be
While everyone buys Trump's trip up the stairs given his difficulty walking and standing...
...Rubio's repeat performance is getting a lot of side-eye, even if he was photographed eating at Trump's golf club earlier.
Trump, on the other hand, is getting hammered over the hypocrisy.
@sherryll/Bluesky
@patricjreynolds/Bluesky
Although some MAGA minions are disturbingly focused on their fantasies about their Dear Leader's anatomy...
...people are calling them out for their hypocrisy—and creepiness.
@Wizardynwar/X
@JoeyMannarinoUS/X
@JoeyMannarinoUS/X
The White House has not yet commented on what caused both Trump and Rubio to stumble in different sections of the stairs.
Granted, they've been busy mounting their military invasion of California since then.