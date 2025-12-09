JD Vance Dragged After Telling Crude Story About The Size Of His Manhood—And It's TMI To The Extreme

Vice President JD Vance has social media users cringing after he told a crude story about President Donald Trump wanting to gift him a nice pair of shoes that turned into a launching pad for a crude story about the size of his own penis.
Vance was speaking during a Christmas party held at his private residence when he shared that he was with Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Oval Office when Trump suggested they had "sh***y shoes" and were in need of new pairs.
Vance said:
“Today I'm in the Oval Office with the President and Marco Rubio, and we're talking about something really important. The President kind of holds up his hand and says, ‘no, no, no, hold on a second. There's something much more important. Shoes.’”
“He peers over the Resolute desk and he says, Marco, JD, you guys have sh***y shoes. He goes out and grabs a catalog. There happens to be another politician in the room I won't say who, and you'll find out why in a second."
"And he actually runs us through this incredible shoe catalog. The President is gifting us with four pairs of shoes.”
“He says, Marco, what's your shoe size? And Marco's apparently an eleven and a half. He says, JD, what's your shoe size? My shoe size is 13. I asked this politician, who I won't embarrass, what his shoe size is, and he says, seven."
"The President leans back in his chair and says, you know you can tell a lot about a man by his shoe size.”
You can hear what he said in the video below.
The cringe was real and the mockery was immediate.
@badbusterboy/X
@Kanieh57/X
The claim that penis size and shoe size are correlated is one of the most persistent sex myths.
A 2002 study commissioned by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) actually determined that there was "no statistically significant correlation between shoe size and stretched penile length."
The study found that "the median stretched penile length for the sampled population was 13 cm and the median UK shoe size was 9 (European 43)."
All in all, the study concluded that "the supposed association of penile length and shoe size has no scientific basis."
Sorry, JD.