Skip to content

U.S. Women's Olympic Hockey Team Captain Breaks Her Silence To Slam Trump After His Sexist Joke

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Lauren Boebert Dragged For Leaking Photo Of Hillary Clinton's Closed Door Epstein Deposition To MAGA YouTuber

Lauren Boebert; Hillary Clinton
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton's deposition in the Epstein case had to be paused on Thursday after MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert secretly took a photo of Clinton and sent it to conservative podcaster Benny Johnson—who promptly posted it online.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 27, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's deposition in the Epstein case had to be paused yesterday after Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert secretly snapped a photo of her and sent it to right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson—who then immediately posted it online.

Clinton, who along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, had insisted on testifying publicly regarding matters tied to the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, faced hours of questioning in a closed-door deposition after Republican Chair of the House Oversight Committee refused to make their depositions public.

But the deposition was temporarily halted after Boebert sent a photograph from inside the closed proceeding to Johnson, a top conservative influencer, who later shared an image on X showing Clinton testifying under oath as part of the committee’s investigation, against the agreed upon rules.


Johnson, sharing "the first image of Hillary Clinton testifying under oath about Jeffery Epstein to the Republican Oversight Committee," added:

"This is the first time Hillary has had to answer real questions about Epstein. Clinton does not look happy. Photo provided by Rep. Lauren Boebert."

You can see his post and the image below.


Boebert's photo of Clinton during her hearing The Benny Show

Committee rules prohibit members of the press or outside photographers from taking images during such proceedings. While the deposition is being recorded, chairman James Comer has said the footage will not be released until Clinton’s legal team has had the opportunity to review it.

When asked by reporters about sharing the photo, Boebert appeared unconcerned about potentially violating committee rules, replying simply:

“Why not?”

Boebert was swiftly called out.


Former President Bill Clinton has not been accused of any wrongdoing related to Epstein, though he maintained a well-documented friendship with him during the 1990s and early 2000s. Republicans have repeatedly focused on that relationship as part of their broader effort to control the narrative and demands surrounding a comprehensive accounting of Epstein’s crimes.

While several former presidents have voluntarily appeared before Congress, none has ever been compelled to testify. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer has also signaled that the committee would not seek to force testimony from President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, noting that Congress lacks the authority to compel a sitting president to appear.

The Clintons previously rebuked Comer, who had warned that the panel would pursue contempt of Congress proceedings if they failed to comply with the subpoena.

The Clintons argued that Comer’s handling of the committee’s work on the Epstein investigation has “prevented progress in discovering the facts about the government’s role,” and said Comer has “done nothing” to compel the Justice Department to meet its disclosure obligations under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was passed late last year.

Bill Clinton is set to be deposed in the matter on Friday.

Latest News

Screenshots from @laysuperstar's TikTok video
Trending

Guy Waiting For Luggage At Baggage Claim Mortified After His Undergarments Start Coming Out One At A Time

Gani Catan (in red) performs CPR on a seagull during an Istanbul First Amateur League playoff match after the bird was struck by a ball mid-game.
Trending

Turkish Soccer Player Performs CPR On Seagull Mid-Match After It's Struck By A Ball—And It Survived

Screenshots from @maddy.aubry's TikTok video
Trending

Woman Furious After Discovering Her OB-GYN Accidentally Disclosed Her Pregnancy To Her Husband's Ex-Wife

Employees from Camelback Moving Company; Kehlani Rogers
Trending

Arizona Moving Crew Helps Rescue Kidnapped Girl From Amber Alert—And It's All Caught On Dashcam Video

More from News/political-news

Screenshots from @hi_its_chey's TikTok video
@hi_its_chey/TikTok

Woman Stunned After Bringing Date Back To Her Place Only For Him To Bizarrely Insult Her Over A Candle

It seems like the whole point of dating would be to go out and have a good time, make a good impression, and hopefully meet someone that we want to continue to spend time with in a more meaningful way.

But it seems like there are some people out there who just use dating as an excuse to insult other people, namely their dates.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Cindy Hyde-Smith; a cow in a pasture
WLOX News Now; Silas Stein/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

MAGA Senator Faces Backlash For Dodging Question About High Beef Prices—And People Are Having A Cow

Mississippi Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is facing backlash after dodging a question about high beef prices amid the nationwide affordability crisis and telling WLOX news viewers that they have "so many proteins to choose from."

Last month, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins claimed that food prices were coming down, even as the Consumer Price Index shows grocery costs rose 0.7% in December. Beef, which Rollins elevated near the top of the food pyramid in the dietary guidelines she recently unveiled, increased 1% over the month and was up 16.4% compared with a year earlier.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jamie Lee Curtis (left) pens a tribute to Robert Carradine (right) about their decades-long careers in Hollywood.
JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis Pens Poignant Tribute To 'First Love' Robert Carradine After His Tragic Death

Jamie Lee Curtis is remembering her “first love.”

The Oscar winner took to Instagram on Tuesday to mourn Robert Carradine, the beloved character actor best known for portraying Lewis Skolnick in Revenge of the Nerds and Sam McGuire in Lizzie McGuire. He was 71.

Keep ReadingShow less
Katherine Short and Martin Short
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Fans Are Being Reminded Of How Much Tragedy Martin Short Has Experienced After The Death Of His Daughter

There's a saying that the funniest people among us are typically the ones who have suffered the greatest losses or who struggle the most with their mental health, and Martin Short is unfortunately no exception.

While we've all experienced losses, Martin Short has suffered too much loss for one person, starting from a young age.

Keep ReadingShow less
Flavor Flav Extends Vegas Party To All U.S. Female Olympic Medal Winners After Trump Diss—And We Love To See It
Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Flavor Flav Extends Vegas Party To All U.S. Female Olympic Medal Winners After Trump Diss—And We Love To See It

Rap icon and TV personality Flavor Flav is really outdoing himself at the game of being a stand-up guy, especially where female Olympians are concerned!

Flav was one of the first celebrities to speak out after Donald Trump's disgusting sexist comments about the U.S. women's hockey team while congratulation the men's team on their gold medal.

Keep ReadingShow less