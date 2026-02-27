Lauren Boebert Dragged For Leaking Photo Of Hillary Clinton's Closed Door Epstein Deposition To MAGA YouTuber

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's deposition in the Epstein case had to be paused yesterday after Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert secretly snapped a photo of her and sent it to right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson—who then immediately posted it online.

Clinton, who along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, had insisted on testifying publicly regarding matters tied to the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, faced hours of questioning in a closed-door deposition after Republican Chair of the House Oversight Committee refused to make their depositions public.

But the deposition was temporarily halted after Boebert sent a photograph from inside the closed proceeding to Johnson, a top conservative influencer, who later shared an image on X showing Clinton testifying under oath as part of the committee’s investigation, against the agreed upon rules.





Johnson, sharing "the first image of Hillary Clinton testifying under oath about Jeffery Epstein to the Republican Oversight Committee," added:

"This is the first time Hillary has had to answer real questions about Epstein. Clinton does not look happy. Photo provided by Rep. Lauren Boebert."

You can see his post and the image below.





The Benny Show

Committee rules prohibit members of the press or outside photographers from taking images during such proceedings. While the deposition is being recorded, chairman James Comer has said the footage will not be released until Clinton’s legal team has had the opportunity to review it.

When asked by reporters about sharing the photo, Boebert appeared unconcerned about potentially violating committee rules, replying simply:

“Why not?”

Boebert was swiftly called out.





Former President Bill Clinton has not been accused of any wrongdoing related to Epstein, though he maintained a well-documented friendship with him during the 1990s and early 2000s. Republicans have repeatedly focused on that relationship as part of their broader effort to control the narrative and demands surrounding a comprehensive accounting of Epstein’s crimes.

While several former presidents have voluntarily appeared before Congress, none has ever been compelled to testify. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer has also signaled that the committee would not seek to force testimony from President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, noting that Congress lacks the authority to compel a sitting president to appear.

The Clintons previously rebuked Comer, who had warned that the panel would pursue contempt of Congress proceedings if they failed to comply with the subpoena.

The Clintons argued that Comer’s handling of the committee’s work on the Epstein investigation has “prevented progress in discovering the facts about the government’s role,” and said Comer has “done nothing” to compel the Justice Department to meet its disclosure obligations under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was passed late last year.

Bill Clinton is set to be deposed in the matter on Friday.