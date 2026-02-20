Newsom Hilariously Responds After Video Catches Trump Falling Asleep At Board Of Peace Meeting—Complete With The Perfect Nickname

After President Donald Trump was caught on video snoozing at the inaugural meeting for the recently-formed Board of Peace, California Governor Gavin Newsom wasted no time mocking him—and using what has become one of Newsom's favorite nicknames for Trump.

Trump debuted the Board of Peace during last month's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, presenting it as a body meant to manage the next stage of his proposed peace plan for Gaza.

The group's inaugural meeting this week included an announcement from Trump of a $10 billion U.S. contribution to a new international reconstruction effort for Gaza but did not reveal the source of that funding. Nine countries have pledged an additional $7 billion for security and reconstruction.

All of this is pretty serious business—yet Trump happened to fall asleep during the proceedings, as he tends to do.

Newsom shared footage from the meeting that clearly shows Trump with his eyes closed, commenting with the following via his official press office account:

"That’s not a still photo of Dozy Don. He’s really just asleep."

You can see his post below.





Fox News

The "Dozy Don" nickname has been one of Newsom's go-tos when mocking Trump, like this one from last year.





@GovPressOffice/X

Newsom actually previously used the nickname in a Truth Social-style post while jokingly referencing the time Trump was stumped by an escalator at the United Nations:

"DOZY DON WAS DEFEATED BY THE ESCALATOR, POOR GUY! THE ENTIRE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT THE LOW IQ “PRESIDENT.” NEXT STOP: THE BEST ROOM AT MEMORY MEADOWS RETIREMENT RESORT. TYLENOL INCLUDED. ENJOY YOUR STAY, DON!"

You can see Newsom's post below.

The nickname has stuck—and people mocked Trump profusely.









Trump, trying to cover for always falling asleep during meetings and events, recently told The Wall Street Journal that photographers "take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink."

He was also mocked after he explained to New York Magazine that the reason why he's constantly photographed with his eyes closed is not because he's sleeping... but because the meetings he attends are "boring as hell."

Trump said he has to "sit back and listen, and I move my hand so that people will know I'm listening" and that while he is "hearing every word," he nonetheless "can't wait to get out."

We are not impressed.