Skip to content

TikToker Goes Viral With Suspicion She Was Kidnapped As A Child—And She Just Shared A Heartbreaking Update

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Newsom Hilariously Responds After Video Catches Trump Falling Asleep At Board Of Peace Meeting—Complete With The Perfect Nickname

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After Donald Trump was caught snoozing at his Board of Peace meeting, Governor Newsom's Press Office X account wasted no time in calling him out for it.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 20, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

After President Donald Trump was caught on video snoozing at the inaugural meeting for the recently-formed Board of Peace, California Governor Gavin Newsom wasted no time mocking him—and using what has become one of Newsom's favorite nicknames for Trump.

Trump debuted the Board of Peace during last month's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, presenting it as a body meant to manage the next stage of his proposed peace plan for Gaza.

The group's inaugural meeting this week included an announcement from Trump of a $10 billion U.S. contribution to a new international reconstruction effort for Gaza but did not reveal the source of that funding. Nine countries have pledged an additional $7 billion for security and reconstruction.

All of this is pretty serious business—yet Trump happened to fall asleep during the proceedings, as he tends to do.

Newsom shared footage from the meeting that clearly shows Trump with his eyes closed, commenting with the following via his official press office account:

"That’s not a still photo of Dozy Don. He’s really just asleep."

You can see his post below.


Screenshot of Donald Trump sleeping during Board of Peace meeting Fox News

The "Dozy Don" nickname has been one of Newsom's go-tos when mocking Trump, like this one from last year.


Screenshot of Donald Trump sleeping during Board of Peace meeting @GovPressOffice/X

Newsom actually previously used the nickname in a Truth Social-style post while jokingly referencing the time Trump was stumped by an escalator at the United Nations:

"DOZY DON WAS DEFEATED BY THE ESCALATOR, POOR GUY! THE ENTIRE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT THE LOW IQ “PRESIDENT.” NEXT STOP: THE BEST ROOM AT MEMORY MEADOWS RETIREMENT RESORT. TYLENOL INCLUDED. ENJOY YOUR STAY, DON!"

You can see Newsom's post below.

The nickname has stuck—and people mocked Trump profusely.



Trump, trying to cover for always falling asleep during meetings and events, recently told The Wall Street Journal that photographers "take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink."

He was also mocked after he explained to New York Magazine that the reason why he's constantly photographed with his eyes closed is not because he's sleeping... but because the meetings he attends are "boring as hell."

Trump said he has to "sit back and listen, and I move my hand so that people will know I'm listening" and that while he is "hearing every word," he nonetheless "can't wait to get out."

We are not impressed.

Latest News

Evita Duffy-Alfonso; Amber Glenn
Donald Trump

MAGA Commentator Faces Backlash For Suggesting Olympians Should Be 'Vetted' For Their 'Patriotism'

Screenshot of Robert F. Kennedy working out in jeans; Michelle Obama
Political News

CNN Host Calls Out RFK Jr. For Copying His 'MAHA' Workout Plan From Michelle Obama

Kristi Noem; Kristi Noem's portrait and stuffed dogs at Cricket memorial
Political News

Someone Just Created A Mock Memorial For Kristi Noem's Dead Puppy—And The Internet Has A New Hero

JD Vance's Attempt At A Joke About AOC Completely Bombed—And AOC Just Came In For The Kill
Political News

JD Vance's Attempt At A Joke About AOC Completely Bombed—And AOC Just Came In For The Kill

More from News/political-news

Screenshot of Lisa and Dr. Mehmet Oz
The Katie Miller Podcast

Dr. Oz Accidentally Tells The Truth About The Trump Administration's Gaslighting—And Yeah, That Tracks

Speaking on the podcast of former Trump administration official Katie Miller, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Trump's administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, accidentally told the truth about the administration's gaslighting of the American public.

Oz admitted that people "might not like us" but then had a Freudian slip that says all you need to know about an administration that is called out on a daily basis for openly lying and obfuscating.

Keep Reading Show less
Karoline Leavitt
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt Gets Awkward Reminder After Claiming Anything On Truth Social Is 'Directly From President Trump'

During the Wednesday press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt directly contradicted her boss, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

Leavitt told the White House press corps:

Keep Reading Show less
Keke Palmer attends the 8th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel.
Savion Washington/WireImage via Getty Images

Keke Palmer Explains Why She's 'Almost 100% Sure' She's Asexual In Candid Post—And Fans Are Here For Her

Keke Palmer had the internet talking after revealing she is “almost 100 percent sure” that she’s asexual. The Emmy-winning actress shared the revelation in a sultry Valentine’s Day Instagram post featuring a chic pixie cut, a champagne-toned halter corset top, a thin gold necklace, and stud earrings.

But while the photos turned heads, it was her caption that sparked the conversation.

Keep Reading Show less
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups; Brad Reese's Open Letter to Todd Scott
Julia Ewan/TWP/Getty Images; Brad Reese/LinkedIn

Grandson Of Reese's Founder Shames Hershey Co. For 'Replacing' Candy's Iconic Ingredients In Powerful Open Letter

Brad Reese, the grandson of H.B. Reese, who invented Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, is now speaking up about the quality of the product and his grandfather's original promise: real peanut butter and real milk chocolate.

When H.B. Reese invented the deliciously simple candy, he pointed out that using real ingredients wasn't a marketing tactic for him; it was a promise to the consumer that they knew what they were eating, and that what they were eating was real food.

Keep Reading Show less
Elon Musk
Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images

X User Asks What The First Thing You'd Do If You 'Wake Up As Elon Musk'—And Everyone Had The Same Idea

Billionaire Elon Musk was widely mocked on his own platform after X user @buffys opened a veritable Pandora's box by asking what people would do if they woke up as him one day.

The question was simple:

Keep Reading Show less