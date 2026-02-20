Someone Just Created A Mock Memorial For Kristi Noem's Dead Puppy—And The Internet Has A New Hero

Social media users cheered after video emerged of a mock memorial erected in Chicago for the dog Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem admitted shooting to death on her farm.
Noem once killed her "untrainable" 14-month-old puppy, Cricket, because she wasn't good at hunting and was too excitable.
Noem laid out the decision to kill the dog in her memoir No Going Back. She wrote that “Cricket was a wirehair pointer, about 14 months old" with an “aggressive personality." She said she "hated" the "untrainable" dog and decided to shoot Cricket after taking her to a gravel pit.
The disturbing anecdote first garnered attention after The Guardian reported on it, noting that Noem also wrote about killing a goat she claimed was "nasty and mean" and “loved to chase” Noem's children.
Noem has defended the decision to kill her dog, framing the story as an example of the grimmer aspects of farm life that sometimes have to be faced. She said she has "never passed on my responsibilities to anyone else to handle" and that she had simply "followed the law and was being a responsible parent, dog owner, and neighbor."
Footage of the mock memorial shows Noem's official government portrait accompanied by a plaque reading "Sick Puppy."
@krassenstein/X
The portrait stands against a backdrop of stuffed dogs—each one looking suspiciously like they took a bullet to the head.
@krassenstein/X
You can see the footage below.
The internet was so here for it.
Noem's decision to kill Cricket has angered millions since her reveal—and has also made her the butt of jokes.
Earlier this week, late-night host Stephen Colbert, in response to a Wall Street Journal report that Noem is having an affair with her aide Corey Lewandowski, jokingly warned Lewandowski to "avoid doggy style... especially near the gravel pit."