Newsom trolls Vance over Zelenskyy

Trump Just Jokingly Suggested How He Could Cancel The 2028 Election—And We're Not Laughing

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

During his White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Trump commented on how Ukraine hadn't had an election since its war with Russia—and jokingly floated the idea of entering a war so he could remain president.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 19, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

The office of President of the United States is one of the few that has clearly set limits on the number of years an individual can hold the office.

After the presidency of Democrat Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who served as the 32nd President for over 12 years from 1933 until his death in 1945, Congress moved to add a constitutional amendment to limit a single person's time in the role.

FDR had been elected a record number four times—in 1932, 1936, 1940, and 1944—but died shortly after the beginning of his fourth term. There was a tradition established by George Washington not to serve more than two terms, but no formal limit had been established.

Ratified in 1951, the 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution states:

"No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."

But during an Oval Office presser with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump joked about a possible path to a third term for himself, providing he lives to be 82 years old.

The two leaders met to speak about ending the war that began when Russia invaded Ukraine. Trump has claimed repeatedly that he could immediately end the conflict, but—as with most of his boasts—has failed to produce any results.

Trump noted Zelenskyy has served as President of Ukraine since 2019, then commented that no elections had occurred since then—as if Trump is unaware that the use of the title "president" doesn't mean a country's structure of government mirrors the United States.

With complete disregard for the United States Constitution, Trump quipped:

"During the war, you can't have elections?"
"So let me just see, three and a half years from now, if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections?"
"That's good."

People weren't laughing or buying that Trump was joking.

Trump's ignorance of U.S. history was also on full display with his quip.

At least 14 U.S. presidential elections have occurred during times the U.S. was engaged in an officially-declared war—even more if conflicts that became viewed as wars are also counted.

His ignorance of foreign affairs was equally evident.

According to Trump's own State Department, Ukraine is a "republic with a presidential-parliamentary system of government. The constitution provides for a directly elected president, a prime minister who is appointed by the president and confirmed by parliament, and a unicameral parliament."

By their constitution, elections cannot be held in Ukraine while the country is under martial law, such as during an ongoing war.

The U.S. Constitution doesn't allow cancelation or postponement of presidential elections due to war, conflict, or just because the person in office doesn't want to leave.

Conan O'Brien; Stephen Colbert
Celebrities

Conan O'Brien Offers Bleak Prediction For Late Night After Colbert Cancellation—But There's Still Hope

A resurfaced clip shows Martin Short handling Kathie Lee Gifford's on-air blunder about his late wife Nancy Dolman.
Celebrities

Martin Short praised for handling sensitive interview

Sophie Turner
Celebrities

Sophie Turner Ends Celeb Engagement!

Audra McDonald
Celebrities

Audra McDonald Speaks Out After Autograph-Seeking Fan Followed Her Home—And People Are Horrified

Screenshots from Victor Nieves' videos
@notvictornieves/TikTok; @goodtrouble/TikTok

MAGA TikToker Gets Brutally Dragged After Tired 'Slippery Slope' Rant About Gay Marriage

The moment many LGBTQ+ people have warned about seems to be dawning as Kim Davis, the infamous Kentucky clerk who went to jail over refusing to process same-sex marriages, has resurfaced.

Now out of jail, Davis is asking the Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell v Hodges, the case that granted the right to same-sex marriage in 2015 and the violation of which landed Davis in jail.

Riley Gaines
Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Riley Gaines Blasted After Calling Trump Critics 'Domestic Terrorists' In Unhinged Tweet

Fading MAGA darling Riley Gaines found herself facing irrelevance like all the blond "it girls" before her that were once embraced then discarded by MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's followers, like Ann Coulter, Megyn Kelly, Kellyanne Conway, Tomi Lahren, and Kaitlin Bennett.

If that last name made you say, "Who‽," then you know what Gaines is facing.

Jinkx Monsoon
Good Morning America/YouTube

Trans Actor Jinkx Monsoon Expertly Shades MAGA Lawmakers Who Are Trying To 'Rewrite History'

In a very timely off-the-cuff response, Broadway performer Jinkx Monsoon called out MAGA GOP lawmakers and Republican President Donald Trump for their attempts to whitewash history.

Speaking to Good Morning America about her star turn as the lead in Cole Escola’s Tony Award-winning hit Broadway show Oh, Mary!, the hosts proposed a rapid-fire game that they titled "Oh, Jinkx!."

Person raising their hands in excitement
Photo by Zac Durant on Unsplash

People Who Turned Their Lives Around After Age 35 Share How They Did It

There's this weird pressure in the world to know what you're going to do with your life when you're between 18 and 20, work hard to get it, and then be satisfied with that for the rest of your life. But for many people, they're not in a position to attain their dream life when they're 20 years out.

That said, it's never too late to get a fresh start, even when you're around the middle of your life.

Sarah Jessica Parker in 'And Just Like That'
HBO

'And Just Like That' Creator Defends Graphic Toilet Scene In Series Finale After Fan Outrage

We've all been let down by the end of a TV series, but imagine putting months, if not years, into a favorite show, only for it to wrap with a literal toilet bowl full of poo.

Sex and the City ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, following Carrie Bradshaw (portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker) and her friends while the four navigated being strong, independent women in career, fashion, love, friendship, and of course, the big city.

