MAGA Senator Roasted After Mangling The Word 'Triangle' In Lame Pentagon Budget Cut Joke

Rand Paul's Old Tweet Criticizing Obama For Thinking He's A 'King' Resurfaces After Trump 'Endorsement'

After the Kentucky Senator gave an "enthusiastic endorsement" of Trump's latest moves, his 2014 tweet calling Obama a "president who thinks he's a king" resurfaced and put his hypocrisy on full display.

By Alan HerreraFeb 21, 2025
After Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul gave an "enthusiastic endorsement" of President Donald Trump's latest moves, his 2014 tweet calling former President Barack Obama a "president who thinks he's a king" resurfaced and put Paul's hypocrisy on full display.

Paul's endorsement post came after Trump's Transportation Department (DOT) killed New York City's congestion pricing, a development that prompted Trump topost the following message to Truth Social in which he congratulated and hailed himself as "a king":

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The official X account for the White House then included Trump's declaration in a post of its own that was accompanied by a meme in the style of Time magazine that shows Trump with a crown atop his head and the caption:

"LONG LIVE THE KING"

Screenshot of "Long Live the King" meme from White House@WhiteHouse/X

Paul was undoubtedly pleased by all this, issuing the following message in which he affirmed his "enthusiastic endorsement" of Trump's actions as of late:

"A few people may have noticed that I resisted an enthusiastic endorsement of Donald Trump during the election. But now, I’m amazed by the Trump cabinet (many of whom I would have picked)."
"I love his message to the Ukrainian warmongers, and along with his DOGE initiative shows I was wrong to withhold my endorsement. So today, admittedly a little tardy, I give Donald Trump my enthusiastic endorsement! (Too little too late some will say, but, you know, it is sincere, there is that.)"
"Don’t expect this endorsement to be fawning. I still think tariffs are a terrible idea, but Dios Mio, what courage, what tenacity. Go @realDonaldTrump Go!"

And amid all this, Paul's 2014 tweet—in which he attacked Obama by posting a meme of a crown, throne, and kingly robes—in which he said the following resurfaced:

"The "president who thinks he's a king" starter pack."

Meme shared by Rand Paul@RandPaul/X

It's worth noting that during Obama's tenure, Paul referred to him as a "king" waging "constitutional war," vowing to undo Obama's executive orders on gun control. In fact, he once told Fox News Radio that Obama had shown that he was "fundamentally misunderstanding our constitutional republic and really collapsing this separation of powers that’s so important."

He's been quite silent about Trump's blatant anti-democratic moves—so his tweet hasn't exactly aged well, as people were quick to point out.




The internet doesn't forget, Senator.

