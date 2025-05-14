Skip to content

Pedro Pascal Yanked Joaquin Phoenix's Arm Down At Cannes—And Fans Sadly Think They Know Why

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Michael Caine Cryptically Tweeted The Word 'Jet'—And The Jokes Came Flying In

Sir Michael Caine
Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Oscar winner sparked a flurry of memes and jokes after tweeting the single word "jet" on Monday.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyMay 14, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Legendary Oscar winner Sir Michael Caine may be 92 years old, but he's no less a social media maven than the young people among us. In fact, he might even be better at it than the youths!

What makes him so good at the social media game is the way he gets right to the point with as few words as possible.

For example, his response to that appalling meeting between Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office a few months ago? A simple tweet reading: "Trump calm down." Right! Exactly!

And Caine's latest Twitter hot take is perhaps the most succinct of all, at just a single, evocative word.

Exactly, king!

Okay, but what the heck does it mean? Well who knows, but the most likely explanation seems to be a reference to Trump's latest scandal, in which he has accepted the "gift" of a jet from Qatar in a gesture that is boldly unconstitutional even for him.

Speaking about the gifted 747, which Trump intends to use as the new Air Force One because the regular one isn't good enough for him, he told reporters:

“I could be a stupid person and say, ‘Oh, no, we don’t want a free plane.'"
"We give free things out. We’ll take one, too.”

The Constitution is unequivocal about the illegality of the President receiving foreign gifts, not that any of Trump's "Constitutional originalist" cronies give a fraction of a sh*t.

Anyway! Caine seems to have wanted to remind us all of this boldly illegal acct, or maybe to underline its absurdity with his signature tweeting style.

The humor was definitely not lost on pretty much anyone on X, who immediately turned it into a meme.







One of our greatest living actors and perhaps our greatest living tweeter. What can't Sir Michael Caine do?

Latest News

Denzel Washington confronting photographer on Cannes red carpet
Celebrities

Denzel Washington Unloads On Paparazzi For Grabbing Him On Cannes Red Carpet

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Alexandria Diaz and Diaz on TikTok
Political News

Daughter Of Fallen Cop Who Went Viral For Her Cold Demeanor Towards Trump Speaks Out

Naomi Biden; Jake Tapper
Political News

Biden's Granddaughter Slams Jake Tapper's Tell-All Book As 'Political Fairy Smut' In Viral Rant

Screenshots of Maggie Hassan and Kristi Noem
Political News

Noem Gets Epically Schooled By Dem Senator After She Proves She Has No Clue What 'Habeas Corpus' Is

More from Entertainment/celebrities

A slightly confused, young medical student, in a white lab coat looks at an e-ray. He stands against a red background with a stethoscope hanging around his neck.
Photo by Fotos on Unsplash

Doctors Share The Biggest Medical Mysteries They've Ever Solved

The body is such a mystery.

Every time we think we've learned it all, the body says... "Hold my spleen!"

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @zbruhyuhyuh and @amberaliyaa's TikTok videos
@zbruhyuhyuh/TikTok; @amberaliyaa/TikTok

Grieving Woman In Tears Over Couple's Engagement On The Beach—Then TikTok Found The Bride-To-Be

There's an old saying that there's no such thing as a bad life, only bad days.

TikToker @zbruhyuhyuh was grieving her best friend who had recently passed away and visiting a beach that she loved when she encountered something beautiful: the beginning of a couple's life together.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fans Jess and Ted; Harry Styles
@jesss5ss/Instagram; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Couple Floored After Harry Styles Takes Their Photo On Vacation—And Then DMs It To Them

Imagine you're on your dream vacation to Rome when you suddenly spot one of your favorite celebrities.

And then that celebrity offers to take a picture of you and says he'll DM it to you on Instagram. And then one day you open the app to find a message request from said celebrity because he actually followed through.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comedian and actor, Marlon Wayans promoting his latest film at CinemaCon
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Why Marlon Wayans Never Wed

Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans revealed that the number one woman in his life is… his mom. Cue the heart emojis? Not exactly, as Wayans explained that the love for his late mom, Elvira Alethia, is the reason why he’ll never get married.

Wayans was in a long-term relationship with fellow actor Angelica Zachary from 1992 to 2013. The couple welcomed two kids, Kai and Shawn Wayans, but never walked down the aisle.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sarah Silverman
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Sarah Silverman Admits She Was 'F**king Ignorant' For Using Racial Slurs And Blackface In Her Past Comedy

In a wide ranging interview in Rolling Stone to promote her podcast and new comedy special PostMortem, comedian Sarah Silverman again reflected on some of her past mistakes.

But not everyone is happy with what they consider a non-apology for her racist behavior.

Keep ReadingShow less