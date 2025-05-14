Michael Caine Cryptically Tweeted The Word 'Jet'—And The Jokes Came Flying In

Legendary Oscar winner Sir Michael Caine may be 92 years old, but he's no less a social media maven than the young people among us. In fact, he might even be better at it than the youths!
What makes him so good at the social media game is the way he gets right to the point with as few words as possible.
For example, his response to that appalling meeting between Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office a few months ago? A simple tweet reading: "Trump calm down." Right! Exactly!
And Caine's latest Twitter hot take is perhaps the most succinct of all, at just a single, evocative word.
Exactly, king!
Okay, but what the heck does it mean? Well who knows, but the most likely explanation seems to be a reference to Trump's latest scandal, in which he has accepted the "gift" of a jet from Qatar in a gesture that is boldly unconstitutional even for him.
Speaking about the gifted 747, which Trump intends to use as the new Air Force One because the regular one isn't good enough for him, he told reporters:
“I could be a stupid person and say, ‘Oh, no, we don’t want a free plane.'"
"We give free things out. We’ll take one, too.”
The Constitution is unequivocal about the illegality of the President receiving foreign gifts, not that any of Trump's "Constitutional originalist" cronies give a fraction of a sh*t.
Anyway! Caine seems to have wanted to remind us all of this boldly illegal acct, or maybe to underline its absurdity with his signature tweeting style.
The humor was definitely not lost on pretty much anyone on X, who immediately turned it into a meme.
One of our greatest living actors and perhaps our greatest living tweeter. What can't Sir Michael Caine do?