J.D. Vance Faces Backlash After Saying He Hopes His Wife Usha Will Be 'Moved' To Convert To Christianity

Nancy Mace Gets Blunt Reminder Of Her Own Hypocrisy After Railing Against Gay Marriage On X

Nancy Mace
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

An X community note reminded Mace of her own voting history after she declared "Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve"—and social media users were quick to pounce.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 30, 2025
South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace was reminded of her own voting history by an X community note after she came out against same-sex marriage, declaring "Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve" in a social media post.

Mace may have made her stance clear right now... but people haven't forgotten that she voted twice in favor of same-sex marriage rights.

An X Community reads:

"Nancy Mace voted for gay marriage. Twice."

Indeed, in 2022, she voted for the Respect for Marriage Act. Both the House and the Senate approved the legislation, which guarantees federal recognition of any marriage between two people if it was valid in the state where they were married.

The legislation also requires states to accept the legitimacy of a valid marriage performed elsewhere but does not require any state to issue a marriage license contrary to its own laws.

On this note, Mace said at the time:

"We just passed the Respect for Marriage Act out of the House. I’m a big fan of marriage, having done it a few times. And If gay couples want to be as happily or miserably married as straight couples, more power to them. Trust me on this."

You can see her post below.

And last year, while Mace was in the early days of her campaign against transgender people, one social media user told her "you’re going to be against gay rights as soon as it becomes socially advantageous" when she said "Gay rights have nothing to do with men invading women’s private spaces."

Mace added:

"Votes for gay marriage twice in fact."

You can see her post below.

She was swiftly called out for her hypocrisy.


Mace's post comes amid her campaign for South Carolina's governorship.

Her first campaign ad touts her “firebrand” reputation and includes footage of President Donald Trump referring to her as “a fighter.”

But that "fighter" label is rooted in her clear desire to throw LGBTQ+ people under the bus.

In August, as she announced her campaign, Mace vowed to sign a “bathroom bill,” declaring that “mentally ill men don’t belong in women’s spaces,” though she offered no specifics. South Carolina already has a similar law for K–12 public schools, currently awaiting a final ruling in federal court.

Mace also pledged to purge libraries of what she called “pornography” and to prohibit the use of pronouns in classrooms.

