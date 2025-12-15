Dr. Oz Ripped After Telling Federal Workers To Lay Off The Christmas Cookies

Dr. Mehmet Oz—Donald Trump's administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)—sparked backlash after he told federal workers to stop eating so many Christmas cookies, urging them to cut back on how much they eat, emphasizing portion control, and other familiar advice.
In his weekly bulletin titled “From the Administrator’s Desk,” according to emails viewed by WIRED, Oz dedicated an entire section to "Cutting Cubicle Cravings."
He wrote:
“We all love a fun cookie swap and potluck this time of year. With several teams across CMS hosting holiday gatherings this month, I am sharing some strategies to help you make healthier choices—while still indulging in festive treats."
“Set your intentions. Decide in advance how many treats you’ll allow yourself to enjoy and try to stick to that number. You don’t have to try every cookie on the cookie table.”
In the email, he goes on to spell out his advice in detail, urging employees to “practice portion control,” “be mindful,” and “don’t double fist.” He suggests they “eat off a small plate when you can and take small portions of treats so you can enjoy them without overeating.”
Oz also encourages slower eating, saying employees should “Savor each bite, put your fork down between bites, and pay attention to your body’s cues." He further cautions against holding food or drinks in both hands, advising workers to keep “the other for shaking hands with colleagues and friends during this festive period.”
Considering this is coming from someone well-known for peddling medical misinformation, no one was impressed with a message infringing on their Christmas cheer.
In yet another reminder of how out of touch he is with the average citizen, Oz was criticized over the summer for saying that Americans shouldn't "eat carrot cake" as millions faced cuts to their government-funded health insurance.
He also came under fire last month after he suggested during an appearance on Fox News that Americans should just "get healthier" if they want to save on healthcare costs—despite concerns about the rising cost of healthcare premiums.
But Oz claimed that obesity rates account for a quarter of annual healthcare spending—untrue—and suggested "if you really want to drop the cost of health care in America, get healthier." He also praised Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative and even whipped out some snacks on the air.