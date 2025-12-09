Skip to content

Liberal Podcast Host Blasts Erika Kirk For Being An 'Absolute Grifter' In Mic Drop Rant

Trump Voter Gets Brutal Reality Check After Comparing 2024 And 2025 Grocery Bills

red Trump 2024 MAGA flag
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

A Trump voter shared how their recent Thanksgiving grocery bill was quite a bit higher than the same grocery bill from 2024, remarking "this is NOT what I voted for"—and got instant pushback.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotDec 09, 2025
MAGA Republican President Donald Trump promised to lower grocery prices "on day one" if he got elected. Instead, consumer prices have continued to rise and have been exasperated by Taco Trump's tariff waffling.

In September, National Public Radio (NPR) reported that August 2025 saw the "biggest jump in grocery prices in almost three years." The prior jump was during the pandemic.

According the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner was down slightly from 2024, from an average cost of a meal for 10 people going from $58.08 in 2024 to $55.18 in 2025, a 5% decrease. This was mostly due to cost of turkey being much cheaper this year. However, the cost of many side dishes saw price increases.

And Trump's MAGA minions aren't exempt either.

Self-described constitutional conservative Rebekah "Breck" Worsham—who labels herself The Patriotic Blonde across social media—shared her grocery woes on X.

She posted:

"I did my shopping for Thanksgiving dinner this week and went back to my Kroger app to pull my receipt for the same exact dinner last Thanksgiving."
"Total 2024: $261.74"
"Total:2025: $312.88"
"Mr.President, this is NOT what I voted for."

@ImBreckWorsham/X

People disagreed—they felt Worsham was getting exactly what she voted for.










Aside from Worsham's fellow MAGA minions, people weren't particularly sympathetic to her plight.










@pumphouse7873/X




Things have gotten bad enough that the Trump administration announced on Monday that they'll be offering a $12 billion one-time payment to farmers who are struggling in the wake of President Trump's disastrous tariffs, despite his repeated assertions that the economy is booming thanks to his controversial policies.

As for Worsham, it looks like she's on her own.

But hey, at least she discovered what most people already knew.

When you vote for a convicted felon who lies constantly and committed fraud multiple times, you're going to be lied to.

Side-by-side images show how Will Smith’s original glitchy 2023 AI spaghetti clip has evolved into today’s far more realistic AI renderings.
New AI Videos Of Will Smith Eating Spaghetti Are Going Viral—And They Show Just How Alarmingly Fast AI Has Progressed

Brendan Fraser; Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson Thanks Brendan Fraser For 'Changing My Life' With 'The Mummy Returns' In Sweet Video

Google's 2025 'Year In Search' Video Is Getting Slammed For Some Glaring Omissions
Google's 2025 'Year In Search' Video Is Getting Slammed For Some Glaring Omissions

Ricki Lake
Ricki Lake Stunned To Learn Her Family Photos Were Found At Flea Market After She Lost Her Home In LA Wildfires

