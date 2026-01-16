Skip to content

Matt Damon's Daughter Just Dragged Him For How He Was Posing On The Red Carpet—And Ouch!

Agriculture Secretary Gives Truly Bleak Description Of A Cheap Meal Option For Americans—And Wow

Brooke Rollins
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump's Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins attempted to downplay rising food costs by sharing her idea of a $3 meal for American consumers—and it's dystopian AF.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 16, 2026
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins was criticized for attempting to downplay rising food costs by sharing her rather dystopian idea of a $3 meal for American consumers amid the ongoing affordability crisis.

Rollins claimed that food prices were coming down, even as the latest Consumer Price Index shows grocery costs rising 0.7% in December. Some staples climbed far faster. Beef—which Rollins elevated near the top of the food pyramid in the dietary guidelines she unveiled this month—increased 1% over the month and was up 16.4% compared with a year earlier.

Rollins insisted the government is not asking the American people to spend more money on their diets even as they contend with the rising cost of living and offered the following sad suggestion for a meal:

"While we're asking Americans to reconsider what they're eating, are we asking Americans, especially those living on the margins, to spend more on their diet? And the answer to that is no."
“We’ve run over a thousand simulations. It can cost around $3 a meal for a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, a corn tortilla and one other thing. And so, there is a way to do this that actually will save the average American consumer money.”

You can hear what she said in the video below.

It took "simulations" for Rollins to come up with the sorriest excuse for a taco Americans had ever heard of—and they were not impressed.


Throughout his election campaign, President Donald Trump repeatedly promised that his administration would take on high prices, even pledging to lower them on his very first day in office.

Of course, none of that has panned out at all.

Rollins herself came under fire last year after she recommended that Americans who are worried about the high egg prices should raise chickens in their backyards, an unrealistic and costly non-solution that runs the risk of worsening the avian flu crisis.

It's pretty clear she doesn't know what it's actually like out there.

