Pete Buttigieg Epically Zings Trump With Cheeky Reminder About His 'Small' Win Margin

Trump's Agriculture Secretary Slammed For Bonkers Advice For Dealing With High Egg Prices

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins left people fuming after telling people who are frustrated with high egg prices to just buy some chickens to keep in your backyard.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 05, 2025
Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins left people fuming after telling people who are frustrated with high egg prices to just buy some chickens to keep in their backyards.

Throughout his election campaign, President Donald Trump repeatedly promised that his administration would take on high prices, even pledging to lower them on his very first day in office. However, the latest data tells a different story — inflation in the U.S. has actually climbed since he took over, unexpectedly rising to a six-month high of 3% in January.

The price of a dozen large eggs soared to nearly $5 in January — an all-time high in the U.S. and more than two and a half times the average cost just three years ago, before the avian flu crisis. This represents a staggering 157% inflation rate for eggs, a staple and once-affordable source of protein for many American families.

In came Rollins with this tone-deaf suggestion during a Fox News interview with contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, who said she and her husband, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, keep chickens themselves:

"I think the silver lining in all of this is, how do we, in our backyards — we've got chickens too in our backyard — how do we solve for something like this? And people are sort of looking around thinking, 'Wow, well maybe I could get a chicken in my backyard,' and it's awesome, I agree with you."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

People weren't at all happy to hear her remarks, which don't amount to an actual solution to address the high cost of living—and could worsen the ongoing avian flu crisis.


Just one in three Americans approves of President Donald Trump's approach to managing the cost of living nationwide, reflecting growing unease as his administration imposes steep tariffs that are heightening inflation concerns.

Since taking office, Trump has moved swiftly to reshape America’s global trade relationships, implementing 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada and 20% tariffs on Chinese goods, both of which took effect on Tuesday.

Economists warn that these tariffs are likely to drive inflation higher. Trump’s 2024 election win was partly fueled by frustration over several years of high inflation during the Biden administration. However, only 31% of those surveyed supported the tariffs even if they lead to rising prices.

Recent government data also highlighted ongoing inflation pressures in January, with consumer spending—adjusted for higher prices—experiencing its sharpest drop since February 2021.

