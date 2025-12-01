Skip to content

Canadian Comedy Show Epically Skewers Trump With Hilarious 'Quiet, Piggy!' Storytime Sketch

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Lupita Nyong'o Recalls Being Offered More Slave Roles After '12 Years A Slave'—And Fans Are Heartbroken

Lupita Nyong'o
XNY/Star Max/GC Images

The actor spoke to singer Angélique Kidjo on CNN's Inside Africa about how winning an Oscar for 12 Years a Slave, her very first film role, led to her being offered more slave roles—and how she's made a conscious effort not to perpetuate African stereotypes with the roles she's taken.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyDec 01, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Lupita Nyong'o may have instantaneously become a Hollywood "it" girl" after winning an Oscar for her first-ever film role in 12 Years A Slave back in 2014, but it's been anything but the typical Hollywood story since.

Nyong'o, who was raised in Kenya, recently spoke to Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo on CNN's Inside Africa about where her career has gone since that big Oscar night.

In short, it's been an experience all too familiar to Black actors: She's been offered slave role after slave role, but has had to fight to play anything else.

Nyong'o's story is in many ways the kind of thing Hollywood lives for: She came seemingly out of nowhere to basically steal the star-studded show in Steve McQueen's harrowing 2013 drama about slavery, walking off with a statuette on her very first try.

But Nyong'o says it ended up pigeonholing her at a time when her film career had only just gotten started. She told Kidjo:

“My winning an Academy Award came at the very start of my career. It was for the very first film that I had done. So, it really did set the paces for everything I’ve done since."

She went on to say:

“But you know what’s interesting is that, after I won that Academy Award, you’d think, ‘Oh, I’m gonna get lead roles here and there.’"
"[Instead, it was], ‘Oh, Lupita, we’d like you to play another movie where you’re a slave, but this time you’re on a slave ship.’"
"Those are the kind of offers I was getting in the months after winning my Academy Award."

Even more disconcerting was the media coverage of her post-Oscar career, in which commentators wondered if she'd ever find another job on the same level as 12 Years A Slave.

“Now there’s an expectation for you and your career. There were think pieces about: ‘Is this the beginning and end of this dark-skinned, Black, African woman’s career?'"
"I had to deafen myself to all those pontificators because, at the end of the day, I’m not a theory; I’m an actual person.”

Nyong'o went on to say that her commitment to not being pigeonholed has sadly meant she has worked less than some of her contemporaries.

But for her it is worth it in order to shift the ways Black and African people are represented in media.

“I like to be a joyful warrior for changing the paradigms of what it means to be African."
"And if that means that I work one job less a year to ensure that I’m not perpetuating the stereotypes that are expected for people from my continent, then let me do that!"

Her comments sparked a ton of discourse about the way Hollywood not only stereotypes and pigeonholes Black performers, but the stark differences between comparable actors of colors and white performers.

@jamaalburkmar

@CNN you’re late to the party

Margot Robbie has emerged as a prime example: She broke out the same year as Nyong'o and has since rocketed to the tip-top of the A-list with a string of very diverse and high-profile projects, despite never quite having taken on a role with as much gravity as Nyong'o's 12 Years A Slave role—and having never won an Oscar.

Nyong'o's comments have left many fans online calling for change in Hollywood.











Nyong'o will next be seen in Christopher Nolan's adaptation of the epic myth The Odyssey, playing the Queen of Sparta Helen of Troy, opposite Jon Bernthal as King Menelaus. The film is slated to debut in July 2026.

And through the end of the year, her starring performance as Viola in Shakespeare's Twelfth Night at Central Park's Delacorte Theater last summer alongside Sandra Oh, Peter Dinklage and Jesse Tyler Ferguson can be viewed on PBS' Great Performances.

Latest News

Pope Leo
Trending

Photo Of Pope Leo Holding A Baseball Bat On An Airplane Sparks Hilarious Memes

Donald Trump
Political News

House Republicans Called Out After Using Old Photo Of Trump With U.S. Troops In Thanksgiving Post

Screenshots from @linzdefranco's TikTok video; Instagram photo of the DeFranco family with trees
Trending

Woman Livid After Neighbor Completely Bulldozes Trees On Her Property Without Consulting Her

Split screen of Matt Rieck with text overlay on each image.
Trending

Dad Slams Chipotle In Viral TikTok After Two Burrito Bowls Cost Him Over $50: 'Am I Crazy Here?'

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Simu Liu
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Marvel Star Simu Liu Sparks Debate After Calling Out How Far Hollywood Has Backslid With Asian Representation

Actor Simu Liu, best known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, called out Hollywood in a post on social media lamenting Asian actors not getting the same opportunities as their white counterparts.

In a since-deleted post, the actor said the film industry has backslid in Asian representation onscreen, responding after X user @SelfieIgnite posted on X, urging Hollywood to “put more Asian men in romantic lead roles."

Keep ReadingShow less
Simu Liu
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Marvel Star Simu Liu Sparks Debate After Calling Out How Far Hollywood Has Backslid With Asian Representation

Actor Simu Liu, best known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, called out Hollywood in a post on social media lamenting Asian actors not getting the same opportunities as their white counterparts.

In a since-deleted post, the actor said the film industry has backslid in Asian representation onscreen, responding after X user @SelfieIgnite posted on X, urging Hollywood to “put more Asian men in romantic lead roles."

Keep ReadingShow less
Tim Walz; Donald Trump
Meet the Press/NBC; Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Tim Walz Fires Back At Trump With A Simple Demand After Trump Uses Ableist Slur Against Him In Deranged Rant

Ever since MAGA Republican President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to release the full files compiled by his Department of Justice and the FBI to indict and arrest registered sex offender and longtime friend of Trump Jeffrey Epstein in 2019, voters have been demanding Trump keep his campaign promise.

Now there's a call for the release of another file the Trump administration has been hiding—the POTUS' medical file. More specifically, the results from Trump’s October 2025 MRI.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vivek Ramaswamy
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Vivek Ramaswamy's Controversial Solution For How To Make Parenting 'More Affordable' Is Not Going Over Well

Billionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is facing criticism after he touted—and later deleted—a video speaking about his plan for how to make parenting "more affordable" by making school year-round.

Ramaswamy is currently campaigning for the 2026 Ohio gubernatorial election and at a time when many around the country are struggling with the rising cost of living, he thinks he's got one major thing figured out.

Keep ReadingShow less
Corporate buildings
Photo by Sean Pollock on Unsplash

People Explain Which Industries Are More Corrupt Than Anyone Wants To Admit

As consumers, we all have some corporations that we support and others we do not, based on the brands we use and the topics we focus on. And we'll inevitably have some opinions about the corporations we don't support.

But there's a possibility that they might be much worse in nature than we even gave them credit for.

Keep ReadingShow less