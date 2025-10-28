Angela Bassett Revives 'Black Panther' Character For Vogue World 2025—And Marvel Fans Are Losing It

Actor Angela Bassett had Marvel fans freaking out after she made a surprise appearance strutting down the runway at the fourth annual Vogue World: Hollywood fashion event in the original outfit worn by her character Queen Ramonda from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The purple gown, designed by celebrated costume designer Ruth E. Carter, is the same one Bassett wore for a scene in which her character delivers a speech before the United Nations.

The gown is adorned with a gold collar and intricate Wakandan hieroglyphs embroidered in golden thread along the center and sides.

Bassett wore her character's 3D-printed crown atop an isicholo, a traditional hat worn by married Zulu women. To complete the look, Bassett accessorized with Ramonda’s signature gold jewelry designed by Douriean Fletcher.

You can see the footage of Bassett at the event in the video below.

Bassett was nominated for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but lost the prize to Jamie Lee Curtis' performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Bassett, who was awarded an Honorary Oscar last year for her contributions to the film industry, said losing the award "was, of course, a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human, so yes, I was disappointed, and I handled it like a human being.”

The actor stressed that she ultimately wanted to set a good example for her children, who were also in attendance that night, noting that she decided "we’re going to smile, we’re going to be gracious, we’re going to be kind—we got a party, anyway.”

Bassett's nomination was her second nomination overall and her first in nearly 30 years. She'd previously been nominated for the 1993 Best Actress Oscar for her role in What's Love Got to Do With It but lost that year to Holly Hunter's performance in The Piano.