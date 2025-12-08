Skip to content

Video Of Jonathan Bailey And David Corenswet Geeking Out Over Their Dream Musical Has Fans Swooning Hard

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Massachusetts Catholic Church Angers Conservatives With Its Brutal ICE-Themed Nativity Scene

Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge; nativity scene outside a church
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; John Nordell/Getty Images

Saint Susanna Parish in Dedham, Massachusetts, isn't pulling any punches with its nativity scene this year, which includes a blunt and powerful message about ICE's immigration crackdowns.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotDec 08, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

The Christian Bible teaches that the Holy Family—Joseph, Mary, and Jesus—were residents of the Herodian ruled Nazareth, Galilee. Having traveled back to Joseph's ancestral home—Roman ruled Bethlehem, Judea—for the census, Mary and Joseph would have been homeless immigrants at the time of Jesus' birth.

While Joseph considered Galilee his immediate family's home, the trio would eventually flee to Egypt as refugees to escape from King Herod.

The fact the Holy Family were in turn homeless immigrants having a baby on foreign soil and political refugees is something Saint Susanna Roman Catholic Parish in Dedham, Massachusetts, decided people needed to remember this holiday season.

The church's outdoor Nativity scene, a staple at most Roman Catholic churches from advent until epiphany, is missing the Holy Family, including the baby Jesus.

youtu.be

Where the creche and infant would be is instead a sign saying:

"ICE WAS HERE."

Under that sign is a smaller one reading:

"The Holy Family is safe in the Sanctuary of our Church."
"If you see ICE, please call LUCE [Immigrant Justice Network of Massachusetts] at 617-370-5023."

You can see St. Susanna's display here:

r/nottheonion/Reddit

Immigrants and refugees—and brown and Black citizens including enrolled members of Indigenous Nations—in the United States are being harassed, abducted, and vilified by the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

Father Stephen Josoma said he chose to focus the parish's nativity on immigration after speaking with refugee families the church has worked with over the past few years. Several St. Susanna congregants come from countries like Honduras, Guatemala and Afghanistan and fear what ICE's stepped-up deportations would mean if they were sent back to face the violence they fled.

Father Josoma told WBUR:

"These are folks who carry a lot of scars with them. Some of them are physical scars, but most are emotional. They’ve seen their folks killed in front of them."

He added:

"I think the role of all churches is to speak out on issues, that’s what the Gospel is about. How we treat the least among us is how we ultimately treat Christ."

Father Josoma said religious art should provoke reflection, even discomfort. Critics’ anger about the Nativity says more about people’s priorities than the installation itself.

He told WBUR:

"A lot of responses haven’t been anywhere near civil conversation. If you ignore the facts, that’s fine, but you can’t have a real dialogue if you don’t accept the reality of what is there."

The conservative Archdiocese of Boston dubbed the church's display "politically divisive" and encouraged St. Susanna's to return their Nativity to its "proper sacred purpose."

The Archdiocese's official statement read:

"The people of God have the right to expect that, when they come to church, they will encounter genuine opportunities for prayer and Catholic worship—not divisive political messaging."

But the Roman Catholic Church in the United States has often used their political and financial power to attack LGBTQ+ equality, especially marriage equality, and reproductive freedom.

The Boston Archdiocese's stance also disregards numerous statements by the pinnacle of power within the Holy Roman Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV. The pontiff has even said if Christians are to call themselves "pro-life," they must follow the Bible's teachings on compassion towards and welcoming of the foreigner.

While the Archdiocese may want to avoid ruffling rich MAGA Republican donors' feathers, St. Susanna's Nativity more closely matches both Pope Leo's stated views and scripture.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been likened to Adolf Hitler's Geheime StaatsPolizei (GeStaPo) and SchutzStaffel (SS) for their tactics and behavior.

The Roman Catholic Church was accused of officially turning a blind eye to Nazi atrocities, while some individual parishes and clergy took action to help those persecuted instead of siding with their oppressors, up until the Nazis became a direct threat to the Vatican.

History seems to be repeating itself.

A Dedham church's ICE-focused nativity has drawn backlash from Catholic leaders and community members. Parish leaders say the display reflects the harsh realities of current immigration policies.

[image or embed]
— WBUR (@wbur.org) December 5, 2025 at 5:09 PM

While ICE agents invade residential neighborhoods, workplaces, schools, and hospitals with their faces covered, without warrants, refusing to provide identification, and randomly attacking anyone brown or Black, the Boston Archdiocese's biggest concern is appearances and the discomfort of guilty consciences.

Originally claiming their targets would be only undocumented gang members or those with criminal records, the Trump administration's mask quickly slipped to reveal their real goal under the White supremacist and Christian nationalist Project 2025 is to remove as many Black and brown people as possible, regardless of their legal status or citizenship.

Trump's recent rhetoric includes stripping citizenship from anyone MAGA views as unworthy—a.k.a. anyone darker than a pumpkin spiced latte or any White person who speaks out against the Trump regime.

As such, Saint Susanna parish's decision is drawing considerable backlash from Trump’s MAGA minions within and without the Catholic Church.

The leader of the conservative Catholic Action League, which advocates for increased Catholic influence in politics, told WBUR he was furious about the political message in the Nativity in Dedham.

The irony was completely lost on him.

Catholic Action League of Massachusetts (CAL-Mass) Executive Director CJ Doyle claimed:

"This is a case of a dissident priest who has a long history of these crackpot, publicity stunts. He’s politicizing Christmas, he’s exploiting the Holy Family, he’s trivializing it and he’s using his position as a pastor to promote his left-wing political ideology."

Doyle, who according to the CAL-Mass website "went on to do another half dozen interviews," called the sign "inappropriate, sacrilegious, divisive and disrespectful" in addition to claiming Father Josoma just wanted publicity. Again, the irony was entirely lost on Doyle.

WBUR/Facebook

Apparently the Catholic Action League wants more political action, but only if it's supporting their right-wing agenda.

While Doyle raged for anyone who would give him a platform, others found his and the MAGA response predictable and on brand.

r/nottheonion/Reddit


r/nottheonion/Reddit


r/nottheonion/Reddit


r/nottheonion/Reddit


r/nottheonion/Reddit


r/nottheonion/Reddit


r/nottheonion/Reddit


r/nottheonion/Reddit


r/nottheonion/Reddit


r/nottheonion/Reddit


r/nottheonion/Reddit


r/nottheonion/Reddit


r/nottheonion/Reddit


r/nottheonion/Reddit


r/nottheonion/Reddit


r/nottheonion/Reddit


r/nottheonion/Reddit

For more than a decade, St. Susanna's parish has used their Nativity display to tackle issues like gun control, climate change, racism, and immigration policies.

Evangelical Christians, conservative Catholics, and self-professed Christian nationalists—like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson—are the core of Trump's MAGA minions.

Despite what their guidebook says, they have been not only been fine, but are fully supportive of the Trump administration's openly racist and xenophobic policies towards immigrants.

Given the Holy Family were immigrants with an "anchor baby" as well as refugees fleeing political violence, have MAGA Christians forgotten their "reason for the season"?

Maybe instead of insisting everyone say "Merry Christmas" this year, MAGA should focus on their real chosen savior and say "Merry Trumpmas."

Latest News

Miss Harris in season 5 of "Stranger Things"
Celebrities

'Stranger Things' Creator Shares Sweet Connection To Actor Who Plays Teacher In Final Season

Tim Allen in 'The Santa Clauses'
TV & Movies

Conservative Tries To Claim Disney+ Show Is Somehow Satanic Due To Joke—And Gets Instantly Fact-Checked

Donald Trump; Martin Luther King Jr.
Political News

Trump Ripped After Forcing National Parks To Drop Free Entry On MLK Day And Juneteenth For Infuriating Reason

Screenshot of Juanita Broaddrick's tweet overlayed against a picture of the J. Crew sign
Political News

MAGA Is Melting Down Over A Pink J. Crew Sweater For Men—And Our Eyes Can't Roll Hard Enough

More from People/donald-trump

Screenshot of Juanita Broaddrick's tweet overlayed against a picture of the J. Crew sign
@atensnut/X; Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

MAGA Is Melting Down Over A Pink J. Crew Sweater For Men—And Our Eyes Can't Roll Hard Enough

MAGA fans are melting down over a $168 men's sweater from J. Crew with a fair-isle collar, claiming, in yet another example of the idiocy of the culture wars, that only liberals would actually wear it.

We know what you're thinking... Really?!

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert Garcia; Marjorie Taylor Greene
WWHL/Bravo; Daniel Heuer/AFP via Getty Images

Dem Rep. Has An Idea For A New Line Of Work For MTG After She Leaves Congress—And It Would Certainly Be Something

California Democratic Representative Robert Garcia was elected in November 2022 and even before being sworn in, he was locking horns with one-time MAGA darling and Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

For years, MTG was best known as the QAnon conspiracy theory-spewing, State of the Union heckling, crossfit hyping, Trump ride-or-dying, anti-LGBTQ+ racist MAGA minion from Georgia.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump Jr.
Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images

Don Jr. Sparks Outrage After Startup Company He Backed Scores Massive Contract With Pentagon

Donald Trump Jr. is facing criticism after The Financial Times reported that Vulcan Elements, a startup he backed, scored a $620 million government contract with the Department of Defense.

The company said the deal falls under a broader $1.4 billion collaboration with the federal government and ReElement Technologies aimed at scaling up U.S. magnet production and strengthening the domestic supply chain.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cropped photo of a man tapping on his IPad while having a cup of coffee.
Photo by LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash

People Describe The Deepest Internet 'Rabbit Hole' They've Ever Fallen Down

Who amongst us hasn't wasted HOURS of life surfing the web for things we couldn't help being intrigued by?

Going on the internet for one quick look at a sale, then staying up until sunrise trying to uncover a 50-year-old unsolved murder mystery is totally normal.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. reunite at THR’s Women in Entertainment gala as Tom Holland — the Spider-Man she famously can’t remember — appears on the other side of the MCU universe.
Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Gwyneth Paltrow Had No Clue Who Tom Holland Was Despite Starring In Several Movies With Him

It’s been nearly six years since Gwyneth Paltrow last suited up as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, yet according to Robert Downey Jr., she still struggles to tell certain Avengers apart.

Downey Jr. roasted his longtime co-star in spectacular fashion while presenting her with The Hollywood Reporter’s Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, a moment that played less like a formal tribute and more like Tony Stark gently ribbing Pepper for forgetting who Spider-Man is.

Keep ReadingShow less