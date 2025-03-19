Skip to content

JFK's Grandson Is Hilariously Trolling Conservatives Over Trump's Release Of JFK Files

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Canadian 'American Pie' Star Speaks Out After She Was Detained By ICE For 12 Days

Jasmine Mooney
Global News

Canadian actress Jasmine Mooney spoke out about the "inhumane" conditions she witnessed and was subjected to after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained her for 12 days at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiMar 19, 2025
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Canadian actor and businesswoman Jasmine Mooney returned to Vancouver on March 15 after she was detained and transferred three times to different detention centers for roughly two weeks by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Mooney, who is known for American Pie Presents: The Book of Love and iZombie was detained on March 3 after she tried to reapply for a work visa at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego where her lawyer was.

She told reporters waiting for her at Vancouver International Airport’s arrivals area:

“I’m still, to be honest, really processing everything."
“I haven’t slept in a while and haven’t eaten proper food in a while, so I’m just really going through the motions.”

According to CTV News, Mooney, who had been living in Los Angeles, claimed officials never explained why she was being held and when she would be able to leave.

She was never informed about why she was detained, even as she was being transported from a detention center in Arizona to San Diego to board an outbound flight to Canada.

“No one told me anything. Not once,” Mooney told reporters. "I was given no heads up with anything that was about to transpire."

She noted how the guards who were escorting her were also "very confused as well" after looking through all of her relevant documentation.

The co-founder of LA-based wellness water brand Holy! Water continued:

“I still don’t even know how I’m home. My friends and my family and the media are the reason, I think, that I’m home.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Mooney connected with CTV News via phone from San Luis Regional Detention in Arizona before she was released.

When asked about her experience at the detention centers she stayed in, Mooney described them as "the most inhumane thing I've ever seen."

She said, "I have no idea when I'm going to leave. Without any warning about what was about to transpire, I was literally just taken."


When a reporter asked Mooney if she thought her ordeal might have had anything to do with Republican President Donald Trump's executive order cracking down on illegal immigration, she replied:

“I honestly…I really have no idea. I don’t want to point fingers at anything. I really…I don’t know. But, obviously, people can speculate what they want.”





Mooney mentioned that a woman she had met at one of the detention centers had been held by ICE for ten months.

“When I got to know everyone else in there, and heard all of their stories and how long they were in there, I was like, ‘OK, I’m not allowed to feel sorry for myself at all, because every single person in here is in a way worse situation than me."

As the actor is still trying to process everything that's happened to her, she is certain of one thing.

"No one deserves to go through what I witnessed," she said.

You can watch the full interview here.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Latest News

Screenshots from Croissant Woman's TikTok video
Trending

Former Camp Counselor Weirded Out After Getting 'Creepy' Letter From A Camper's Dad

Scott Campbell; Beyoncé
Celebrities

Dad Shares How Beyoncé Randomly Praised His Daughter's 'Crazy Hair' At The Dentist

Screenshot from Kelli Klement's TikTok video; Child stressed out on flight
Trending

Dad Sparks Debate After Leaving Young Son Alone To Sit Between Two Strangers On Flight

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Jesse Watters
Fox News

Jesse Watters Dragged After Adding Another Mind-Boggling Rule For 'Real Men'

Fox News host Jesse Watters, who is apparently an authority of what it means to be a manly man, gave jazz hands to make a point about how "real men" should or shouldn't wave.

The target of his ridicule was Tim Walz, the enthusiastic Democratic Minnesota governor and vice presidential candidate who often greets the public by raising both hands in the air to wave.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of crowd at town hall and Rep. Mike Flood
@MorePerfectUS/X; KETV NewsWatch 7

GOP Rep. Goes Viral For His Response To Crowd Chanting 'Tax The Rich' At Town Hall

Nebraska Republican Representative Mike Flood was criticized following his incredulous response to a crowd that chanted "Tax the rich!" during a town hall meeting.

The Columbus High School auditorium hosted the town hall on Tuesday evening, drawing "nearly 380" attendees, according to local network KETV Omaha. The event was lively, with Flood facing both sharp criticism over Trump administration policies and some appreciation for showing up in person.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Awkward Typo In Elon Musk's Bizarre 'Education Department' Trump Meme Is A Total Self-Own

Billionaire Elon Musk was widely mocked after he celebrated President Donald Trump's executive order to begin to dismantle the Department of Education (DOE) by posting a meme of Trump at the department's grave, only for an awkward misspelling to get all the attention.

Polling indicates that eliminating the Education Department is largely unpopular, with 60% of registered voters opposing the move, according to a Quinnipiac University survey conducted March 6-10. Support stands at 33%, with opposition particularly strong among Democrats—98% oppose it, while just 1% support it.

Keep ReadingShow less
JB Pritzker; Donald Trump
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Dem Governor Reveals Trump's Bonkers Demand In Exchange For Equipment During COVID

Illinois Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker revealed during a speech this week that he clashed with President Donald Trump during the first Trump administration after Trump promised necessary medical equipment during the COVID pandemic on the condition that Pritzker praise him publicly.

Five years ago, the United States was grappling with the initial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country had entered shutdowns that had severe economic consequences, leaving businesses and industries on the brink of collapse.

Keep ReadingShow less
Scrabble tiles spelling the word scam
Scam spelled with scrabbles on a wooden table
Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

People Break Down How They Realized An Entire Industry Was A Total Scam

We unfortunately live in a world where scams are on the rise.

Thankfully, some of them are pretty easy to detect, such as an automated call from the IRS telling you a warrant is out for your arrest, or an email claiming to be from Amazon or the USPS asking for your credit card information, only to look closer and see the email address is a yahoo account.

Keep ReadingShow less