Skip to content

Viewers Left Baffled By One Of Kim Kardashian's Bizarrely Risqué Outfits In New Hulu Series

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ken Jennings Offers Cheeky Apology After Bizarre 'Jeopardy!' Clue About AI Baffles Viewers And Contestants

Screenshots from 'Jeopardy!'
@jeopardy/YouTube

After a Jeopardy! clue about John Pork, a man-pig hybrid who has gained notoriety online, confused both the show's contestants as well as viewers, host Ken Jennings shared an apology for how the clue was worded.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 06, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

If you thought the prevalence of the nonsensical phrase "six seven" was bad, just imagine all of the obscure memes you don't know about that could be mistaken for AI.

During gameplay between contestants Cindy, Sondra, and Dargan, Dargan requested the category, "Daddy, Is There Really A..." for $400.

For this category, the contestant must complete the question, like "Daddy, is there really a Santa Claus?" by using the clue provided, which is something a father might say in response, like, "Yes, he appears every year on Christmas Eve night."

But the $400 clue managed to baffle everyone, including Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings.

"No. AI generated the TikTok image of this pig/human eventually killed by Tim Cheese."

The camera panned to each stumped contestant, and Jennings admitted:

"I didn't understand any of that."

Then Jennings provided the answer:

"Who is John Pork."

You can watch the original video here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

This all seems harmless enough, albeit confusing, but some viewers took offense to the phrasing of the Jeopardy! question, namely the claim that John Pork was "AI-generated."

John Pork, an individual with a man's body and a pig's head on top, rose to fame back in 2018, sharing his interests in travel, music, and fashion. Fans of the character have also built their own stories and lore around him, some of it incredibly fantastic and nonsensical, like an individual with a man's body and a rat's head named "Tim Cheese" eventually leading to his demise.

Though photo editing and makeup were obviously involved, his obscure account launched before ChatGPT and AI-generated images rose to infamy.

Wishing to keep their already wholesome and informative platform clean of controversy, Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings issued a genuine and funny apology to John Pork and his social media followers.

Jennings said:

"When we played a clue recently on 'Jeopardy!' about John Pork, I remarked that I didn't understand a word of it."
"Well, I've had the chance to learn quite a bit since that clue aired about the late Mr. Pork, including the fact that some viewers took exception with our description of him as AI-generated."
"Now, even though AI is used heavily in many of his TikToks, it's possible that wasn't the best wording to refer to his original appearances."
"John, I hope you'll forgive me and all of us at 'Jeopardy!' for any insult we may have committed against you or your memory."

You can watch the apology video here:

@jeopardy

Replying to @JoeG zz 🤭 Sorry to this pork. #Jeopardy! #JohnPork #KenJennings

Viewers found the apology to be funny—and somewhat baffling.

@jeopardy/TikTok

@jeopardy/TikTok

@jeopardy/TikTok

@jeopardy/TikTok

@jeopardy/TikTok

@jeopardy/TikTok

@jeopardy/TikTok

@jeopardy/TikTok

@jeopardy/TikTok

@jeopardy/TikTok

@jeopardy/TikTok

@jeopardy/TikTok

Imagine, an anthropomorphic pig-man "killed" by an anthropomorphic rat-man, and we're not even watching a contemporary rendition of The Nutcracker. With an apology from none other than the Jeopardy! host sprinkled on top.

What a time to be alive.

Latest News

Ariana Grande
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Calls Out Death Threats After She's Forced To Miss 'Wicked: For Good' Premiere In Brazil

TikToker @richi_luvv; Sabrina Carpenter
Celebrities

Kidz Bop Just Released A Cover Of A Super Suggestive Sabrina Carpenter Song—And Fans Are Not OK

screenshot from Fox News broadcast
Trending

Sean Hannity Roasted After Claiming His Friends In NYC Are 'Scared' After Mamdani's Win

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Zohran Mamdani
Political News

AOC Has Democrats Applauding With Her Viral Reaction To Zohran Mamdani's Historic Win

More from Entertainment/tv-and-movies

Screenshot of Mike Johnson
Fox News

Mike Johnson Gets A Swift Reality Check After Trying To Downplay The Election Results

House Speaker Mike Johnson was called out after displaying his clear denial over Tuesday night's election wins for Democrats, claiming that "no one should read too much into" the results despite major upsets.

Democrats won races around the country, particularly in Virginia, where Abigail Spanberger became the first woman to the win the governorship in the state's history, and in New York City, where Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, successfully took on the establishment to become the first South Asian, first Muslim, and first millennial mayor-elect.

Keep ReadingShow less
A man in a suit walking down the sidewalk and pulling a bag
person in black suit jacket with r ed bag walking beside metal fence
Photo by Romain V on Unsplash

People Who Quit Their Jobs On Day One Reveal What Made Them Say 'Nope, Not Doing This'

Every now and then, simply because we need money, we might take a job that doesn't fulfill us in any way, but at least keeps our bank accounts happy.

Some jobs, however, are so soul-sucking that even with no other prospects immediately on the horizon, we can't, in good conscience, keep working them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Matt Gaetz; Dan Crenshaw
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images; Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Matt Gaetz Gets Hit With Brutal Community Note After Sparring With GOP Rep. Over Real 'Conservatism'

While feuding with his fellow MAGA Republican, Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw, former Florida GOP Representative Matt Gaetz got slammed with a brutally honest community note by X users.

Gaetz and Crenshaw were feuding on X Friday and Saturday over the Republican Party’s stance on Israel.

Keep ReadingShow less
Reese Witherspoon attends the 'Joy Is Rebellion: Hello Sunshine and Gen Z Rewrite the Narrative' session during the Cannes Lions International Festival.
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Pressure Of Being First 'SNL' Host After 9/11—And We Can Only Imagine

We all remember where we were on September 11, 2001—one of the most terrifying Tuesdays in American history. Flights were grounded, the stock market froze, and late-night comedy suddenly felt irrelevant.

When Saturday Night Live finally returned on September 29, the nation watched through tears as then-celebrated Mayor Rudy Giuliani and a crowd of first responders stood onstage beside Lorne Michaels and Paul Simon.

Keep ReadingShow less
A crowd of animated rabbits gazes at a glowing Coca-Cola Santa billboard in the snowy forest—a digital winter wonderland built entirely by AI.
Coca-Cola/YouTube

Coca-Cola Defends Decision To Use AI To Make New Holiday Commercial After Backlash

In 1995, Coca-Cola aired one of the most enduring Christmas commercials of all time: "The Holidays Are Coming."

The ad featured glowing red trucks driving through snowy towns, with Santa Claus smiling from the side of each trailer. Its soundtrack evoked a strong sense of nostalgia. The advertisement was pure, fizzy magic—a charming piece that made people feel warm and loyal to the brand simultaneously.

Keep ReadingShow less