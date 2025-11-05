Trump Dragged After Firing Off Panicked Posts Blaming Everyone But Himself For GOP Losses On Election Night

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after sharing a flurry of posts on Truth Social after it became clear that Democrats were crushing Republicans across the country during yesterday's election.
Democrats won significant victories in races around the country, particularly in Virginia, where Abigail Spanberger became the first woman to the win the governorship in the state's history, and in New York City, where Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, successfully took on the establishment to become the first South Asian, first Muslim, and first millennial mayor-elect.
An angry Trump, presumably bitterly watching returns from somewhere in the White House, raged:
"TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT," according to Pollsters."
You can see his post below.
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
After openly admitting that the blame for the ongoing government shutdown—the longest in U.S. history—falls on Republicans, Trump bragged about television ratings, saying his recent 60 Minutes interview "was the highest rated 60 Minutes IN YEARS!"
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
He then called on Republicans to "TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!" and "GET BACK TO PASSING LEGISLATION AND VOTER REFORM!"
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
And then—rather oddly—he declared, "...AND SO IT BEGINS," though what that actually meant, no one knows.
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
It was weird and rather pathetic—and people couldn't help but mock him in response.
In addition to his Truth Social posts, Trump discussed the election results during a White House breakfast with Republican senators.
Trump said the election "was not expected to be a victory, it was very Democrat areas, but I don't think it was good for Republicans," adding that "I'm not sure it was good for anybody. ... We learned a lot."
Regarding the filibuster, Trump warned that Republicans would “get killed” and be seen as “do-nothing” if they didn’t change the Senate rule requiring 60 votes to pass most legislation. He insisted the shutdown must end immediately, saying that eliminating the filibuster “this afternoon” would be the fastest way to do it.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters Wednesday morning that “I know where the math is on this issue in the Senate" and that getting rid of the filibuster is "just not happening."