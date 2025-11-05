Skip to content

Zohran Mamdani's Real-Time Reaction To Learning While Voting That Dick Cheney Died Is Going Viral

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Dragged After Firing Off Panicked Posts Blaming Everyone But Himself For GOP Losses On Election Night

Donald Trump
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump shared a flurry of posts on Truth Social Tuesday night after it became clear that Democrats were trouncing Republicans across the country.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 05, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after sharing a flurry of posts on Truth Social after it became clear that Democrats were crushing Republicans across the country during yesterday's election.

Democrats won significant victories in races around the country, particularly in Virginia, where Abigail Spanberger became the first woman to the win the governorship in the state's history, and in New York City, where Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, successfully took on the establishment to become the first South Asian, first Muslim, and first millennial mayor-elect.

An angry Trump, presumably bitterly watching returns from somewhere in the White House, raged:

"TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT," according to Pollsters."

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

After openly admitting that the blame for the ongoing government shutdown—the longest in U.S. history—falls on Republicans, Trump bragged about television ratings, saying his recent 60 Minutes interview "was the highest rated 60 Minutes IN YEARS!"

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

He then called on Republicans to "TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!" and "GET BACK TO PASSING LEGISLATION AND VOTER REFORM!"

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

And then—rather oddly—he declared, "...AND SO IT BEGINS," though what that actually meant, no one knows.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

It was weird and rather pathetic—and people couldn't help but mock him in response.



In addition to his Truth Social posts, Trump discussed the election results during a White House breakfast with Republican senators.

Trump said the election "was not expected to be a victory, it was very Democrat areas, but I don't think it was good for Republicans," adding that "I'm not sure it was good for anybody. ... We learned a lot."

Regarding the filibuster, Trump warned that Republicans would “get killed” and be seen as “do-nothing” if they didn’t change the Senate rule requiring 60 votes to pass most legislation. He insisted the shutdown must end immediately, saying that eliminating the filibuster “this afternoon” would be the fastest way to do it.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters Wednesday morning that “I know where the math is on this issue in the Senate" and that getting rid of the filibuster is "just not happening."

Latest News

students in classroom
Trending

Mom Dragged For Melting Down Over Daughter's Puberty Lesson After Ignoring School's Permission Slip

Screenshot of Seth Meyers discussing Donald Trump
Political News

Seth Meyers Responds To Trump's 'Truly Deranged' Personal Attack Against Him With Hilarious Takedown

Lauren Boebert
Political News

Lauren Boebert Slammed After Photos Of Her Racist ICE-Theme Halloween Costume Emerge

Screenshot of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Political News

MTG Just Admitted The Awkward Truth About The Republican Healthcare Plan On 'The View'

More from News/political-news

protest with flat Earth sign
Kajetan Sumila on Unsplash

People Share The Best Ways To Shut Down A Debate With A Flat Earther Family Member

The Flat Earth conspiracy theory is strictly a modern online movement, rumored to have begun as a prank, that gained momentum among people who mistrust authority through the power of social media.

There is a persistent myth that Europeans in the Middle Ages believed the Earth was flat. But that is a 19th-century fabrication to sell Columbus Day, not historical reality.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nicki Minaj; Donald Trump
NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images; Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Pushes Back After She's Called Out For Praising Trump's Threat To Nigeria Over Christian Persecution

In his latest round of flinging things at the wall to see what will stick—to distract his base from the Epstein Files, his obvious cognitive decline, the mockery of the United States by the world, and the Republican government shutdown—MAGA Republican President Donald Trump unleashed selective outrage over a Nigerian internal matter on Truth Social.

On Friday afternoon, Trump posted:

Keep ReadingShow less
Vivian Jenna Wilson
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Just Hilariously Fired Back At A Troll Who Asked To Hear Her 'Real Voice'

Elon Musk’s daughter, Vivian Wilson, has once again reminded the internet that she’s not here for anyone’s transphobic nonsense, and she’ll roast you with flair if you try it.

The 21-year-old, one of five children Musk shares with Canadian author Justine Wilson, hails from the tech mogul’s first family—alongside her twin brother Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cynthia Erivo; Jonathan Bailey; Jeff Goldblum
@wickedmovie/Twitter (X); Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images; @wickedmovie/Twitter (X)

Jonathan Bailey's 'Wicked' Castmates Congratulate Him On Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive' With Sweet Video

Hear ye, hear ye! People magazine has spoken, and Wicked star Jonathan Bailey made history on Monday as the first openly gay man to be named their "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2025.

Whether he's the charming Fiyero destined to become a scarecrow in Wicked: For Good or wooing maidens as the eldest Bridgerton brother, Jonathan Bailey is nothing short of a rare find, much like an antidote straight out of Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nancy Mace
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Nancy Mace Ripped After Throwing Massive Tantrum Over Lack Of Police Protection At Airport

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace is facing heated criticism after she threw a tantrum and accused airport police in Charleston, South Carolina, of not showing up to protect her ahead of an early morning flight after she allegedly arrived late and at the wrong gate.

Airport police had arranged for Mace, who is also a Republican candidate in the South Carolina governor’s race, to be escorted to her flight upon arrival. However, a mix-up over which vehicle she was traveling in led to confusion, according to an incident report. Officers later found Mace attempting to enter through a doorway typically reserved for flight crew at a TSA security checkpoint.

Keep ReadingShow less