AOC Has Iconic Reaction After She's Asked If She Could Beat JD Vance In 2028 Presidential Election

Even MAGA Actor Rob Schneider Slammed Trump's 'Outrageous' Post About Rob Reiner's Death

Actor Rob Schneider, who has been very vocally supportive of President Trump, spoke out against Trump's callous post about the death of Rob Reiner in an interview on Fox News.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 18, 2025
Actor Rob Schneider is about as MAGA as you can get, but even he is not on board with what President Donald Trump said about famed film director Rob Reiner following Reiner's murder.

Reiner and his wife, photographer Michelle, were murdered in their Brentwood, Los Angeles, home Sunday afternoon. Reiner's son, Nick, was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his parents. He faces a maximum sentence of life without parole or the death penalty, according to the Los Angeles district attorney.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday that the couple died by homicide caused by "multiple sharp force injuries." Those facts alone have stunned the nation, and celebrities and politicians alike have reacted with an outpouring of support for Reiner's surviving children.

Trump responded by posting on Truth Social that Reiner had “driven people CRAZY” with his "Trump Derangement Syndrome," referencing the late Reiner's vocal opposition to Trump's policies.

Despite acknowledging that Reiner's murder is "a very sad thing," Trump claimed Reiner was killed "reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."

He claimed that Reiner's "paranoia" was "reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before."

But Schneider, who had earlier announced on X that he was "deeply saddened" by Reiner's murder and said he will pray that Reiner's friends and family "find solace and peace," did not agree with Trump's remarks—a pretty significant break from the president.

He said:

"We are allowed to disagree with the president and even say outrageous things that he said. I don't want to repeat them."
"I think the president yesterday, I think he must rise above it, and he seems incapable of rising above the situation and being the president of all of us, and just saying what it was, maybe: 'He wasn't a fan of mine, but I was a fan of his. He made great films. He was a great artist.' And leave it at that."
"I think we must move away from this rhetoric of anger and hostility and not take everything personally. I mean, Rob Reiner and I maybe we'd disagree vehemently politically, but we can agree comedically. We can agree on what made those movies so funny that he made."

You can hear what Schneider said in the video below.

Schneider has gone on record before to say he is willing to "lose it all" for his MAGA beliefs, and once said he's long past caring about his career and instead cares about "my children and the country they're going to live in."

Regardless of where he stands, many were pleased to see him speaking out, echoing their own condemnation of Trump's actions.



Schneider isn't the only MAGA actor to make headlines for speaking out.

Actor James Woods, who has faced criticism for years for his far-right views, observed on Fox News host Jesse Watters' program that Reiner's death had not received the same sympathy that conservatives demanded following the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

After Kirk was assassinated, the Trump administration proceeded to crack down on free speech rights—of course, they've been silent now that the president has openly expressed glee over Reiner's death.

Woman Weirded Out After Receiving Wedding Invitation From Couple She's Never Met

Stay-At-Home Mom Offers Dire Warning For Other Moms After Husband Suddenly Files For Divorce

People Reveal The 'Poor Person Hacks' They Picked Up That They Still Use Today

People Explain Which Unusual 'I Need This In A Partner' Traits They Refuse To Negotiate On

