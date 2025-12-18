Retired Wrestling Legend Mick Foley Parts Ways With WWE Over Trump's 'Cruel Comments' About Rob Reiner

In a post on Instagram, former wrestler Mick Foley announced that he will not be working with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for as long as President Trump is in power, calling Trump's recent attack against the famed director Rob Reiner the "final straw."
Reiner and his wife, photographer Michele, were murdered in their Brentwood, Los Angeles, home Sunday afternoon. Reiner's son, Nick, was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his parents. He faces a maximum sentence of life without parole or the death penalty, according to the Los Angeles district attorney.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday that the couple died by homicide caused by "multiple sharp force injuries." Those facts alone have stunned the nation, and celebrities and politicians alike have reacted with an outpouring of support for Reiner's surviving children.
But the president has not reacted the way a leader should: Instead, he faces criticism for posting on Truth Social that Reiner had “driven people CRAZY” with his "Trump Derangement Syndrome," referencing the late Reiner's vocal opposition to Trump's policies.
Despite acknowledging that Reiner's murder is "a very sad thing," Trump claimed Reiner was killed "reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."
Instead, he asserted, Reiner's "paranoia" was "reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before."
In response, Foley said he "would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office":
"While I have been concerned about WWE‘s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months — especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who “looks like an immigrant”) — reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me."
"I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy. Last night, I informed [WWE] talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office."
"Additionally, I will not be signing a new Legends deal when my current one expires in June. I love WWE, will always treasure my time with them, and I am deeply appreciative for all the opportunities they afforded me. But, in the words of Popeye the sailor, “I stands all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more.”
You can see his post below.
Trump has a long association with WWE—just consider the current Education Secretary.
Linda McMahon, who has no experience in education whatsoever, is best known as one of the founders—along with her husband, fellow wrestling promoter Vince McMahon—of WWE.
McMahon has also demonstrated little understanding of the cuts to the department she oversees, including federal initiatives designed to support low-income, first-generation college students and students with disabilities in pursuing higher education.
As a result, the news of Foley's decision—costing the WWE a partnership with one of its biggest names—has struck a chord with the public, reflecting the growing opposition to Trump's administration.
Trump has not responded to the news of Foley's departure.
His remarks about Reiner have contributed to a schism within the Republican Party; several prominent conservatives have spoken out against him, suggesting that even much of MAGA views his words as indefensible.
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene—who has fallen out very publicly with Trump—called Reiner's death "a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies." Greene, acknowledging Nick Reiner's troubled mental health and history of drug addiction, said Reiner's death "should be met with empathy especially when it ends in murder."
Similarly, New York Representative Mike Lawler said Trump's statement is "wrong" and said the murders are "a horrible tragedy that should engender sympathy and compassion from everyone in our country, period.”