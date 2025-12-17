Skip to content
Laura Ingraham Just Praised Rob Reiner After His Tragic Death—And MAGA Is Majorly Melting Down

Screenshot of Laura Ingraham; Rob Reiner
Fox News; Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM

The Fox News host took to the airwaves to praise the late Rob Reiner as an actor and director, and shared an older interview of his—and MAGA supporters weren't too happy about it.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 17, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

MAGA fans are not happy with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who paid tribute to famed film director Rob Reiner following his murder, shared an interview she had with him several years ago, and offered condolences to Reiner's family members.

Reiner and his wife, photographer Michelle, were murdered in their Brentwood, Los Angeles, home yesterday afternoon. Reiner's son, Nick, was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his parents. He faces a maximum sentence of life without parole or the death penalty, according to the Los Angeles district attorney.

Ingraham reflected on her own experience with Reiner, sharing an interview she had with him in which they discussed, at least in part, "the Russia connection," referencing the controversy surrounding Russian operatives who helped President Donald Trump win the 2016 election, which the president has referred to as a "hoax."

Ingraham wrote:

"ROB REINER WAS A LEGEND. His work as an actor and director entertained generations and will live on. We strongly disagreed on politics, but when I ran into him at a Brentwood restaurant years ago, we had a respectful conversation—and he agreed on the spot to come in studio the very next night."
"My deepest condolences to his family."

You can see her post and the interview below.

The MAGA base that has defended President Donald Trump's recent attack on Reiner, whom the president claimed had “driven people CRAZY” with his "Trump Derangement Syndrome," referencing the late Reiner's vocal opposition to Trump's policies.

His words stand in stark contrast to Ingraham's, who was swiftly rebuked by the very supporters she has regularly courted as one of Fox News' most high-profile personalities.

Other prominent conservatives have also offered condolences to the Reiner family.

Notably, actor James Woods—who has faced criticism for years for his far-right views, observed on Ingraham's colleague Jesse Watters' program that Reiner's death had not received the same sympathy that conservatives demanded following the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

Notably, Reiner—who for years advocated for liberal and progressive causes—extended his condolences to Kirk's family following his murder in September.

Woods, who teared up during the broadcast, said “when people say horrible things about Rob right now, I find it, quite frankly, infuriating and distasteful." He referred to Reiner as "an icon of Hollywood" and "a patriot."

