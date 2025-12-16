Skip to content

Ethan Hawke Speaks Out About The Upside Of Quentin Tarantino Criticizing Paul Dano—And He's Got A Point

Newsom Epically Rips Elon Musk Amid Clash Over Trans Kids—And Even Musk's Daughter Vivian Wilson Got In On It

Gavin Newsom; Elon Musk; Vivian Jenna Wilson
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times; Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images; vivllainous/Instagram

Amid an online spat between California Governor Gavin Newsom and X owner Elon Musk over trans kids, Musk's trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, got her own trolling in.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotDec 16, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

On Thursday, Elon Musk—through the political action committee (PAC) he named "America"—tried to come for California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. For those not on social media, Newsom has been trolling the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump mercilessly on Musk's X platform.

Despite Trump and MAGA both turning on Musk on more than one occasion—stating they want to denaturalize and deport him and claiming DOGE never existed—Musk decided to enter the fray.

Musk's America PAC states their mission is to "support candidates who champion Secure Borders, Sensible Spending, Safe Cities, Fair Justice System, Free Speech and Self-Protection."

@America/X

Musk's MAGA PAC posted a clip, without context, of Newsom affirming his support for transgender children not being forced back into the closet by ignorance and misinformation.

The clip was captioned:

"California Governor Gavin Newsom: 'I want to see trans kids... There’s no governor that’s done more pro trans legislation than I have.'"

Unphased by the praise, the Governor Newsom Press Office account that has been repeatedly trolling Trump, Vice President JD Vance, et. al., reshared the post with the caption:

"Correct. We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon."

Musk decided the best response to Newsom was to attack his own child, repeatedly misgendering and deadnaming Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Musk posted the comment:

"I assume you’re referring to my [daughter, Vivian], who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love [Vivian] very much and hope [she] recovers."

Musk then added the names of three of his children, including one child's chosen name proving he's capable of it, then claimed the children love him.

@elonmusk/X

Musk has had 14 children with four different women since 2002.

His ex-wife Justine has written about the financial abuse and unfair power dynamics in their relationship. His on-again, off-again girlfriend Grimes, with whom he shares three children, has spoken out about his use of their eldest child as a prop and a human shield. Both women have said Musk used his wealth and power to limit their access to their children, using custody as a weapon to control them.

In response to her paternal donor's latest attack against her, Wilson initially responded on Threads.

She noted she'd do her response later as she was too busy to bother with her father's latest tantrum. She added she also hadn't expected her Friday to include politicians debating about her.

@vivllainous/Threads

Texas MAGA Republican Senator Rafael "Ted" Cruz earned a special shout out the next day.

@vivllainous/Threads

Wilson also added the phrase her father used against her...

"Tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus"

...to her Instagram and Threads bio.

@vivllainous/Threads


Wonder Woman blocking shots fired GIF Giphy

While the transphobes and bigots that thrive on Musk's X platform—like Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok—showed Elon their devotion...

@@libsoftiktok/X

...Musk got pushback over his transphobic comment even on his own social media site.

Users created an unflattering Community Note and plenty of comments and reposts also called him out.

@elonmusk/X



@elonmusk/X


@elonmusk/X


@elonmusk/X


@elonmusk/X


@elonmusk/X

Others spoke out on Threads.

View on Threads


View on Threads


View on Threads

Musk's misogyny and transphobia are unsurprising.

Musk has faced repeated allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment, sexism, and other inappropriate workplace conduct.

In June 2024, eight former SpaceX employees filed a lawsuit against Musk and the company, accusing him of creating a sexist and hostile work environment where women were treated as "sexual objects" and faced inappropriate sexual banter.

In the same month, the Wall Street Journal reported detailed allegations that Musk had sexual relationships with a former intern and a direct report at SpaceX, and asked another employee to have his children, creating a "boundary-blurring" culture.

In 2022, Business Insider reported that SpaceX allegedly paid a flight attendant $250,000 in a 2018 severance settlement after she accused Musk of exposing himself to her and offering her a horse in exchange for a massage in 2016.

